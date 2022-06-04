Richard Gordon column: Steve Clarke got his tactics wrong for crucial World Cup play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Richard Gordon column: Steve Clarke got his tactics wrong for crucial World Cup play-off

By Richard Gordon
June 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke has got plenty right as Scotland manager, and been given the praise he has deserved for doing so, but he got it horribly wrong on Wednesday evening, and as a result we will be watching on from the sidelines when the Qatar World Cup finals kick-off later this year.

Not since the back-to-back 4-0 defeats at the hands of Belgium and Russia in the early days of his reign have the Scots been dismantled so easily and comprehensively, and it was a chastening experience watching Ukraine stroll to victory.

There were a number of question marks over Steve’s team selection.

I was fairly convinced that John Souttar would start on the right of the back three, and if not, that Jack Hendry, after an impressive campaign at club level, would assume that role. I certainly hadn’t anticipated Scott McTominay doing so.

The problems on that side of the defence were compounded by the choice of Aaron Hickey at right wing back. He is an excellent young player, but giving him his first start in an unnatural position, and in such a crucial match, seemed an unnecessary gamble.

With Nathan Patterson ruled out, I had envisaged Clarke turning to one of his go-to picks in Stephen O’Donnell, or to Anthony Ralston, who would have been far more comfortable out there.

With Ukraine operating a high front three, all of whom are clever and skilful players, the Scots were on the back foot from the off, and the gaps in the home defence were at times alarming.

Andy Robertson and Steve Clarke after the defeat by Ukraine. 

Had it not been for Craig Gordon, we could have been 4-0 down within the opening half hour.

The formation employed by the manager has served him well and generally suited the players at his disposal.

It made sense to go with it again at the start of the match. But within ten minutes it was becoming clear the visitors had the measure of it and that they were running riot. Scotland simply couldn’t cope with Ukraine’s movement and mobility, and that was the point where Steve had to act.

It took 55 minutes for him to do so, by which time the dream was over.

There was a late flurry, and John McGinn missed one of the clearest opportunities of the night, but Ukraine spurned countless chances themselves, and in the end, Scotland were lucky to lose only by three goals to one.

Billy Gilmour cuts a dejected figure after Scotland go 2-0 down to Ukraine.

It was a hugely disappointing occasion, and horrible to think that at least another four years will pass before the national team returns to the biggest stage of all, but if we were to lose out, given the suffering that country has had to endure of late, there was at least some comfort in knowing what their success would have meant to the people of Ukraine.

Next up for Scotland, the Nations League, and a home game with Armenia to kick-off this summer’s triple-header.

Right now, it is difficult to feel any great enthusiasm for that, but we know from past experience how important that tournament can be in securing qualification for the Euros, and it will be up to the manager and his squad to regroup, and get it right.

Goram will fight as hard as he can

The news that Andy Goram is suffering from terminal cancer came as a terrible shock this week.

Given the recent losses of Walter Smith and Jimmy Bell, the revelation will have hit Rangers particularly hard, but such was his popularity at most of the clubs he represented, fans all around the country will have Andy in their thoughts right now.

During his career Goram was always good value, on and off the park, and at his peak he seemed, at times, almost unbeatable.

I have had many discussions about who was the better keeper, Andy or Jim Leighton? I have steadfastly argued big Jim’s case, but to be honest it was a close run thing, and for a decade and a half you knew Scotland were in safe hands whichever of the pair was chosen.

Andy will fight as hard as he can, but sadly this is one game he is destined to lose.

When that day comes, the world of Scottish football will be a poorer place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]