North Region Junior football: New Premier League ramps up in second round of fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: New Premier League ramps up in second round of fixtures

By Reporter
August 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 6:59 am
Nairn St. Ninian travel to Hermes in the second round of NRJFA league action.
Nairn St. Ninian travel to Hermes in the second round of NRJFA league action.

It’s week two in the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League – with a full top-flight and Championship card scheduled for Saturday.

Hermes, who top the Premier League on goal difference, are at home to Nairn St. Ninian and will be desperate to put the disappointment of missing out on the Grill League Cup knockout stages behind them.

One of the most intriguing clashes is at New Advocates Park, where League Cup quarter-finalists East End and Colony Park meet.

Dufftown have the unenviable task of hosting high-flying Culter, who have been scoring goals for fun this season, and it should be a close contest at The Meadows where Ellon United go into battle against Banchory St. Ternan.

Bridge of Don Thistle, who have endured a difficult past 10 days, having been eliminated from the League Cup and losing their opening league game at home, will be out to make amends in part when they travel to Links Park to play Montrose Roselea.

At Glenury Park, it’s Stonehaven versus Dyce, which has all the makings of an entertaining afternoon, and the clash between Stoneywood Parkvale and Maud is another one that looks too close to call.

Rothie Rovers out to build on fast second-tier start

In the Championship, Rothie Rovers will be out to consolidate their positive start to the season when they entertain Newmachar United, while, at Spain Park, it’s Banks o’ Dee JFC against Aberdeen University.

Lossiemouth United are at home to Longside, while fellow League Cup quarter-finalists New Elgin welcome Fraserburgh United to Nicol-Togneri Park.

Elsewhere, Forres Thistle make the journey to Buchanhaven Hearts, Burghead Thistle host Sunnybank, Islavale are at Cruden Bay and Glentanar face Deveronside at Woodside, with all matches starting at 2-pm.

The draw for the last-eight of the Grill League Cup resulted in the following ties – Dyce v Rothie Rovers; Stoneywood Parkvale v Culter; Colony Park v New Elgin, and Lossiemouth United v East End.

Ties will be played on Saturday, September 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]