North Region Junior football: New Premier League ramps up in second round of fixtures

It’s week two in the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League – with a full top-flight and Championship card scheduled for Saturday.

Hermes, who top the Premier League on goal difference, are at home to Nairn St. Ninian and will be desperate to put the disappointment of missing out on the Grill League Cup knockout stages behind them.

One of the most intriguing clashes is at New Advocates Park, where League Cup quarter-finalists East End and Colony Park meet.

Dufftown have the unenviable task of hosting high-flying Culter, who have been scoring goals for fun this season, and it should be a close contest at The Meadows where Ellon United go into battle against Banchory St. Ternan.

Bridge of Don Thistle, who have endured a difficult past 10 days, having been eliminated from the League Cup and losing their opening league game at home, will be out to make amends in part when they travel to Links Park to play Montrose Roselea.

At Glenury Park, it’s Stonehaven versus Dyce, which has all the makings of an entertaining afternoon, and the clash between Stoneywood Parkvale and Maud is another one that looks too close to call.

Rothie Rovers out to build on fast second-tier start

In the Championship, Rothie Rovers will be out to consolidate their positive start to the season when they entertain Newmachar United, while, at Spain Park, it’s Banks o’ Dee JFC against Aberdeen University.

Lossiemouth United are at home to Longside, while fellow League Cup quarter-finalists New Elgin welcome Fraserburgh United to Nicol-Togneri Park.

Elsewhere, Forres Thistle make the journey to Buchanhaven Hearts, Burghead Thistle host Sunnybank, Islavale are at Cruden Bay and Glentanar face Deveronside at Woodside, with all matches starting at 2-pm.

The draw for the last-eight of the Grill League Cup resulted in the following ties – Dyce v Rothie Rovers; Stoneywood Parkvale v Culter; Colony Park v New Elgin, and Lossiemouth United v East End.

Ties will be played on Saturday, September 3.