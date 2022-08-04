Invergordon fired up to make impact on Scottish Cup debut against Newtongrange Star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Invergordon fired up to make impact on Scottish Cup debut against Newtongrange Star

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:15 am
Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian League title last season.
Invergordon boss Gary Campbell insists his North Caledonian League champions will ready to give their all on their Scottish Cup debut this month.

For the first time, the winners of the NCL were granted an automatic place in the preliminary round of the national trophy.

Tuesday’s draw paired them at home to East of Scotland Division One side Newtongrange Star, which will be played on the weekend of August 27/28.

Fort William, who were relegated from the Highland League into the NCL, will take on Glasgow opponents Benburb from the West of Scotland Football League.

And completing the trio of teams from the division in Scottish Cup action, Golspie Sutherland will go to West of Scotland hosts Glasgow University.

Study time on ‘Star’ cup opponents

Campbell explained the WhatsApp messages were in full flow after this week’s cup draw, and said the preparations on their opponents has already kicked off.

He said: “It’s exciting times, with it being the first time we’ve been in the Scottish Cup. All the boys are pleased to be in it and we will do our best to enjoy it.

“We expect it will be a difficult tie, but it’s at home, which is brilliant, so it’s something to really look forward to.

“I’ll be doing my homework on Newtongrange, because at the moment I don’t know what the standard is like.

“They do look as if they have a good set-up as a club, and they’ll probably be favourites to beat us, but we will be fully prepared by the time the game comes around. We will give it our best shot.”

Newtongrange, who were relegated from the East of Scotland Premier Divison last term, kicked off their First Division fixtures on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat at Dunipace.

They will be looking to post their first win this Saturday when they host Burntisland Shipyard.

Fort add to title competition in NCL

Fort William and Clach reserves join Invergordon in the North Caledonian League this term, with the former club rebuilding after their demotion from the Breedon Highland League.

Campbell is sure the Claggan Park club, now bossed by former Crawley Town coach Chris Baffour, will have eyes on a swift return to the fifth tier, which will heighten the competition at the top of the North Caley table.

He said: “Fort William will come in and be determined to try and get straight back up to the Highland League.

“I’d expect they will be quite strong, so they will be up there challenging.

New Fort William manager Chris Baffour.

“It’s good to have new clubs in the league and it will be even tighter than ever.

“It makes the league even more interesting. We have been quite successful over the five or six seasons since we’ve been here, so hopefully we can be up there challenging to retain the title.”

Amateur season halts preparation

Invergordon’s title defence starts on August 20 with a local trip to Alness United and Campbell admits amateur football commitments are a challenge when it comes to preparing for the big kick-off.

He added: “It’s not a great time of the year for us, because a lot of the boys play summer football and they’re still playing games, so it’s hard to get a proper pre-season in.

“It’s not until our league season kicks off that we get everyone back and do some work with them, so it will become easier once the amateur leagues are finished.”

Fort William, meanwhile, have confirmed several squad details as they prepare for the NCL kick-off.

Attacking midfielder Lerlah Hay, who hails from Myanmar, has joined the club, having lived in Ireland and also having previously played for Spanish club CD Nerja.

Goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki, centre-half Niels Lellouch and forward Daniel Mackintosh have all been confirmed as returning for this season.

