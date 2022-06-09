Ross Stewart says Scotland debut has settled him into national team setup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Stewart is increasingly feeling at home within the Scotland setup after making his debut in the victory over Armenia.

Former Ross County attacker Stewart, now with Sunderland, came on as a late substitute in the 2-0 Nations League victory at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

It was the 25-year-old’s first game time for the national team, having initially been called up for the friendly double header against Poland and Austria in March.

Winning his maiden cap rounds off an excellent season for Stewart, who netted 26 goals to help Sunderland win promotion to the English Championship.

The forward made the move to the Black Cats in January 2021, following a highly successful two-and-a-half year spell at County.

Although his time on the pitch was limited, Irvine-born Stewart appearing for his country was a moment to cherish – with his parents in attendance at the game.

Stewart said: “Obviously, this is my second camp and I have really enjoyed both. It’s been an incredible experience to be in with the boys and it is probably this camp where I have really started to settle.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it and it’s great to finally come on and play minutes because that is what you want to do as a player. Hopefully, I can continue to do that.

“It felt very surreal. Obviously, it was a really proud moment and I was delighted to get my debut.

“To do it in a game which had importance on it and that we went onto win makes it even better.

“Overall, it was just a really proud night.

“You are just concentrating on the game. To get five or so minutes at the end, you do take it in a wee bit.

“But it was obviously a game where you want to go on and make an impact in as short a time as you want.

“Even speaking about it now, it’s starting to sink in and I’m really proud.”

Victory over Armenia puts Scots back on track

Scotland triumphed against Armenia thanks to first half goals by defenders Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna.

The result got Steve Clarke’s men off to a winning start in their Nations League section, which could provide a pathway to EURO 2024.

Stewart was pleased to give the Tartan Army reason to cheer again, following the disappointment at last week’s World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine.

He added: “Obviously last week was very disappointing and it was all about showing character. The boys did that really well.

“It was a very comfortable and really professional victory. The only thing is that we were probably unlucky not to get a couple of more goals.

“The fans came out and supported us in their numbers again. The boys are very thankful for that and I have no doubt we will see them in Ireland and probably see them in Armenia as well. They play a big part as well and it was great to send them home with a victory.”

Scotland targeting more success against Ireland

Next up for Scotland is a trip to Republic of Ireland on Saturday, with Stewart hoping for more game time and another good result.

He added: “It has certainly whetted the appetite. It is going to be obviously be a tough game away from home.

“They have lost their first games, so, obviously, they’ll be wanting a reaction as well.

“But we know what we have got in that dressing room and it is certainly a game that we will be going over to try and win.

“Hopefully, we can do that.”