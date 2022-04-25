Juniors: Injury time winner secures Second Division title for Rothie Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Juniors: Injury time winner secures Second Division title for Rothie Rovers

By Reporter
April 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:27 am
Rothie Rovers are Second Division champions
Rothie Rovers are the McBookie.com Second Division champions after Ewan Clark’s 93rd minute goal gave them the points at fellow challengers Forres Thistle, who are also promoted.

In the other game, a James McMahon double and efforts from Steve Young, Dave Black and an own goal gave Newmachar United a comfortable victory at home to Whitehills.

Sam Robertson (2), Craig Mackie, Blair Johnston and a trialist all scored for Dyce in their 5-1 home success against Nairn St Ninian in the Superleague with Colin Mason notching the consolation for the visitors.

In the First Division, second half strikes from Ross Mitchell and Josh Christie saw champions Stonehaven finish their campaign on a high at North Regional Cup finalists Dufftown.

In Group 2 of the Morrison Cup, Cruden Bay and Sunnybank shared four goals while goals from Craig Sim, Saul Phimister, Scott Barron and Ricky Henderson for Islavale at New Elgin saw the Keith side go top of Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup.

Results

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Dyce 5, Nairn St Ninian 1.

FIRST DIVISION – Dufftown 0, Stonehaven 2.

SECOND DIVISION – Forres Thistle 0, Rothie Rovers 1; Newmachar United 5, Whitehills 0.

MORRISON CUP – Group 2: Cruden Bay 2, Sunnybank 1.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1: New Elgin 0, Islavale 4.

