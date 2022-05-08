Junior football: Highland League-bound Banks o’ Dee add McLeman Cup to trophy haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Highland League-bound Banks o’ Dee add McLeman Cup to trophy haul

By Reporter
May 8, 2022, 5:15 pm
Banks o' Dee celebrate winning the Mcleman Cup. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Banks o' Dee celebrate winning the Mcleman Cup. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Banks o’ Dee defeated Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 at Milton Park to add the McLeman Cup to the list of honours in their farewell season in the junior ranks.

Jack Henderson gave the Spain Park side the lead with a 25th minute penalty with Mark Gilmour’s strike with 20 minutes remaining competing the scoring.

The Spain Park side will be playing in the Highland League next season.

Banks o’ Dee celebrate adding to their trophy collection. Picture by Scott Baxter 

Meanwhile, Rothie Rovers and Stonehaven will meet at Heathryfold this Friday evening in the Morrison Cup final after both came through stern last four tests on the road.

A Jake Stewart brace saw the Second Division champions progress at Glentanar while second half efforts from Josh Christie and Keith Horne gave Stonehaven, winners of the First Division title, victory at Stoneywood Parkvale.

Jack Henderson celebrates his goal for Banks o’ Dee. Picture by Scott Baxter 

Hall Russell United completed their season with a creditable 1-1 McBookie.com Superleague share of the spoils at Dyce where Craig Mackie’s effort for the home side was cancelled out by a Cammy Milne strike.

Hall Russell’s Sean McHardy in pursuit of Dyce’s Kyle Douglas. Picture by Kath Flannery

In the First Division, Dufftown edged it by the odd goal in seven at home to Aberdeen University while Craig Sim’s late shot gave Islavale the Second Division points at the expense of Cruden Bay.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Dyce 1-1 Hall Russell United

FIRST DIVISION

Dufftown 4-3 Aberdeen University

SECOND DIVISION

Islavale 1-0 Cruden Bay

MORRISON CUP – Semi-finals: 

Glentanar 1-2 Rothie Rovers

Stoneywood Parkvale 0-2 Stonehaven

SUNDAY 

McLEMAN CUP – Final: 

Banks o’ Dee 2-0 Bridge of Don Thistle

This week’s fixtures…

TUESDAY 

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Dyce v Banks o’ Dee (6.45pm)

ELGINSHIRE CUP GROUP 1

Dufftown v Burghead Thistle (6.45pm)

FRIDAY 

MORRISON CUP – Final:

Stonehaven v Rothie Rovers (at Heathryfold KO 7 pm)

