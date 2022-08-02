Scottish Cup draw: Invergordon to face East of Scotland League opponents Newtongrange Star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Cup draw: Invergordon to face East of Scotland League opponents Newtongrange Star

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 2, 2022, 3:33 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 4:56 pm
The Scottish Cup preliminary round is set for the weekend of August 27.
North Caledonian League champions Invergordon’s first taste of the Scottish Cup will pitch them against Newtongrange Star.

For the first time, three, rather than two, NCL clubs were in the draw, which was in part conducted by former Scotland and Celtic star Jackie McNamara.

Champions Invergordon, Golspie Sutherland and Fort William, who were relegated from the Highland League in April, were all in the bowl of 50 clubs.

Invergordon, who grasped the NCL title back from Golspie, will take on East of Scotland League First Division Newtongrange Star on home turf later this month.

Fort William, who held a bounce game for new arrivals and potential signings this week, will take on Benburb Juniors from the West of Scotland Football League.

Chris Baffour is the new Fort William manager and he will be looking forward to assembling a competitive squad in time for the cup clash.

Golspie Sutherland, who are now bossed by Mark McKernie, are away to Glasgow University, also from the West of Scotland Football League.

The full draw is – Clydebank v Bonnyton Thistle, Glasgow University v Golspie Sutherland, Haddington Athletic v Darvel, Syngenta v Threave Rovers, Auchinleck Talbot v Coldstream, Dalkeith Thistle v Lochee United, Whitehill Welfare v Camelon Juniors, Irvine Meadow v Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Linlithgow Rose v St Cuthbert Wanderers, Broxburn Athletic v Blackburn United, Tower Hearts v Cumnock, Sauchie Juniors v St Andrews University, Invergordon v Newtongrange Star, Vale of Leithen v Dunbar, Preston Athletic v Newton Stewart, Wigtown and Bladnoch v Dunipace, Fort William v Benburb, Dundonald Bluebell v Tayport, Drumchapel United v Easthouses Lily, Penicuik Athletic v Musselburgh Athletic, Carnoustie Panmure v Hawick Royal Albert, Rutherglen Glencairn v Kilwinning Rangers, Pollok v Girvan, Burntisland Shipyard v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale. Byes – Jeanfield Swifts and Tynecastle.

The preliminary round ties will take place on the weekend of August 27/28.

The new NCL campaign gets started on August 20 with the following games – Alness United v Invcergordon, Fort William v Golspie Sutherland, Loch Ness v Orkney, St Duthus v Halkirk, Nairn County reserves v Thurso, and Inverness Athletic v Clach reserves.

 

