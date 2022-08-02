Scottish Cup draw: Invergordon to face East of Scotland League opponents Newtongrange Star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Caledonian League champions Invergordon’s first taste of the Scottish Cup will pitch them against Newtongrange Star.

For the first time, three, rather than two, NCL clubs were in the draw, which was in part conducted by former Scotland and Celtic star Jackie McNamara.

Champions Invergordon, Golspie Sutherland and Fort William, who were relegated from the Highland League in April, were all in the bowl of 50 clubs.

Invergordon, who grasped the NCL title back from Golspie, will take on East of Scotland League First Division Newtongrange Star on home turf later this month.

Fort William, who held a bounce game for new arrivals and potential signings this week, will take on Benburb Juniors from the West of Scotland Football League.

Chris Baffour is the new Fort William manager and he will be looking forward to assembling a competitive squad in time for the cup clash.

Golspie Sutherland, who are now bossed by Mark McKernie, are away to Glasgow University, also from the West of Scotland Football League.

The full draw is – Clydebank v Bonnyton Thistle, Glasgow University v Golspie Sutherland, Haddington Athletic v Darvel, Syngenta v Threave Rovers, Auchinleck Talbot v Coldstream, Dalkeith Thistle v Lochee United, Whitehill Welfare v Camelon Juniors, Irvine Meadow v Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Linlithgow Rose v St Cuthbert Wanderers, Broxburn Athletic v Blackburn United, Tower Hearts v Cumnock, Sauchie Juniors v St Andrews University, Invergordon v Newtongrange Star, Vale of Leithen v Dunbar, Preston Athletic v Newton Stewart, Wigtown and Bladnoch v Dunipace, Fort William v Benburb, Dundonald Bluebell v Tayport, Drumchapel United v Easthouses Lily, Penicuik Athletic v Musselburgh Athletic, Carnoustie Panmure v Hawick Royal Albert, Rutherglen Glencairn v Kilwinning Rangers, Pollok v Girvan, Burntisland Shipyard v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale. Byes – Jeanfield Swifts and Tynecastle.

The preliminary round ties will take place on the weekend of August 27/28.

The new NCL campaign gets started on August 20 with the following games – Alness United v Invcergordon, Fort William v Golspie Sutherland, Loch Ness v Orkney, St Duthus v Halkirk, Nairn County reserves v Thurso, and Inverness Athletic v Clach reserves.