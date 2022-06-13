Scotland fan view: Steve Clarke’s men must get back on track quickly after double disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland fan view: Steve Clarke’s men must get back on track quickly after double disappointment

By Chris Crighton
June 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:00 pm
Scotland fans look dejected after defeat in Dublin.

It perhaps wasn’t quite a Thibaut Courtois moment, but Stephen Kenny will doubtless have relished victory over a country in which very little respect is put on his name.

The Ireland manager, a legend for his domestic endeavours on his own island, is not remembered with any great reverence in the only other place he has ever been employed.

Having led his Dunfermline team to the bottom of the Premier table via a random Scottish Cup final appearance, he is generally thought of in Scotland as a tidier Ebbe Skovdahl.

His work with Ireland’s national team has, until now, tended to support the Scotsman’s view of Kenny’s abilities more than those of the denizens of Dublin, Derry and Dundalk.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny celebrates with his backroom staff after their third goal.

And so in that inevitably mischievous way football has, it was almost a racing certainty that the beleaguered Ireland boss would boost his fortunes by masterminding a pasting of his Scottish visitors, albeit that he was significantly aided in the pursuit by a truly dreadful performance by Steve Clarke and his men.

Clarke, by contrast, now finds himself veering into the pressure zone for the first time in his tenure.

He may have expected a longer honeymoon after leading his nation to its first finals of the century and then into the playoffs for the World Cup, but the limp and unthreatening nature of this defeat – on the heels of a similar outclassing at the hands of Ukraine, each of them at least partly caused by what looked on the surface to be tactical mistakes – leaves Scotland in the familiar position of wondering anxiously what the next campaign will hold.

Nations League placings determining seedings for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, it is important Clarke gets back on track quickly to give himself the best chance of ensuring this blip is temporary.

Fans react to Scotland’s Nations League defeat to Ireland

