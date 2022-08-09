High Ormlie Hotspur and Pentland United storm back to secure spots in Highland Amateur Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High Ormlie Hotspur and Pentland United storm back to secure spots in Highland Amateur Cup final

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 9, 2022, 11:45 am
It will be an all-Caithness final in Wick on August 20.
High Ormlie Hotspur reached the Highland Amateur Cup final for the first time after a late, late show in a 2-1 semi-final victory against holders Wick Groats at Castletown.

Groats were two minutes away from a place in another final, but two goals in the dying minutes turned the tie on its head.

Hotspur will now meet Pentland United in an all-Caithness final later in the month.

Groats lose trip on tie late on

Graham MacNab scored the only goal of a well-contested first half to give Groats the interval lead.

With time running out, the holders looked to be heading for yet another final.

But Hotspur had other ideas and Aaron Wilson drove into the box in the 88th minute and fired a left-foot shot into the far corner of the net to level the scores.

In a dramatic finish, Wilson was involved again – it was his cross into the danger area which was diverted into the net by Groats defender Stewart Ross for the winner.

Pentland power back to sink Ness

In the other semi, Pentland United also produced a stunning fightback in a 5-2 victory against Ness in front of a big crowd at Culbokie.

Ness took an early lead when James “Titch” Morrison raced clear from the halfway line in the 11th minute and rounded the United keeper to score.

The islanders doubled their lead six minutes later when Ness skipper Micheil Russell Smith found the net with a superbly struck free-kick.

Pentland were in a more determined mood at the start of the second half and Marc MacGregor pulled a goal back in the 68th minute with a powerful header.

James Murray came off the bench to blast home an 84th minute equaliser to set up extra-time.

Pentland went ahead for the first time in the 95th minute when MacGregor scored his second after good link-up play between Andrew Mackay and Murray.

Murray stretched the lead in the 102nd minute with a neat dink over the keeper, and fellow sub Owen Bain completed the scoring right on the final whistle.

The final will take place at Harmsworth Park, Wick, on Saturday, August 20, with a 3pm kick-off.

