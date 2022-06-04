Richard Gordon column: Steve Clarke got his tactics wrong for crucial World Cup play-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Clarke has got plenty right as Scotland manager, and been given the praise he has deserved for doing so, but he got it horribly wrong on Wednesday evening, and as a result we will be watching on from the sidelines when the Qatar World Cup finals kick-off later this year.

Not since the back-to-back 4-0 defeats at the hands of Belgium and Russia in the early days of his reign have the Scots been dismantled so easily and comprehensively, and it was a chastening experience watching Ukraine stroll to victory.

There were a number of question marks over Steve’s team selection.

I was fairly convinced that John Souttar would start on the right of the back three, and if not, that Jack Hendry, after an impressive campaign at club level, would assume that role. I certainly hadn’t anticipated Scott McTominay doing so.

The problems on that side of the defence were compounded by the choice of Aaron Hickey at right wing back. He is an excellent young player, but giving him his first start in an unnatural position, and in such a crucial match, seemed an unnecessary gamble.

With Nathan Patterson ruled out, I had envisaged Clarke turning to one of his go-to picks in Stephen O’Donnell, or to Anthony Ralston, who would have been far more comfortable out there.

With Ukraine operating a high front three, all of whom are clever and skilful players, the Scots were on the back foot from the off, and the gaps in the home defence were at times alarming.

Had it not been for Craig Gordon, we could have been 4-0 down within the opening half hour.

The formation employed by the manager has served him well and generally suited the players at his disposal.

It made sense to go with it again at the start of the match. But within ten minutes it was becoming clear the visitors had the measure of it and that they were running riot. Scotland simply couldn’t cope with Ukraine’s movement and mobility, and that was the point where Steve had to act.

It took 55 minutes for him to do so, by which time the dream was over.

There was a late flurry, and John McGinn missed one of the clearest opportunities of the night, but Ukraine spurned countless chances themselves, and in the end, Scotland were lucky to lose only by three goals to one.

It was a hugely disappointing occasion, and horrible to think that at least another four years will pass before the national team returns to the biggest stage of all, but if we were to lose out, given the suffering that country has had to endure of late, there was at least some comfort in knowing what their success would have meant to the people of Ukraine.

Next up for Scotland, the Nations League, and a home game with Armenia to kick-off this summer’s triple-header.

Right now, it is difficult to feel any great enthusiasm for that, but we know from past experience how important that tournament can be in securing qualification for the Euros, and it will be up to the manager and his squad to regroup, and get it right.

Goram will fight as hard as he can

The news that Andy Goram is suffering from terminal cancer came as a terrible shock this week.

Given the recent losses of Walter Smith and Jimmy Bell, the revelation will have hit Rangers particularly hard, but such was his popularity at most of the clubs he represented, fans all around the country will have Andy in their thoughts right now.

During his career Goram was always good value, on and off the park, and at his peak he seemed, at times, almost unbeatable.

I have had many discussions about who was the better keeper, Andy or Jim Leighton? I have steadfastly argued big Jim’s case, but to be honest it was a close run thing, and for a decade and a half you knew Scotland were in safe hands whichever of the pair was chosen.

Andy will fight as hard as he can, but sadly this is one game he is destined to lose.

When that day comes, the world of Scottish football will be a poorer place.