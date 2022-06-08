ANALYSIS: Steve Clarke enjoys happy anniversary as Scotland begin road to redemption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The visit of Armenia marked three years to the day since Steve Clarke led out the national team for the first time.

It was a victorious start, albeit in late fashion as Oli Burke’s winner got the better of Cyprus.

The extent of change that has elapsed since could be underlined by the fact only four players – Andy Robertson, Callum McGregor, Scott McKenna and John McGinn – remained in the starting line-up from that night.

Vast strides have been taken in that time, most notably the ending of Scotland’s long major finals drought at Euro 2020 last summer.

Last Wednesday’s play-off pain against Ukraine was a sobering fall back to earth following some excellent recent form.

The quick return to action offered a chance to return to the winning trail, in the first of three games in six days.

Armenia, despite being ranked 92nd in the world, came into the match fresh from defeating Republic of Ireland at the weekend.

The weight of expectation was firmly on Scotland’s shoulders at Hampden Park, and they know only winning can move the narrative on from the gloom of missing out on the World Cup.

Numerous players have broken through to become regular fixtures in the squad since Clarke moved from Kilmarnock, such as Che Adams, Jack Hendry and John Souttar.

There was even room for fresh blood against Armenia, with Celtic right back Anthony Ralston handed his first start following a solitary substitute appearance against Denmark.

Such is Scotland’s strength in depth in these times that Clarke was able to name an entirely fresh back three from the side defeated by Ukraine.

Hendry was the focal point, with Souttar and former Aberdeen defender McKenna on each side, supported by Robertson and Ralston on the flanks.

Despite the array of options, the injury-enforced absence of Kieran Tierney and Nathan Patterson had prevented the backline from functioning in its normal slick fashion against the Ukranians.

This match offered Clarke the opportunity to experiment somewhat, while also mindful of the need to get the Nations League campaign off to a winning start.

Ralston put himself forward as a very credible option in Patterson’s place, capping off a highly impressive display with the opening goal on 28 minutes.

Also opening up his national team account was McKenna, who followed up his recent promotion to the English Premier League with Nottingham Forest by netting a bullet header five minutes before the interval. He was denied a quickfire second by virtue of a VAR call which ruled him offside.

It made the second half a relatively relaxed affair, with John McGinn coming closest to adding to the scoreline with a strike which rattled the bar.

There was also a national team debut for former Ross County forward Ross Stewart, who came on as a substitute for the final four minutes.

The road to Euro 2024 feels like a long one, however this marks the start of the momentum the Scots will have to rebuild if they are to add to their only major tournament appearance in what will be 26 years by the time the finals in Germany come around.