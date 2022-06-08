Anthony Ralston thrilled to cap dream 12 months with goal on first Scotland start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anthony Ralston says netting on his first Scotland start capped off a dream 12 months.

Celtic defender Ralston has enjoyed a breakthrough season under Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou, making 47 appearances for the Hoops.

Having only made one prior substitute appearance for Scotland, Ralston netted the opener in Wednesday’s 2-0 Nations League victory over Armenia at Hampden Park.

Ralston was thrilled to get the call from Scotland manager Steve Clarke, and even more so to reward the faith shown in him.

He said: “I have worked hard to get my opportunity, so when I got it I was going to make sure I took it.

“It’a a proud moment. It’s something that will live me forever and it’s not something I really expected, to be quite honest.

“But it’s something I’ve enjoyed every minute and I hope there will be more to come.

“There are other talented boys who also play that position, so I’m not the one to make that call. I can do is try to be positive when I get my chance and that’s what I’ll continue to try to do.”

Ralston struggled to break into the Celtic side prior to Postecoglou’s arrival last summer.

Following loan spells at Queen’s Park, Dundee United and St Johnstone, the 23-year-old appeared to be on his way out of the club.

Ralston is delighted his career is finally on the right track, adding: “For sure I’ve worked hard.

“I wasn’t involved at Celtic, it’s no secret it was a hard time for me.

“I was in a situation where I didn’t know what was happening.

“My contract was coming to an end.

“But I just kept believing in myself. I kept on working hard and I managed to get myself back in and just take my opportunities when I got them.

“I’m happy I’ve done that, I gave myself the best chance and that’s all I could do.”

Scotland claimed a much-needed victory to kick start their Nations League campaign.

It followed last week’s painful World Cup play-off defeat at home to Ukraine.

The Scots now face Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, before making the return trip to Armenia next Tuesday.

Ralston was pleased the hurt of last week’s loss did not fester.

He added: “For sure it was important. We knew we had to get a result and bounce back. To a man we did that.

“It’s a team filled with a lot of talent. They are all very hard working boys as well and we are all in a good place and ready to go for the next game now.”