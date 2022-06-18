Richard Gordon: I’m drained after longest season ever – how must the players feel?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Richard Gordon: I’m drained after longest season ever – how must the players feel?

By Richard Gordon
June 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Scotland's players applaud to their fans at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Armenia and Scotland at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Hakob Berberyan)
Scotland's players applaud to their fans at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Armenia and Scotland at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Hakob Berberyan)

The longest season Scottish football has ever known finally drew to a close on Tuesday evening.

It did so with what eventually was a comfortable Nations League victory over Armenia.

I say season, but to be honest, I’m not really sure when 2020-21 finished and 21-22 began!

Looking back, I rounded off the previous campaign with the Kilmarnock v Dundee play-off final, had a few days, then it was into Scotland’s warm-up matches for Euro 2020.

That was quickly followed by covering a dozen games during the tournament, finishing with the final itself on July 11. Less than a week later, I was at Tannadice for the Dundee United v Arbroath fixture in the Premier Sports Cup, and then the early European ties.

And 125 games later, my domestic campaign drew to a halt with the Scottish Cup final, but almost immediately we had Scotland’s congested run of matches in June.

The visit to Yerevan rounded it all off, the win reviving the ambition of topping the group, and Steve Clarke’s hopes were further boosted by Ireland’s draw against Ukraine a few hours later.

For the players, it was the end of a gruelling marathon campaign, and they fully deserve what will be a short break before 2022/23 gets up and running.

The Scotland players won’t have much time off before the start of the new season. 

Some have barely had any time off in the last two years and the recuperation period will be crucial. I cannot imagine how they must be feeling, but I do know that I was drained when we came off air and the season had finally reached a climax.

At the start of it all I could not have imagined the conclusion that has unfolded, and I certainly was not anticipating calling time as presenter of Sportsound on Saturday afternoons.

That has all happened fairly quickly in the last couple of months. I will still be broadcasting, doing Sundays and midweek programmes for the BBC, and I am relishing my new role at Cove Rangers.

I officially began that on June 1 and Paul Hartley left for Hartlepool 24 hours later!

It was certainly a baptism of fire, but one which immediately gave me an early appreciation of what is involved in running a football club. It has been something of an eye-opener, but absolutely fascinating to get a better handle on all of the work that goes on unseen behind the scenes.

Even having been involved on the outside for three and a half decades, I hadn’t fully taken on board what happens in the inner sanctum, and the learning curve is something I absolutely intend embracing.

Friends had warned me I would very quickly get sucked in, that the job would become all-consuming. It already has!

Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers
Jim McIntyre has signed a one-year rolling deal at Cove Rangers. Picture by Wullie Marr. 

As has now been confirmed, Jim McIntyre has been appointed Cove Rangers manager, and having heard so many good things about him over the years, I look forward to working closely with the new boss.

It has been a hugely exciting time for the club these past few years, and while challenges clearly lie ahead, the building blocks are there to ensure the success story continues. I hope to be able to give a few insights into the campaign as 22/23 unfolds.

Ramsay cash will be reinvested

As the old season finishes, so preparations for the next one have already got under way with a number of teams back in training, including the Dons.

It’s been a slow start on the transfer front with Ylber Ramadani the only confirmed arrival. Tobias Lauritsen has had some rave reviews, and there appears to be some excitement about his potential appearance. With the Premier Sports Cup now just three weeks away, fans can surely expect some serious movement in the very near future.

Calvin Ramsay is set to join Liverpool. 

Dean Campbell’s move to Stevenage makes sense, and Calvin Ramsay’s transfer to Liverpool looks like an outstanding piece of business. The add-ons may or may not happen, but the initial fee of £4.5 million will be crucial to Jim Goodwin’s rebuilding plans.

That sum will, of course, not be paid in full up front, but it is guaranteed income and should give the manager more breathing space.

There has been much talk about impending deals and the scouting system which has been put in place; now is the time to deliver as the club cannot afford another woeful window like last summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]