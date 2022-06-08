Scott McKenna pleased to net first Scotland goal in victory over Armenia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott McKenna was thrilled to mark his 25th cap with a maiden Scotland goal against Armenia.

Former Aberdeen defender McKenna, who now plays for Nottingham Forest, netted Scotland’s second goal following Anthony Ralston’s opener.

It continued an excellent recent spell for the Kirriemuir-born player, who helped Forest gain promotion to the English Premier League last month.

McKenna was quickly denied a second goal before the break, when his strike was ruled out for offside by a VAR check.

Having been handed a return to the starting line-up by Steve Clarke, McKenna was thrilled to repay the faith shown in him.

He added: “It was a nice feeling and probably one of the easiest goals I will ever score.

“John McGinn put on a great ball and it just landed right on my head.

“With the second one I thought when it hit the bar it went beyond the line when John squared it again.

“I’m a bit disappointed but that is football.”

Scotland cruised to a comfortable victory over Armenia, who are ranked 92nd in the world.

It got the Scots off to a winning start in their Nations League section, which could provide them with a pathway to EURO 2024.

McKenna added: “It was good. It was a fresh start for us.

“It was important we got the result and we did that.

“In the first half, I thought we played well, created a few chances and got the two goals.

“In the second half we just kept the ball and we were pretty solid at the back as well.”

The result got Scotland back on track, following the disappointment of last week’s World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine.

Scotland will now travel to Republic of Ireland on Saturday, before they make the return trip to Armenia on Tuesday.

McKenna feels bouncing back to winning form sets up his side to add further points to their tally in the coming days.

He added: “I thought it was a solid performance.

“We kept the ball and created a good few chances.

“On another night we could have had more goals.

“I felt we were pretty solid at the back.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we need to try to keep improving all the time.

“Hopefully we can pick up another couple of results over the next five or six days.”