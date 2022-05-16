North Region Junior football: Stonehaven come from behind to beat Rothie Rovers and lift the Morrison Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

McBookie.com First Division champions Stonehaven came from behind to beat Rothie Rovers 2-1 and lift the Morrison Cup.

Ewan Clark had given Rothie an early lead at Heathryfold, but Keith Horne and David Baillie both struck in the second half to turn the match in Hive’s favour.

Dufftown are the Elginshire Cup winners after a penalty shoot-out victory against Forres Thistle.

Ben Cullen and Finlay Stables scored for Dufftown in normal time, with Matty Fraser and Mattie Davidson responding before the resultant spot-kicks, which saw Dufftown prevail 5-3.

In the Second Division, Glentanar and Whitehills played out a goalless draw at Woodside.

Results

MORRISON CUP FINAL – Stonehaven 2-1 Rothie Rovers

ELGINSHIRE CUP FINAL – Dufftown 2-2 (5-3 pens) Forres Thistle

McBOOKIE.com SECOND DIVISION – Glentanar 0-0 Whitehills