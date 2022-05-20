Former Aberdeen defender Jack Grimmer looks to complete Wembley play-off hat-trick with Wycombe Wanderers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Aberdeen defender Jack Grimmer looks to complete Wembley play-off hat-trick with Wycombe Wanderers

By Jamie Durent
May 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:46 am
Wycombe Wanderers' Jack Grimmer celebrates reaching the final after the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against MK Dons
Wycombe Wanderers' Jack Grimmer celebrates reaching the final after the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against MK Dons

Wembley holds a special place in the heart of Wycombe Wanderers’ Aberdonian defender Jack Grimmer.

Saturday will see Grimmer look to make it a hat-trick of play-off final wins at the famous national stadium, having won with the Chairboys in 2020 and Coventry City in 2018.

Grimmer and Wycombe will contest the League One show-piece against Sunderland, the heavily-fancied and heavily-supported north-east side desperate to end years of underachievement.

But the former Aberdeen defender seems to have a golden touch when it comes to playing under the Wembley arch. Two years ago, in front of empty stands, Wycombe beat Oxford to reach the Championship for the first time.

A tearful Jack Grimmer of Wycombe after winning the play-off final against Oxford United two years ago
A tearful Jack Grimmer of Wycombe after winning the play-off final against<br />Oxford United two years ago

Prior to that, Grimmer scored a spectacular third for the Sky Blues in their 3-1 win over Exeter to win the League Two play-off final.

All being well, Grimmer will be celebrating another special occasion on Saturday night.

‘This year will be totally different’

“I drive past Wembley every day on my way to training,” he said. “Twice it’s stood me in good stead to be there in May, which has been brilliant.

“This is the third time in five years and while it looks like I’ll be on the bench this time around, hopefully I’ll play a part in some way.

“Some players don’t get to play at Wembley once and I’ll have been there three times. It’s something I’m not taking for granted.

“I’ve had both extremes; Coventry had 40-odd thousand fans there and two years later it was none. This year they’re hoping to sell 75,000 and it just shows you what difference the fans make.

“Wembley was special last time because we won but the atmosphere was non-existent. This year will be totally different.”

The way the 2020-21 season came to an end forged a unity among the Wycombe squad to put things right on their own terms.

They were relegated from the Championship by a point a year ago, however they would have survived if Derby County’s points deduction had been applied at the time, rather than the start of this season.

Derby have since been relegated to the third tier after being docked 21 points for entering administration and Wycombe could well take their place this weekend.

“We finished last season so strongly,” said Grimmer. “We ended up missing out by the one point and while you don’t wish ill on any club, I was sitting last summer hoping Derby got deducted points. They should have – you don’t get deducted 21 points the following season if you’ve not done something wrong.

“To do it this way, not relying on a points-deduction and doing it on the pitch, is the sweeter thing. It would prove it wasn’t a fluke after we did it the first time. It would show we’re a club on the up and growing in stature.”

Successes to celebrate

The Black Cats clash will also be the final game in the career of Adebayo Akinfenwa, the larger-than-life striker who never fails to impress Grimmer with his humility.

“For being as big a personality as he is, what gets me is the time he takes to have little conversations round the training ground, one-on-one or with a few people,” he said.

Wycombe Wanderers play-off winner Jack Grimmer, back home in Aberdeen

“He never loses the time to ask how you’re doing or how your family is, how you feel about not being in the squad. He wants the club to do well and he’s one of the most selfless people I’ve met.

“Imagine having your last professional football game at Wembley – it’s almost written in the stars. We were speaking about it the other day as I still can’t get my head around it; he feels very fortunate that the team and everyone around has put the club in this position, for him to have this moment.

“If he can push us over the line and leave with that winners’ medal round his neck, it’ll be all the sweeter.”

Grimmer has watched on recently as close friends had their own successes to celebrate. The Cove Rangers side which won the League One title contains several of his former Aberdeen youth team-mates, such as Scott Ross, Fraser Fyvie, Jamie Masson and Mitch Megginson.

“I was buzzing for them. It’s class to see,” he said. “My godfather, John Morgan, has worked there for many years and for people like that, who’ve spent all their time watching Cove, is special.

Jack Grimmer during his time with Aberdeen

“It’s good for the city, that bit of positivity with the way things are unfortunately going for Aberdeen at the minute. Because I know a chunk of the players, it’s really good to see.

“It reminds me a little bit of Wycombe. You get players who have been written off elsewhere but gel together and get success. It’s a good feeling and you build relationships for the rest of your life.”

Heading home past the Wembley arch again as a winner would be another feeling to savour.

“The cliché is that it’s just another game but it’s blatantly not,” said Grimmer. “I would shy away from saying it’s just another game because the buzz is completely different. You’ve got to embrace the fact it’s a big day and all your friends and family are going to be there.

“There’s a few friends and family flying down. I’ve got one of my best mates and his partner coming down, along with my family. Most of my friends were saying ‘it’s on the TV, we’ll see you there’ – it’s typical Aberdonians, it saves them a flight and a hotel.

“The bookies have backed Sunderland and that’s good for us, as it piles the pressure on them. It’s a good place for us to be in. We’re used to being underdogs and that’s the way we like it.

“We’ve got a terrific squad and a great bunch of players; I feel very fortunate to be part of a promotion run. Hopefully everything ends up with another medal on Saturday.”

