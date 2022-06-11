Two changes for Scotland’s Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland By Callum Law June 11, 2022, 3:45 pm Steve Clarke has made two changes for Scotland's game against Ireland in Dublin [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scotland manager Steve Clarke has made two changes to his side for this afternoon’s Uefa Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland. Grant Hanley returns to defence with Scott McTominay restored to midfield. From the team that defeated Armenia 2-0 on Wednesday night John Souttar and Aberdeen-raised Stuart Armstrong drop to the bench for the clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. 🏴 Your Scotland team for today's UEFA Nations League match against Republic of Ireland. Kick-off at 5pm, live on @PremierSportsTV.#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/bTgFKPJ4R2 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 11, 2022 Scotland are aiming to make it two wins out of two in Nations League Group B1, the winner of the section will guarantee a play-off spot in the quest to qualify for the 2024 European Championship. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Michael Obafemi inspires Ireland to emphatic Nations League win over Scotland Fans react to Scotland’s Nations League defeat to Ireland Richard Gordon: Scotland can heap more misery on struggling Ireland in Dublin 5 talking points as Republic of Ireland and Scotland clash in Dublin