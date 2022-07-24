Clachnacuddin reserves have pathway visions ahead of new North Caledonian League season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clach reserves make their return to the North Caledonian League this season – and the Lilywhites’ young guns will look to fire their way into first-team contention.

After the collapse of the North of Scotland Under-20s League last year, the Highland League club from Inverness have kept their young players as competitive as possible.

They took on a range of friendlies, trained throughout the winter, and are competing in the Inverness Amateur League Division 2, which they could actually go on to win.

They are now just over a month away from kicking off in the NCL for the first time in a decade and their manager, former Clach and Strathspey player Paul Maclennan, cannot wait.

Former Inverness Athletic boss Jason Golabek and experienced Lilywhites coach Will MacRae will be his right-hand men and Maclennan said the switch to NCL is the right move.

He said: “I took over around a year ago, having been with Clach for a number of years, and the board recommended me to take over.

“With the disappointment of the North of Scotland Under-20s League being scrapped, we thought we needed to go down a different route.

“We’ve had plans in place for a while to go into the North Caledonian League and we felt now was as good a time as ever.

“The last time Clach had a team in the North Caley was around 10 years ago when Alex Chisholm, the current club chairman, was one of those running the side.

“I’m hoping we can strengthen the league, but we also want to get these boys as close to Highland League standard as possible.

“Clach can’t afford to spend money on lots of players, so we have to promote from within. We’re looking at it long-term.”

Under-20s work alongside first-team

The way in which Clach 20s play and train mirrors that of the first-team, which is bossed by Jordan MacDonald.

Maclennan, who has also managed Merkinch and Grantown, feels the club are making the transition as smooth as possible for their talented young players.

He said: “Around three-quarters of our first-team have come from the under-20s.

“James Anderson, Connor Bunce, Lewis MacKenzie, Jamie Calder, Riley Mackenzie, Shaun Sutherland, Ali Gillies and Ross Logan have all come through from the 20s.

“We want to run things as close to the first-team as possible. Even in the amateur leagues, we’re down an hour before kick-off to give them a good warm-up and show them what it’s going to be like.

“I played Highland League with Clach and Strathspey, so I know what’s required.

“You play with the ball, so you train with the ball.

“I’ll maybe ask Jordan if he wants to take a look at someone. He will then look at them in their drills, which is why I want our training to be as much and such the same.

“It then won’t be a big leap for them to go from the 20s to the first-team.

“Vitally, there’s a close link between the 20s and first-team, myself and Jordan and our coaches.

“We told the boys we are here for one purpose – to give them a platform. We believe in them.”

Young Lilies won’t crumble – boss

Maclennan’s team want to find their feet, with relegated Highland League club Fort William also joining them in the North Caley ranks this term.

Invergordon are champions, with Loch Ness, Halkirk United and Golspie Sutherland making up last season’s top four.

Maclennan isn’t shouting from rooftops, but he’s confident Clach will hold their own as they gradually get used to the division.

He added: “If we put too much expectations on them, they might go into a shell and it might set them back a bit.

“We’ve given them a platform to go and test themselves. We have coached them as best we can, then it is up to the guys to go on the pitch and express themselves.

“We want them to play a certain type of football, which is getting the ball moving as quickly as possible, press high as a team and take our chances.

“It is physically demanding, but they put their efforts in at training to get them to that standard.

“In our heads, we’ve formed a mini-league of the teams we feel we can compete with.

“Then there are the strongest teams such as Invergordon, Golspie Sutherland and Loch Ness, who have hit the ground running since going in.

“We’d be looking to compete against these sides without having the immediate expectation to win.

“All we ask is we compete with these teams and build as many points as possible.

“We’re not the type of team to fold if we go a goal or two down – we’ve got character.

“Nairn reserves went in to familiarise themselves with the league and build momentum and they’ve done well. They are a good marker to look at.

“A lot of their boys who have played at reserve level have moved into the first-team. Every year, they’ve got two or three moving up and that shows it’s working. Credit to them.

“We want the boys at our club long-term. We don’t want to develop them and they go elsewhere.”

League games starts with city derby

Clach start their league campaign with a derby against Inverness Athletic at North Kessock on August 20.

Seven days later, the Merkinchers host another local opponent, Loch Ness, before a September 10 match at home to Orkney.