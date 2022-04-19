Cults-raised Shaun Maloney SACKED by Hibs after just four months in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Cults-raised Shaun Maloney SACKED by Hibs after just four months in charge

By Ryan Cryle
April 19, 2022, 10:07 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 11:00 am
Shaun Maloney following Hibs' recent loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Hibernian have sensationally axed Cults-raised boss Shaun Maloney after just four months in charge and following the Easter Road side’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Hearts.

Aberdonian Maloney replaced Jack Ross in December, but couldn’t guide the Hibees to a top-six finish in the Premiership – where they enter the post-split in seventh position.

Still, the decision by Hibs’ US owner and chairman Ron Gordon is a surprising one.

A statement said: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed the club as First Team Manager.

“Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan have also left with immediate effect.”

Hibs executive chairman Gordon said: “Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn’t work out.

“We thank Shaun and his coaching staff for all their hard work and efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

“David Gray will take charge of the First Team as Caretaker Manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and will be supported by Eddie May and Jon Busch.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

