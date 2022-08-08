North Region Junior football: Hermes lead new NRJFA Premier League after first weekend of action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hermes top the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League on goal difference following the opening round of fixtures.

Hermes hit seven past Dufftown at Lochside Park without reply. Jack Craig and Connor McKenzie both fired doubles, with Paul Esslemont, Callum Youngson and Jordan Reid also on the mark.

Mark Adam, Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser and Callum Dunbar all found the net as Culter defeated Montrose Roselea 4-0 at Crombie Park, while strikes from Jack Walker and Gui Barbosa gave Dyce the three points at home to Stoneywood Parkvale.

At Milton Park, Banchory St. Ternan edged it by the odd goal in seven in a 4-3 win over Nairn St. Ninian.

A last-minute Danny Anderson counter sealed the points for Stonehaven in a 3-2 victory against Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village. Josh Christie gave Hive the lead before goals from Liam Burnett and James Bain turned things round for the Jags at the break. David Baillie levelled with a quarter of an hour remaining before Anderson struck late on.

East End won 2-0 at Maud, while Colony Park against Ellon United finished goalless.

In the Championship, Nduoma Chilaka (two), Gregor Morgan and Jonny Cain all scored as Aberdeen University made it a winning start at home to Cruden Bay and, at Heathryfold, Sunnybank took the honours against Banks o’ Dee JFC with efforts from Jack Craigie, Josh Petrie and Ciaran Bloomer.

Kenny Mair scored the game’s only goal to give Rothie Rovers victory at Islavale, while Neil Hay and Scott Murison were the Fraserburgh United goal heroes in the 2-1 College Park success against Glentanar.

Goals from Cammy Grant, Neil Moir and Matty Davidson saw Forres Thistle win 3-2 at home to New Elgin, and Lewis Brown and Darren Batty were the men who mattered as Buchanhaven Hearts ran out 2-1 victors at Newmachar United, where Ryan Cormack was the home scorer.

It ended without a goal in Banff between Deveronside and Lossiemouth United, while Longside and Burghead Thistle shared four goals with Caiol Provans and Finlay Nicol the Jags marksmen.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 4-3 Nairn St. Ninian

Culter 4-0 Montrose Roselea

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-3 Stonehaven

Colony Park 0-0 Ellon United

Hermes 7-0 Dufftown

Dyce 2-0 Stoneywood Parkvale

Maud 0-2 East End

CHAMPIONSHIP

Deveronside 0-0 Lossiemouth United

Longside 2-2 Burghead Thistle

Forres Thistle 3-2 New Elgin

Sunnybank 3-0 Banks O’Dee JFC

Aberdeen University 4-1 Cruden Bay

Islavale 0-1 Rothie Rovers

Newmachar United 1-2 Buchanhaven Hearts

Fraserburgh United 2-1 Glentanar

FIXTURES

TUESDAY 9 AUGUST

GRILL LEAGUE CUP GROUP 1

Aberdeen University v Ellon United

Dyce v Montrose Roselea

GROUP 2

Longside v Buchanhaven Hearts

Colony Park v Cruden Bay

GROUP 3

Burghead Thistle v Islavale

GROUP 4

Banks O’Dee JFC v Newmachar United

Stonehaven v Stoneywood Parkvale

GROUP 5

East End v Banchory St. Ternan

GROUP 6

Deveronside v Maud

Fraserburgh United v Rothie Rovers

GROUP 7

Nairn St. Ninian v Forres Thistle

Dufftown v New Elgin

GROUP 8

Sunnybank v Glentanar

Hermes v Culter

(KO 7.30pm)

SATURDAY 13 AUGUST

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Ellon United v Banchory St. Ternan

Stonehaven v Dyce

Stoneywood Parkvale v Maud

Montrose Roselea v Bridge of Don Thistle

East End v Colony Park

Nairn St. Ninian

Dufftown v Culter

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA CHAMPIONSHIP

Rothie Rovers v Newmachar United

Burghead Thistle v Sunnybank

Buchanhaven Hearts v Forres Thistle

Cruden Bay v Islavale

New Elgin v Fraserburgh United

Lossiemouth United v Longside

Banks O’Dee JFC v Aberdeen University

Glentanar v Deveronside

(KO 2pm)