Junior football: Highland League-bound Banks o’ Dee add McLeman Cup to trophy haul

Banks o’ Dee defeated Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 at Milton Park to add the McLeman Cup to the list of honours in their farewell season in the junior ranks.

Jack Henderson gave the Spain Park side the lead with a 25th minute penalty with Mark Gilmour’s strike with 20 minutes remaining competing the scoring.

The Spain Park side will be playing in the Highland League next season.

Meanwhile, Rothie Rovers and Stonehaven will meet at Heathryfold this Friday evening in the Morrison Cup final after both came through stern last four tests on the road.

A Jake Stewart brace saw the Second Division champions progress at Glentanar while second half efforts from Josh Christie and Keith Horne gave Stonehaven, winners of the First Division title, victory at Stoneywood Parkvale.

Hall Russell United completed their season with a creditable 1-1 McBookie.com Superleague share of the spoils at Dyce where Craig Mackie’s effort for the home side was cancelled out by a Cammy Milne strike.

In the First Division, Dufftown edged it by the odd goal in seven at home to Aberdeen University while Craig Sim’s late shot gave Islavale the Second Division points at the expense of Cruden Bay.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Dyce 1-1 Hall Russell United

FIRST DIVISION

Dufftown 4-3 Aberdeen University

SECOND DIVISION

Islavale 1-0 Cruden Bay

MORRISON CUP – Semi-finals:

Glentanar 1-2 Rothie Rovers

Stoneywood Parkvale 0-2 Stonehaven

SUNDAY

McLEMAN CUP – Final:

Banks o’ Dee 2-0 Bridge of Don Thistle

This week’s fixtures…

TUESDAY

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Dyce v Banks o’ Dee (6.45pm)

ELGINSHIRE CUP GROUP 1

Dufftown v Burghead Thistle (6.45pm)

FRIDAY

MORRISON CUP – Final:

Stonehaven v Rothie Rovers (at Heathryfold KO 7 pm)