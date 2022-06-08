Scott McKenna pleased to net first Scotland goal in victory over Armenia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Scott McKenna pleased to net first Scotland goal in victory over Armenia

By Andy Skinner
June 8, 2022, 11:00 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 11:06 pm
Scotland's Scott McKenna netted his first international goal in the 2-0 defeat of Armenia.

Scott McKenna was thrilled to mark his 25th cap with a maiden Scotland goal against Armenia.

Former Aberdeen defender McKenna, who now plays for Nottingham Forest, netted Scotland’s second goal following Anthony Ralston’s opener.

It continued an excellent recent spell for the Kirriemuir-born player, who helped Forest gain promotion to the English Premier League last month.

McKenna was quickly denied a second goal before the break, when his strike was ruled out for offside by a VAR check.

Having been handed a return to the starting line-up by Steve Clarke, McKenna was thrilled to repay the faith shown in him.

Scotland’s Scott McKenna celebrates with Anthony Ralston.

He added: “It was a nice feeling and probably one of the easiest goals I will ever score.

“John McGinn put on a great ball and it just landed right on my head.

“With the second one I thought when it hit the bar it went beyond the line when John squared it again.

“I’m a bit disappointed but that is football.”

Scotland cruised to a comfortable victory over Armenia, who are ranked 92nd in the world.

It got the Scots off to a winning start in their Nations League section, which could provide them with a pathway to EURO 2024.

McKenna added: “It was good. It was a fresh start for us.

“It was important we got the result and we did that.

“In the first half, I thought we played well, created a few chances and got the two goals.

“In the second half we just kept the ball and we were pretty solid at the back as well.”

The result got Scotland back on track, following the disappointment of last week’s World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine.

Steve Clarke celebrates defeating Armenia.

Scotland will now travel to Republic of Ireland on Saturday, before they make the return trip to Armenia on Tuesday.

McKenna feels bouncing back to winning form sets up his side to add further points to their tally in the coming days.

He added: “I thought it was a solid performance.

“We kept the ball and created a good few chances.

“On another night we could have had more goals.

“I felt we were pretty solid at the back.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we need to try to keep improving all the time.

“Hopefully we can pick up another couple of results over the next five or six days.”

