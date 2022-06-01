Scotland boss Steve Clarke targets Euro 2024 qualification after World Cup agony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke targets Euro 2024 qualification after World Cup agony

By Sean Wallace
June 1, 2022, 11:09 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 11:17 pm
Scotland's John McGinn is consoled by Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko at full time in the 3-1 World Cup play-off semi final loss.
Scotland's John McGinn is consoled by Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko at full time in the 3-1 World Cup play-off semi final loss.

National boss Steve Clarke insists suffering World Cup qualifying agony must not derail Scotland’s recent progression.

Clarke accepts the nation will be suffering after hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 were extinguished.

The national coach says he is suffering, players are suffering and supporters are suffering after losing 3-1 to Ukraine in the play-off semi-final at Hampden.

Ukraine now face Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday.

Scotland have not qualified for a World Cup since 1998 and that long drought continues.

Clarke was desperate to take the nation to the World Cup in November – but is now targeting Euro 2024 qualification.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke during the 3-1 World Cup play-off semi-final loss to Ukraine.

He said: “The first thing we have to do is suffer together.

“I’m suffering, the players are suffering, the coaching staff is suffering and the supporters are suffering.

“I’m sad for the players because we wanted to go to the World Cup together.

“We shouldn’t forget we came into this game in really good shape, eight games unbeaten.

“It is important we don’t forget how far we have come over the last three years.

“We have to qualify for Euro 2024.”

Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson are dejected at full-time after losing to Ukraine.

‘The best team won the game’

Scotland were outplayed in every department by a dominant Ukraine side at Hampden.

Only the heroics of Scots’ keeper Craig Gordon prevented a humiliating scoreline.

Clarke’s Scots went into the clash in buoyant mood having racked up an eight game unbeaten run.

A flat, disjointed performance was light years from the impressive 2-0 World Cup qualifier defeat of Denmark in November that set up the play-off clash.

Scotland’s Aaron Hickey at full time after the World Cup dream ended.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk struck either side of half-time to put Ukraine 2-0 up.

A long range goal from Callum McGregor in the 79th minute set up a grand stand finish.

However Artem Dovbyk netted for Ukraine on the break to seal a 3-1 win.

Clarke said: “The best team won the game.

“I’m disappointed for us.

“But sometimes the opposition play better than you and that was the case.

“We expected Ukraine to be well prepared and they were. They are a good team.”

Change made to address problems

Clarke brought on Ryan Christie for Lyndon Dykes at half-time in a bid to change the flow of the game.

However Ukraine netted soon after the restart through a Yaremchuk header at the back post in the 49th minute.

Clarke said: “We didn’t pass the ball enough in the first half and that is credit to Ukraine.

“We made a change to address that but soon after we were two goals down.

“At 2-0 down we got a foothold in the game and we created chances.

“John McGinn missed a big chance with half an hour to go.

“We scored late and when you do that it becomes a frantic chase.”

The Scots must now pick themselves up for the opening UEFA Nations League game against Armenia at Hampden on Wednesday June 8.

Clarke said: “We will analyse this and go again, try to get back on the horse.”

Ukraine manager’s pride in victory

Ukrainians watched the game in the war torn nation and 3,500 fans decked in blue and yellow were at Hampden.

This victory was not for me, it was not for our team members – it was for our country.

“This was a huge win for Ukraine. We played for people watching us back in home, for members of our armed forces in trenches and in hospitals.”

Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov

That included 65 Ukranian orphans invited by the Scottish FA.

Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov said: “All my emotions are left on the football pitch.

“This victory was not for me, it was not for our team members – it was for our country.

Ukraine supporters at the World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland at Hampden.

“This was a huge win for Ukraine. We played for people watching us back in home, for members of our armed forces in trenches and in hospitals.

“We return our gratitude to them. I would like to extend my gratitude to the people of Scotland. To this amazing, open, welcoming place.”

