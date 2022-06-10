Richard Gordon: Scotland can heap more misery on struggling Ireland in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Gordon: Scotland can heap more misery on struggling Ireland in Dublin

By Richard Gordon
June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotland's John Souttar, Andy Robertson and John McGinn after beating Armenia at Hampden.
It promised to be a difficult night, for both fans and players, in midweek as Scotland attempted to shrug off their World Cup blues and focus on the start to the Nations League campaign.

With Armenia having already beaten the Republic of Ireland in Yerevan, there was the fear of a frustrating 90 minutes ahead, but the Scots were on the front foot from the off, and with the visitors showing no appetite to cross the halfway line for much of the match, it was as comfortable a 90 minutes as the national team has enjoyed in years.

Steve Clarke made half a dozen changes, and that was the correct call with the new men injecting a tempo and intensity the Armenians simply couldn’t match.

There were some outstanding individual contributions in what was a pleasing team performance, and Clarke will have some big decisions to make for the next couple of games.

He introduced an entirely fresh back three and the trio worked well together, with Scott McKenna in particular catching the eye, both in defence and in the Armenia box. It was fantastic to see him celebrate his 25th cap in style with his first international goal. When fit, Kieran Tierney will reclaim his place, but until then, I would hope Clarke will stick with those guys.

Scotland’s Anthony Ralston celebrates marking his first national team start with a goal.

Andy Robertson was highlighted by the manager, but for me, Anthony Ralston was the man of the match.

Even before he opened the scoring, the Celtic defender had been prominent, and it was hard to believe it was his first start for the country.

His emergence over the past 10 months or so has been one of the big stories in Scottish football, and unless Nathan Patterson gets more game time with Everton, Ralston should now be first pick on the right.

We also had confirmation on Wednesday that Scotland work better with a lone striker supported from midfield.

I appreciate Armenia were a level or two down from Ukraine, but there was a vibrancy about the team going forward that had been missing the previous week, and with the quality we have in that area, it makes sense to utilise it to the full.

John McGinn was as busy as ever, and should have added to his goal tally, while Armstrong and Christie created plenty chances and pulled the opposition defence all over the place with their clever movement. Callum McGregor did what he does, but his contribution should never be underestimated.

Ross Stewart replaces Ryan Christie for his Scotland debut against Armenia.

We still have an issue up front – no Scotland striker has found the net this year – and I would have liked to see Ross Stewart given longer than the few minutes he was afforded.

I do not envisage the manager making anything like as many changes for this evening’s encounter in Dublin, but I would hope the Sunderland centre-forward is high in Clarke’s thoughts.

Given the run the Irish are on, this is a real opportunity to test Ross at international level; we need to know if he can make the step up, just as he has in club football.

With a double-header against Ukraine to come in September, the Scots probably need full points from this run of games, and if they can repeat the Armenia showing, I fully expect them to make it two wins out of two against Ireland.

Connor should be in no rush to leave

It has been some week for the Dons’ young stars with Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron hitting the headlines, and the club’s under-14s returning triumphant from a prestigious youth tournament in Norway.

It was a remarkable achievement by the boys, and their results throughout the competition were hugely impressive.

Beating Liverpool in the semis and Leipzig in the final shows how talented the kids clearly are.

Aberdeen FC player Connor Barron applauding on the football pitch.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron.

They will now be keen to emulate the impact made by Calvin and Connor. Barron was a rare shining light for Aberdeen last season, and it is no surprise Celtic are monitoring his progress, but it would be madness for him to move there at this stage of his career.

As for Ramsay, if a deal is agreed, joining Liverpool would be incredible after fewer than 30 first team starts. It will be a massive step-up, and he will have to bide his time, but it represents a brilliant piece of business for the Dons.

