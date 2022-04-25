Juniors: Injury time winner secures Second Division title for Rothie Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothie Rovers are the McBookie.com Second Division champions after Ewan Clark’s 93rd minute goal gave them the points at fellow challengers Forres Thistle, who are also promoted.

In the other game, a James McMahon double and efforts from Steve Young, Dave Black and an own goal gave Newmachar United a comfortable victory at home to Whitehills.

Sam Robertson (2), Craig Mackie, Blair Johnston and a trialist all scored for Dyce in their 5-1 home success against Nairn St Ninian in the Superleague with Colin Mason notching the consolation for the visitors.

In the First Division, second half strikes from Ross Mitchell and Josh Christie saw champions Stonehaven finish their campaign on a high at North Regional Cup finalists Dufftown.

In Group 2 of the Morrison Cup, Cruden Bay and Sunnybank shared four goals while goals from Craig Sim, Saul Phimister, Scott Barron and Ricky Henderson for Islavale at New Elgin saw the Keith side go top of Group 1 of the Elginshire Cup.

Results

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Dyce 5, Nairn St Ninian 1.

FIRST DIVISION – Dufftown 0, Stonehaven 2.

SECOND DIVISION – Forres Thistle 0, Rothie Rovers 1; Newmachar United 5, Whitehills 0.

MORRISON CUP – Group 2: Cruden Bay 2, Sunnybank 1.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1: New Elgin 0, Islavale 4.