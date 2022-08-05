North Region Junior football: New league format kicks off with several sides chasing top-flight title and promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s the opening day of the new league format on Saturday – with a full programme of McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League and Championship matches.

The leagues get under way following the two rounds of Grill League Cup group clashes.

With perennial top-flight champions Banks o’ Dee now competing in the Highland League, the Premier League promises to be an extremely competitive affair with several clubs quietly confident of lifting the inaugural title.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome last season’s first division champions Stonehaven and the Jags new management team of Lewis Muirhead, Dan Mckendrick and Richard Dines will be determined to avoid a repeat of the midweek League Cup reversal at the hands of East End.

They meet a Hive side who have won their first two cup games.

Dyce have made a strong start to the season, with 13 goals for and none against, and they will be looking to continue their form when promoted Stoneywood Parkvale visit Ian Mair Park, while Culter will start their Crombie Park encounter with Montrose Roselea as strong favourites.

At Lochside Park, Hermes will be out to make it three wins in as many outings against Dufftown, while East End – another side that could do well this season – face a tricky afternoon at Maud, where manager Ryan Christie has added quality to his squad including Matthew McDonald (ex-Turriff United) and Luca D’Ambruoso (Fraserburgh).

Banchory St. Ternan welcome Nairn St. Ninian to Milton Park, and Ellon United travel to Colony Park.

With four promotion spots up for grabs, the Championship is also likely to be very tight, with Sunnybank desperate to get back to the top division following a lengthy absence. They open their campaign with a Heathryfold meeting with Banks o’ Dee JFC, while contenders Rothie Rovers begin with a trip to Keith to face Islavale.

Deveronside host Lossiemouth United, Buchanhaven Hearts are on the road at Newmachar United, Longside entertain Burghead Thistle, New Elgin go to Forres Thistle, while Aberdeen University are at home to Cruden Bay.

All matches kick-off at 2pm.