Two changes for Scotland’s Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has made two changes to his side for this afternoon’s Uefa Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland.

Grant Hanley returns to defence with Scott McTominay restored to midfield.

From the team that defeated Armenia 2-0 on Wednesday night John Souttar and Aberdeen-raised Stuart Armstrong drop to the bench for the clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Your Scotland team for today's UEFA Nations League match against Republic of Ireland. Kick-off at 5pm, live on @PremierSportsTV.#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/bTgFKPJ4R2 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 11, 2022

Scotland are aiming to make it two wins out of two in Nations League Group B1, the winner of the section will guarantee a play-off spot in the quest to qualify for the 2024 European Championship.