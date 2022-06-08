ANALYSIS: Steve Clarke enjoys happy anniversary as Scotland begin road to redemption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: Steve Clarke enjoys happy anniversary as Scotland begin road to redemption

By Andy Skinner
June 8, 2022, 9:39 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 10:16 pm
Steve Clarke celebrates defeating Armenia.
Steve Clarke celebrates defeating Armenia.

The visit of Armenia marked three years to the day since Steve Clarke led out the national team for the first time.

It was a victorious start, albeit in late fashion as Oli Burke’s winner got the better of Cyprus.

The extent of change that has elapsed since could be underlined by the fact only four players – Andy Robertson, Callum McGregor, Scott McKenna and John McGinn – remained in the starting line-up from that night.

Vast strides have been taken in that time, most notably the ending of Scotland’s long major finals drought at Euro 2020 last summer.

Last Wednesday’s play-off pain against Ukraine was a sobering fall back to earth following some excellent recent form.

The quick return to action offered a chance to return to the winning trail, in the first of three games in six days.

Armenia, despite being ranked 92nd in the world, came into the match fresh from defeating Republic of Ireland at the weekend.

Scott McKenna celebrates scoring against Armenia.

The weight of expectation was firmly on Scotland’s shoulders at Hampden Park, and they know only winning can move the narrative on from the gloom of missing out on the World Cup.

Numerous players have broken through to become regular fixtures in the squad since Clarke moved from Kilmarnock, such as Che Adams, Jack Hendry and John Souttar.

There was even room for fresh blood against Armenia, with Celtic right back Anthony Ralston handed his first start following a solitary substitute appearance against Denmark.

Such is Scotland’s strength in depth in these times that Clarke was able to name an entirely fresh back three from the side defeated by Ukraine.

Hendry was the focal point, with Souttar and former Aberdeen defender McKenna on each side, supported by Robertson and Ralston on the flanks.

Despite the array of options, the injury-enforced absence of Kieran Tierney and Nathan Patterson had prevented the backline from functioning in its normal slick fashion against the Ukranians.

Anthony Ralston celebrates scoring against Armenia.

This match offered Clarke the opportunity to experiment somewhat, while also mindful of the need to get the Nations League campaign off to a winning start.

Ralston put himself forward as a very credible option in Patterson’s place, capping off a highly impressive display with the opening goal on 28 minutes.

Also opening up his national team account was McKenna, who followed up his recent promotion to the English Premier League with Nottingham Forest by netting a bullet header five minutes before the interval. He was denied a quickfire second by virtue of a VAR call which ruled him offside.

It made the second half a relatively relaxed affair, with John McGinn coming closest to adding to the scoreline with a strike which rattled the bar.

Scotland fans in the stands show their support during the UEFA Nations League match at Hampden Park.

There was also a national team debut for former Ross County forward Ross Stewart, who came on as a substitute for the final four minutes.

The road to Euro 2024 feels like a long one, however this marks the start of the momentum the Scots will have to rebuild if they are to add to their only major tournament appearance in what will be 26 years by the time the finals in Germany come around.

