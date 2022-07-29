Junior football season to get under way with Grill League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football season to get under way with Grill League Cup

By Reporter
July 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr

This weekend sees the start of what is anticipated to be the most competitive campaigns in recent years following the elevation of Banks o’ Dee to the Highland League.

The Spain Park side has dominated proceedings over the past while, lifting the Superleague on the past five occasions, and the absence of the champions will mean several clubs will fancy their chances of glory in the newly rebranded McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League.

The First and Second divisions have also combined to form the Championship, a league in which the newly formed Banks o’ Dee JFC will participate with the top four finishers being promoted to next season’s expanded Premier League.

Saturday sees the start of the group sections of the Grill League Cup with the Section 1 ties seeing Ellon United hosting Montrose Roselea and Dyce going to Aberdeen University.

Last season’s Scottish Junior Cup quarter finalists have a number of new faces at the club including Gui Barbosa, Jack Walker (ex-Maud), Craig Peter (Banchory St. Ternan), Dylan Cumming (Elgin City), Jamie Lind (Colony Park) and Jake Buirds (Inverurie Locos) while former Aberdeen youth player Sam Robertson, last term’s top scorer, has put pen to an extended deal.

Dyce have high hopes for the new season.

Longside entertain Colony Park in Group 2 with Cruden Bay on the road at Buchanhaven Hearts while the sole Group 3 clash sees Burghead Thistle at home to the returning Lossiemouth United.

In Section 4 Stonehaven welcome Banks o’ Dee JFC to Glenury Park while Newmachar United make the journey to Stoneywood Parkvale.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle meet Banchory St Ternan in Group 5. Lewis Muirhead is back at the helm for the Jags after Steve Dolan stepped down while Richard Dines has joined as assistant.

On the playing front, Owen McColgan, Kyle Murphy, Grant Munro, Sam Robertson, Callum Gibson and Mourad Ahmanache have all joined while Saints have Colin Shirreffs in as manager assisted by Ewan McCormick and Robbie Brown.

Deveronside host Fraserburgh United in Section 6 with Rothie Rovers on the road at Maud and in Section 7, it’s Nairn St. Ninian versus Dufftown and Forres Thistle against New Elgin.

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank face Hermes in Group 8 while Culter are at Woodside to play Glentanar. The Crombie Park outfit have added former Brechin Vics striker to their squad, along with Ryan Wallace.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

