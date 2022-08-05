North Region Junior football: New league format kicks off with several sides chasing top-flight title and promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Region Junior football: New league format kicks off with several sides chasing top-flight title and promotion

August 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 7:34 am
Bridge of Don Thistle are one of the sides getting their league campaign under way on Saturday.
It’s the opening day of the new league format on Saturday – with a full programme of McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League and Championship matches.

The leagues get under way following the two rounds of Grill League Cup group clashes.

With perennial top-flight champions Banks o’ Dee now competing in the Highland League, the Premier League promises to be an extremely competitive affair with several clubs quietly confident of lifting the inaugural title.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome last season’s first division champions Stonehaven and the Jags new management team of Lewis Muirhead, Dan Mckendrick and Richard Dines will be determined to avoid a repeat of the midweek League Cup reversal at the hands of East End.

They meet a Hive side who have won their first two cup games.

Dyce have made a strong start to the season, with 13 goals for and none against, and they will be looking to continue their form when promoted Stoneywood Parkvale visit Ian Mair Park, while Culter will start their Crombie Park encounter with Montrose Roselea as strong favourites.

At Lochside Park, Hermes will be out to make it three wins in as many outings against Dufftown, while East End – another side that could do well this season – face a tricky afternoon at Maud, where manager Ryan Christie has added quality to his squad including Matthew McDonald (ex-Turriff United) and Luca D’Ambruoso (Fraserburgh).

Banchory St. Ternan welcome Nairn St. Ninian to Milton Park, and Ellon United travel to Colony Park.

With four promotion spots up for grabs, the Championship is also likely to be very tight, with Sunnybank desperate to get back to the top division following a lengthy absence. They open their campaign with a Heathryfold meeting with Banks o’ Dee JFC, while contenders Rothie Rovers begin with a trip to Keith to face Islavale.

Deveronside host Lossiemouth United, Buchanhaven Hearts are on the road at Newmachar United, Longside entertain Burghead Thistle, New Elgin go to Forres Thistle, while Aberdeen University are at home to Cruden Bay.

All matches kick-off at 2pm.

