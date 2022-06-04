Stuart Armstrong confident Scotland can get back on track in Nations League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Stuart Armstrong confident Scotland can get back on track in Nations League

By Andy Skinner
June 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Stuart Armstrong.
Stuart Armstrong.

Stuart Armstrong is confident Scotland will quickly be back to their best as they approach next week’s Nations League matches.

The Scots’ World Cup hopes were ended when they went down to a 3-1 play-off defeat against Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Scotland host Armenia on Wednesday in the first of three Nations League games in the space of six days.

A trip to Republic of Ireland follows on Saturday before Steve Clarke’s men make the return trip to Armenia next Tuesday.

Having approached the Ukraine match on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run – six of which were wins – Armstrong is optimistic his side can get back on track.

The Southampton midfielder said: “I think we know the importance of those games. Wednesday night was a big disappointment.

Stuart Armstrong in action for Scotland against Ukraine.

“We’ve been thinking about the game, trying to get it out of our minds and learn from it. Tomorrow is a new day and we’ll look forward to the games coming up because we do know they are very important.

“It was the Nations League that helped us qualify for the Euros the last time round.

“There’s no hiding the fact that we wanted to go to a World Cup and now we’re not.

“Times have been good recently. There have been a lot of big wins, and going to the Euros.

“We’ve shown we can be a very good team and I’m sure we can show that again in the very near future.”

Armstrong says the pain at suffering defeat to Ukraine on such a high stakes stage will not be allowed to linger.

He added: “It’s football and we’re used to having a lot of fixtures and sometimes they don’t go the way you wanted them to.

“On the pitch it’s about mentality and it’s a strong group with strong characters. There’s a lot of togetherness in that dressing room.

“We’ll learn from this and move forward.”

Armstrong could not hide his disappointment following the play-off defeat, adding: “Both teams probably didn’t want to concede early.

“These games are big pressure. There was a place at the World Cup at stake and everyone feels that.

“But again, we’re football players and we’ve got guys who are used to playing big occasions, cup finals and used to playing under a lot of pressure.

“So as much as the occasion was big, I think when you’re on the pitch you forget that and do your job.

“There’s much else to say apart from that we’re disappointed that we didn’t make it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]