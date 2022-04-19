Cults-raised Shaun Maloney SACKED by Hibs after just four months in charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian have sensationally axed Cults-raised boss Shaun Maloney after just four months in charge and following the Easter Road side’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Hearts.

Aberdonian Maloney replaced Jack Ross in December, but couldn’t guide the Hibees to a top-six finish in the Premiership – where they enter the post-split in seventh position.

Still, the decision by Hibs’ US owner and chairman Ron Gordon is a surprising one.

A statement said: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed the club as First Team Manager.

“Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan have also left with immediate effect.”

Hibs executive chairman Gordon said: “Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn’t work out.

“We thank Shaun and his coaching staff for all their hard work and efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

“David Gray will take charge of the First Team as Caretaker Manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and will be supported by Eddie May and Jon Busch.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”