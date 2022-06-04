Stuart Armstrong confident Scotland can get back on track in Nations League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stuart Armstrong is confident Scotland will quickly be back to their best as they approach next week’s Nations League matches.

The Scots’ World Cup hopes were ended when they went down to a 3-1 play-off defeat against Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Scotland host Armenia on Wednesday in the first of three Nations League games in the space of six days.

A trip to Republic of Ireland follows on Saturday before Steve Clarke’s men make the return trip to Armenia next Tuesday.

Having approached the Ukraine match on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run – six of which were wins – Armstrong is optimistic his side can get back on track.

The Southampton midfielder said: “I think we know the importance of those games. Wednesday night was a big disappointment.

“We’ve been thinking about the game, trying to get it out of our minds and learn from it. Tomorrow is a new day and we’ll look forward to the games coming up because we do know they are very important.

“It was the Nations League that helped us qualify for the Euros the last time round.

“There’s no hiding the fact that we wanted to go to a World Cup and now we’re not.

“Times have been good recently. There have been a lot of big wins, and going to the Euros.

“We’ve shown we can be a very good team and I’m sure we can show that again in the very near future.”

Armstrong says the pain at suffering defeat to Ukraine on such a high stakes stage will not be allowed to linger.

He added: “It’s football and we’re used to having a lot of fixtures and sometimes they don’t go the way you wanted them to.

“On the pitch it’s about mentality and it’s a strong group with strong characters. There’s a lot of togetherness in that dressing room.

“We’ll learn from this and move forward.”

Armstrong could not hide his disappointment following the play-off defeat, adding: “Both teams probably didn’t want to concede early.

“These games are big pressure. There was a place at the World Cup at stake and everyone feels that.

“But again, we’re football players and we’ve got guys who are used to playing big occasions, cup finals and used to playing under a lot of pressure.

“So as much as the occasion was big, I think when you’re on the pitch you forget that and do your job.

“There’s much else to say apart from that we’re disappointed that we didn’t make it.”