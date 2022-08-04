Invergordon fired up to make impact on Scottish Cup debut against Newtongrange Star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergordon boss Gary Campbell insists his North Caledonian League champions will ready to give their all on their Scottish Cup debut this month.

For the first time, the winners of the NCL were granted an automatic place in the preliminary round of the national trophy.

Tuesday’s draw paired them at home to East of Scotland Division One side Newtongrange Star, which will be played on the weekend of August 27/28.

Your full draw for the Scottish Cup Preliminary Round 🏆@JeanfieldSFC and @Tynecastle_FC were drawn to receive a bye into the First Round.#ScottishCup — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) August 2, 2022

Fort William, who were relegated from the Highland League into the NCL, will take on Glasgow opponents Benburb from the West of Scotland Football League.

And completing the trio of teams from the division in Scottish Cup action, Golspie Sutherland will go to West of Scotland hosts Glasgow University.

Study time on ‘Star’ cup opponents

Campbell explained the WhatsApp messages were in full flow after this week’s cup draw, and said the preparations on their opponents has already kicked off.

He said: “It’s exciting times, with it being the first time we’ve been in the Scottish Cup. All the boys are pleased to be in it and we will do our best to enjoy it.

“We expect it will be a difficult tie, but it’s at home, which is brilliant, so it’s something to really look forward to.

“I’ll be doing my homework on Newtongrange, because at the moment I don’t know what the standard is like.

“They do look as if they have a good set-up as a club, and they’ll probably be favourites to beat us, but we will be fully prepared by the time the game comes around. We will give it our best shot.”

Newtongrange, who were relegated from the East of Scotland Premier Divison last term, kicked off their First Division fixtures on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat at Dunipace.

They will be looking to post their first win this Saturday when they host Burntisland Shipyard.

Fort add to title competition in NCL

Fort William and Clach reserves join Invergordon in the North Caledonian League this term, with the former club rebuilding after their demotion from the Breedon Highland League.

Campbell is sure the Claggan Park club, now bossed by former Crawley Town coach Chris Baffour, will have eyes on a swift return to the fifth tier, which will heighten the competition at the top of the North Caley table.

He said: “Fort William will come in and be determined to try and get straight back up to the Highland League.

“I’d expect they will be quite strong, so they will be up there challenging.

“It’s good to have new clubs in the league and it will be even tighter than ever.

“It makes the league even more interesting. We have been quite successful over the five or six seasons since we’ve been here, so hopefully we can be up there challenging to retain the title.”

Amateur season halts preparation

Invergordon’s title defence starts on August 20 with a local trip to Alness United and Campbell admits amateur football commitments are a challenge when it comes to preparing for the big kick-off.

He added: “It’s not a great time of the year for us, because a lot of the boys play summer football and they’re still playing games, so it’s hard to get a proper pre-season in.

“It’s not until our league season kicks off that we get everyone back and do some work with them, so it will become easier once the amateur leagues are finished.”

Fort William, meanwhile, have confirmed several squad details as they prepare for the NCL kick-off.

Attacking midfielder Lerlah Hay, who hails from Myanmar, has joined the club, having lived in Ireland and also having previously played for Spanish club CD Nerja.

Goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki, centre-half Niels Lellouch and forward Daniel Mackintosh have all been confirmed as returning for this season.