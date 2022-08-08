North Region Junior football: Hermes lead new NRJFA Premier League after first weekend of action

Hermes top the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League on goal difference following the opening round of fixtures.
Hermes hit seven past Dufftown at Lochside Park without reply. Jack Craig and Connor McKenzie both fired doubles, with Paul Esslemont, Callum Youngson and Jordan Reid also on the mark.
Mark Adam, Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser and Callum Dunbar all found the net as Culter defeated Montrose Roselea 4-0 at Crombie Park, while strikes from Jack Walker and Gui Barbosa gave Dyce the three points at home to Stoneywood Parkvale.
At Milton Park, Banchory St. Ternan edged it by the odd goal in seven in a 4-3 win over Nairn St. Ninian.
A last-minute Danny Anderson counter sealed the points for Stonehaven in a 3-2 victory against Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village. Josh Christie gave Hive the lead before goals from Liam Burnett and James Bain turned things round for the Jags at the break. David Baillie levelled with a quarter of an hour remaining before Anderson struck late on.
East End won 2-0 at Maud, while Colony Park against Ellon United finished goalless.
In the Championship, Nduoma Chilaka (two), Gregor Morgan and Jonny Cain all scored as Aberdeen University made it a winning start at home to Cruden Bay and, at Heathryfold, Sunnybank took the honours against Banks o’ Dee JFC with efforts from Jack Craigie, Josh Petrie and Ciaran Bloomer.
Kenny Mair scored the game’s only goal to give Rothie Rovers victory at Islavale, while Neil Hay and Scott Murison were the Fraserburgh United goal heroes in the 2-1 College Park success against Glentanar.
Goals from Cammy Grant, Neil Moir and Matty Davidson saw Forres Thistle win 3-2 at home to New Elgin, and Lewis Brown and Darren Batty were the men who mattered as Buchanhaven Hearts ran out 2-1 victors at Newmachar United, where Ryan Cormack was the home scorer.
It ended without a goal in Banff between Deveronside and Lossiemouth United, while Longside and Burghead Thistle shared four goals with Caiol Provans and Finlay Nicol the Jags marksmen.
RESULTS
McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE
Banchory St. Ternan 4-3 Nairn St. Ninian
Culter 4-0 Montrose Roselea
Bridge of Don Thistle 2-3 Stonehaven
Colony Park 0-0 Ellon United
Hermes 7-0 Dufftown
Dyce 2-0 Stoneywood Parkvale
Maud 0-2 East End
CHAMPIONSHIP
Deveronside 0-0 Lossiemouth United
Longside 2-2 Burghead Thistle
Forres Thistle 3-2 New Elgin
Sunnybank 3-0 Banks O’Dee JFC
Aberdeen University 4-1 Cruden Bay
Islavale 0-1 Rothie Rovers
Newmachar United 1-2 Buchanhaven Hearts
Fraserburgh United 2-1 Glentanar
FIXTURES
TUESDAY 9 AUGUST
GRILL LEAGUE CUP GROUP 1
Aberdeen University v Ellon United
Dyce v Montrose Roselea
GROUP 2
Longside v Buchanhaven Hearts
Colony Park v Cruden Bay
GROUP 3
Burghead Thistle v Islavale
GROUP 4
Banks O’Dee JFC v Newmachar United
Stonehaven v Stoneywood Parkvale
GROUP 5
East End v Banchory St. Ternan
GROUP 6
Deveronside v Maud
Fraserburgh United v Rothie Rovers
GROUP 7
Nairn St. Ninian v Forres Thistle
Dufftown v New Elgin
GROUP 8
Sunnybank v Glentanar
Hermes v Culter
(KO 7.30pm)
SATURDAY 13 AUGUST
McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE
Ellon United v Banchory St. Ternan
Stonehaven v Dyce
Stoneywood Parkvale v Maud
Montrose Roselea v Bridge of Don Thistle
East End v Colony Park
Nairn St. Ninian
Dufftown v Culter
McBOOKIE.com NRJFA CHAMPIONSHIP
Rothie Rovers v Newmachar United
Burghead Thistle v Sunnybank
Buchanhaven Hearts v Forres Thistle
Cruden Bay v Islavale
New Elgin v Fraserburgh United
Lossiemouth United v Longside
Banks O’Dee JFC v Aberdeen University
Glentanar v Deveronside
(KO 2pm)