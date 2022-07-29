Junior football season to get under way with Grill League Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend sees the start of what is anticipated to be the most competitive campaigns in recent years following the elevation of Banks o’ Dee to the Highland League.

The Spain Park side has dominated proceedings over the past while, lifting the Superleague on the past five occasions, and the absence of the champions will mean several clubs will fancy their chances of glory in the newly rebranded McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League.

The First and Second divisions have also combined to form the Championship, a league in which the newly formed Banks o’ Dee JFC will participate with the top four finishers being promoted to next season’s expanded Premier League.

Saturday sees the start of the group sections of the Grill League Cup with the Section 1 ties seeing Ellon United hosting Montrose Roselea and Dyce going to Aberdeen University.

Last season’s Scottish Junior Cup quarter finalists have a number of new faces at the club including Gui Barbosa, Jack Walker (ex-Maud), Craig Peter (Banchory St. Ternan), Dylan Cumming (Elgin City), Jamie Lind (Colony Park) and Jake Buirds (Inverurie Locos) while former Aberdeen youth player Sam Robertson, last term’s top scorer, has put pen to an extended deal.

Longside entertain Colony Park in Group 2 with Cruden Bay on the road at Buchanhaven Hearts while the sole Group 3 clash sees Burghead Thistle at home to the returning Lossiemouth United.

In Section 4 Stonehaven welcome Banks o’ Dee JFC to Glenury Park while Newmachar United make the journey to Stoneywood Parkvale.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle meet Banchory St Ternan in Group 5. Lewis Muirhead is back at the helm for the Jags after Steve Dolan stepped down while Richard Dines has joined as assistant.

On the playing front, Owen McColgan, Kyle Murphy, Grant Munro, Sam Robertson, Callum Gibson and Mourad Ahmanache have all joined while Saints have Colin Shirreffs in as manager assisted by Ewan McCormick and Robbie Brown.

Deveronside host Fraserburgh United in Section 6 with Rothie Rovers on the road at Maud and in Section 7, it’s Nairn St. Ninian versus Dufftown and Forres Thistle against New Elgin.

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank face Hermes in Group 8 while Culter are at Woodside to play Glentanar. The Crombie Park outfit have added former Brechin Vics striker to their squad, along with Ryan Wallace.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.