Thurso youngsters and coaches thrilled by visit from Rangers legend Mark Hateley

Rangers legend Mark Hateley paid a visit to the Thurso Football Academy, which hosted Rangers Football Academy last week.

The former England international was the star attraction in the far north as a record 150 youngsters took part in sessions with coaches from both organisations over two days.

The weather was horrendous on the first day, but the sun beamed out of the skies for day two, with age groups 2-4, 5-9 and 10-15 all involved.

The Thurso coaches were Alyn Gunn, Richie Campbell, Jay Dafour, Keira Gunn and Liam Pearson, with Rangers coaches Zander Carruth and Callum Ross on hand to pass on their advice.

The players of the camp awards were given to Jacob MacLeod, Thomas Nicholson, Jack Campbell, Liam Gunn and Jamie Steven, who each received a signed shirt from Hateley for showing fantastic skills throughout.

In the closing evening, the former Rangers striker took the mic for a question-and-answer session at the Park Hotel in Thurso as part of his “Hitting the Mark” book launch.

The former Light Blues star spoke about being part of the nine-in-a-row title-winning side and scoring major goals such as in the Champions League against Leeds United, the Scottish title-winning goals against Aberdeen and his final goal for the club against Dunfermline at Ibrox.

Hateley enjoyed fantastic welcome

Hateley enjoyed his time in the far north and praised the hosts for the warm welcome he received.

He said: “I had a thoroughly enjoyable time in Thurso. The hospitality is second to none – it’s a very nice area.

“The kids did great in horrendous conditions on Monday in particular, so well done to them all.

“The Q&A also went really well and I hope that everyone enjoys the book.”

Hateley visit well worth the wait

Alyn Gunn, head of coaching at Thurso Football Academy, thanked Hateley for taking time out to visit.

He said: “It was a really good couple of days. The number of kids attending this year was phenomenal. we really appreciate the support that we received.

“It took me eight years to get Mark up here, but I’m glad we finally managed it as the event as a whole went beyond our expectations.

“Many thanks to all the sponsors, coaches, committee members, the Park Hotel, Kevin Tait, and (photographer) Mel Roger for making this event a massive success.”

An auction and raffle helped raise £2000, with proceeds going towards future Thurso Academy events and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

These events were sponsored by Robbie Fraser, Angus Mackay Plumbing, Willie Lipka and S Gunn Joinery.