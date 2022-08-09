High Ormlie Hotspur and Pentland United storm back to secure spots in Highland Amateur Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High Ormlie Hotspur reached the Highland Amateur Cup final for the first time after a late, late show in a 2-1 semi-final victory against holders Wick Groats at Castletown.

Groats were two minutes away from a place in another final, but two goals in the dying minutes turned the tie on its head.

Hotspur will now meet Pentland United in an all-Caithness final later in the month.

Groats lose trip on tie late on

Graham MacNab scored the only goal of a well-contested first half to give Groats the interval lead.

With time running out, the holders looked to be heading for yet another final.

But Hotspur had other ideas and Aaron Wilson drove into the box in the 88th minute and fired a left-foot shot into the far corner of the net to level the scores.

In a dramatic finish, Wilson was involved again – it was his cross into the danger area which was diverted into the net by Groats defender Stewart Ross for the winner.

Pentland power back to sink Ness

In the other semi, Pentland United also produced a stunning fightback in a 5-2 victory against Ness in front of a big crowd at Culbokie.

Ness took an early lead when James “Titch” Morrison raced clear from the halfway line in the 11th minute and rounded the United keeper to score.

The islanders doubled their lead six minutes later when Ness skipper Micheil Russell Smith found the net with a superbly struck free-kick.

Pentland were in a more determined mood at the start of the second half and Marc MacGregor pulled a goal back in the 68th minute with a powerful header.

James Murray came off the bench to blast home an 84th minute equaliser to set up extra-time.

Pentland went ahead for the first time in the 95th minute when MacGregor scored his second after good link-up play between Andrew Mackay and Murray.

Murray stretched the lead in the 102nd minute with a neat dink over the keeper, and fellow sub Owen Bain completed the scoring right on the final whistle.

The final will take place at Harmsworth Park, Wick, on Saturday, August 20, with a 3pm kick-off.