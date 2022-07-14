Avoch set sail and Hotspur take flight as teams target Highland Amateur Cup semis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Avoch set sail and Hotspur take flight as teams target Highland Amateur Cup semis

By Paul Chalk
July 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
It's quarter-final weekend in the Highland Amateur Cup.
Avoch set sail for the Western Isles on Saturday for a mouth-watering Highland Amateur Cup quarter-final tie against Ness at Fivepenny.

Six-time winners Avoch face a mammoth 18-hour day trip which see them catch the Saturday morning ferry from Ullapool and return via Uig.

Avoch manager Martyn MacAllister says his players are looking forward to the trip, but added: “We are expecting a tough match against Ness, they are flying at the moment.

“There are no easy games at this stage of the competition. We will give it everything we’ve got, hopefully it will be enough to get us into the semi-finals.”

Avoch will be missing a quartet of players – Scott Houston is on honeymoon, Kyle MacLean is at a stag do, Mattie Grant is injured, while Paul Smith is working.

However, Mark Gair, who played in the second round, is back for this one.

Ness, who have won the cup four times, will also be missing a number of key players. Innes Morrison is offshore, while Cailean MacLeod, Colin MacLeod, Angus MacLennan and Calum Smith are on holiday.

Hotspur crew jet back for cup-tie

High Ormlie Hotspur, who are appearing in their first-ever quarter-final, have been boosted by the news defenders Aidan Reid and Euan MacGregor along with assistant manager Liam Sutherland, are cutting short their holiday in Ibiza to fly back in time for the tie against Golspie Stafford.

Stafford, who reached the final in 2010, will be without three key players. Adam Sutherland and Blair Duncan are unavailable, while James MacRae is injured.

Record eight-time winners Pentland United face Stromness Athletic in
Orkney.

United manager Michael Gray will be without Michael Steven and Connor
Trueman, who are on holiday, and the injured Shaun Forbes.

Can IRN upset cup holders?

The other quarter-final tie between Inverness Premier League side IRN
Security and cup holders and four-time winners Wick Groats has been
switched to Ardersier.

IRN, who will be looking to cause an upset, welcome back Stefan
MacRitchie, while forward Alan Fraser returns from injury. However,
Graeme Stewart is cup tied and Martin Duncan also misses out.

Groats boss Kevin Anderson hopes to have Jonah Martens and Sandy Sutherland available again.

Saturday’s Highland Amateur Cup quarter-final ties – Stromness
Athletic v Pentland United ( noon); Golspie Stafford v High Ormlie
Hotspur (3pm); Ness v Avoch (2.30pm); IRN Security v Wick Groats (3pm,
at Ardersier).

 

