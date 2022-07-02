Legendary Scottish football goalkeeper Andy Goram dies, aged 58

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Legendary Scottish football goalkeeper Andy Goram dies, aged 58

By Paul Chalk
July 2, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: July 2, 2022, 3:22 pm
Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram.
Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram.

Scotland and Rangers legend Andy Goram has died at the age of 58.

Capped 43 times for his country, former goalkeeper Goram passed away following a short battle with cancer.

Known simply as “The Goalie”, his long, distinguished playing career, came to a close at north side Elgin City in 2003/04 under David Robertson, a team-mate from his time at Rangers.

He also represented his country at cricket, but it was his time at Rangers which set him apart, helping the Light Blues during their nine-in-a-row dominance under Walter Smith.

Goram, who starred for Scotland in Euro 1992 and 1996, won five titles with Rangers, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He began his career at Oldham Athletic and also played for Hibs, Motherwell and notably with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 2000/01 on loan.

