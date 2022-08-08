North Region Junior football: Hermes lead new NRJFA Premier League after first weekend of action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Hermes lead new NRJFA Premier League after first weekend of action

By Reporter
August 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:28 am
Hermes' Jack Craig, left.
Hermes' Jack Craig, left.

Hermes top the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League on goal difference following the opening round of fixtures.

Hermes hit seven past Dufftown at Lochside Park without reply. Jack Craig and Connor McKenzie both fired doubles, with Paul Esslemont, Callum Youngson and Jordan Reid also on the mark.

Mark Adam, Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser and Callum Dunbar all found the net as Culter defeated Montrose Roselea 4-0 at Crombie Park, while strikes from Jack Walker and Gui Barbosa gave Dyce the three points at home to Stoneywood Parkvale.

At Milton Park, Banchory St. Ternan edged it by the odd goal in seven in a 4-3 win over Nairn St. Ninian.

A last-minute Danny Anderson counter sealed the points for Stonehaven in a 3-2 victory against Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village. Josh Christie gave Hive the lead before goals from Liam Burnett and James Bain turned things round for the Jags at the break. David Baillie levelled with a quarter of an hour remaining before Anderson struck late on.

East End won 2-0 at Maud, while Colony Park against Ellon United finished goalless.

In the Championship, Nduoma Chilaka (two), Gregor Morgan and Jonny Cain all scored as Aberdeen University made it a winning start at home to Cruden Bay and, at Heathryfold, Sunnybank took the honours against Banks o’ Dee JFC with efforts from Jack Craigie, Josh Petrie and Ciaran Bloomer.

Kenny Mair scored the game’s only goal to give Rothie Rovers victory at Islavale, while Neil Hay and Scott Murison were the Fraserburgh United goal heroes in the 2-1 College Park success against Glentanar.

Goals from Cammy Grant, Neil Moir and Matty Davidson saw Forres Thistle win 3-2 at home to New Elgin, and Lewis Brown and Darren Batty were the men who mattered as Buchanhaven Hearts ran out 2-1 victors at Newmachar United, where Ryan Cormack was the home scorer.

It ended without a goal in Banff between Deveronside and Lossiemouth United, while Longside and Burghead Thistle shared four goals with Caiol Provans and Finlay Nicol the Jags marksmen.

 

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 4-3 Nairn St. Ninian

Culter 4-0 Montrose Roselea

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-3 Stonehaven

Colony Park 0-0 Ellon United

Hermes 7-0 Dufftown

Dyce 2-0 Stoneywood Parkvale

Maud 0-2 East End

CHAMPIONSHIP

Deveronside 0-0 Lossiemouth United

Longside 2-2 Burghead Thistle

Forres Thistle 3-2 New Elgin

Sunnybank 3-0 Banks O’Dee JFC

Aberdeen University 4-1 Cruden Bay

Islavale 0-1 Rothie Rovers

Newmachar United 1-2 Buchanhaven Hearts

Fraserburgh United 2-1 Glentanar

 

FIXTURES

TUESDAY 9 AUGUST

GRILL LEAGUE CUP GROUP 1

Aberdeen University v Ellon United

Dyce v Montrose Roselea

GROUP 2

Longside v Buchanhaven Hearts

Colony Park v Cruden Bay

GROUP 3

Burghead Thistle v Islavale

GROUP 4

Banks O’Dee JFC v Newmachar United

Stonehaven v Stoneywood Parkvale

GROUP 5

East End v Banchory St. Ternan

GROUP 6

Deveronside v Maud

Fraserburgh United v Rothie Rovers

GROUP 7

Nairn St. Ninian v Forres Thistle

Dufftown v New Elgin

GROUP 8

Sunnybank v Glentanar

Hermes v Culter

(KO 7.30pm)

SATURDAY 13 AUGUST

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Ellon United v Banchory St. Ternan

Stonehaven v Dyce

Stoneywood Parkvale v Maud

Montrose Roselea v Bridge of Don Thistle

East End v Colony Park

Nairn St. Ninian

Dufftown v Culter

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA CHAMPIONSHIP

Rothie Rovers v Newmachar United

Burghead Thistle v Sunnybank

Buchanhaven Hearts v Forres Thistle

Cruden Bay v Islavale

New Elgin v Fraserburgh United

Lossiemouth United v Longside

Banks O’Dee JFC v Aberdeen University

Glentanar v Deveronside

(KO 2pm)

