Junior football: Hermes up and running with Grill League Cup stroll against Sunnybank

Two goals in each half gave Hermes a comfortable 4-0 group eight win over Sunnybank at Heathryfold to get their Grill League Cup campaign off to a positive start.

The visitors went in front in the 12th minute when the hosts’ defence failed to clear properly after a long throw into the area. This allowed Luke Barbour, despite having his back to goal, to poke the ball home through a ruck of players.

Just after the half-hour mark, Jack Craig fired home from close range to make it 2-0 after being played in by Cameron Milne.

Midway through the second period, Joe Burr headed home a Barbour cross to put the game beyond the home team and, with two minutes remaining, James Cairns completed the scoring after Callum Youngson’s initial shot was blocked.

Lochside Park assistant manager Steve Watson was happy with the manner in which Hermes got their cup bid up and running, saying: “We’ve had a tough pre-season, although it was fantastic to actually have a proper pre-season again.

“We deliberately played some pretty tough games against Highland League sides and Carnoustie Panmure, so there was a lot of good minutes against hard opposition.”

Long-serving David Stevenson has moved abroad and Michael Dawson is taking a break from football, while Connor Hunter’s work has seen him relocated out of the area.

Striker Paul Esslemont (from Banchory St. Ternan) and James McMahon (from Newmachar United) have joined the Lochside Park club, while free agents James Duguid (ex-Deveronside) and Cameron Milne (ex-Hall Russell United) have also arrived.

While happy with the way things have gone to date, Watson said there are still key players to return, adding: “We’re happy with the squad long-term, but we’re a bit tight at the moment.

“Ryan Begg will be out until the tail end of the year with a broken ankle, Ross Gibbon won’t be back for another few weeks with a broken hand, while James Duguid damaged his ankle ligaments in our final pre-season friendly and won’t be ready for a while yet.

“The new signings have fitted in well.

“There were quite a few clubs who were after Cammy, so we were delighted he decided to come to us when Hall Russell United were forced to take a season out. and likewise Paul is a player we’ve liked for a while. They, along with James McMahon and James Duguid will add quality to our squad.”

Hermes face Glentanar at Woodside on Tuesday (7.30pm) in the League Cup, before opening their McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League campaign at home to Dufftown on Saturday.

Grill League Cup bonanza on Tuesday

There’s almost a full Grill League Cup programme on Tuesday, with Ellon United facing Dyce at The Meadows in group one, following wins for both at the weekend.

Cruden Bay host Longside in group two, while Colony Park are looking to make it two on the road successes in a row when they travel to Buchanhaven Hearts.

In group three, Islavale open their campaign with the visit of Lossiemouth United.

Stonehaven are at Newmachar United in group four, with Banks o’ Dee JFC welcoming Stoneywood Parkvale, while East End play their first group four fixture at home to neighbours Bridge of Don Thistle.

Rothie Rovers are out to maintain their 100% record when Deveronside come calling in group six, where Maud entertain Fraserburgh United.

In group seven, it’s New Elgin versus Nairn St. Ninian and Dufftown against Forres Thistle.

Group eight leaders Culter meet Sunnybank at Crombie Park, while Hermes make the short journey to Woodside to play Glentanar.

All matches get under way at 7.30 pm.