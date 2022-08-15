Junior football: Hermes hit Nairn St Ninian for six while Culter edge Dufftown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Hermes hit Nairn St Ninian for six while Culter edge Dufftown

By Reporter
August 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 6:58 am
Hermes were among the big winners in the NRJFA Premier League.
Hermes did their goal difference no harm whatsoever with another comfortable McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League victory.

This time it was against Nairn St Ninian at Lochside Park with Paul Esslemont (2), James McMahon (2), Jack Tait and Callum Innes all on the scoresheet.

Cammy Fraser and Ryan Wallace found the net as Culter won at Dufftown while Stonehaven’s impressive start to the campaign continued with a 2-1 Glenury Park success over Dyce where Keith Horne and Josh Peters had Hive two up before Craig Mackie reduced the deficit.

An Owen MacIntosh effort gave Maud the points at Stoneywood Parkvale with Bridge of Don Thistle’s Adam Joji scoring the game’s only goal against Montrose Roselea at Links Park.

At The Meadows, strikes from Frazer Thomson and Callum Tremaine gave Ellon United the win against Banchory St Ternan who replied via Jamie Boylan and at Balmoral Stadium it ended 2-2 between East End and Colony Park.

Sunnybank top the Championship on goal difference after a Jack Craigie double, Keiran Munro and Euan Smith did the damage at Burghead Thistle and Greg Wood’s first half counter gave Newmachar United an excellent win at Rothie Rovers.

At Spain Park, strikes from Charlie Rothnie, Scott Milne, Josh Robb, Harvey Yeats, Jos McLaren and an own goal saw Banks o’ Dee JFC run out 6-1 winners over Aberdeen University while a Peter Bruce brace gave Buchanhaven Hearts the points against Forres Thistle.

Liam Wood, Saul Phimister, Brodie Christie and Stuart Thomson were the Islavale goal heroes in the comfortable win at Cruden Bay, Ryan Matheson and Jack Brown were the Deveronside marksmen in the 2-1 victory at Glentanar and there were away successes for Fraserburgh United at New Elgin and Longside at Lossiemouth United.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Ellon United 2-1 Banchory St. Ternan

Stonehaven 2-1 Dyce

Stoneywood Parkvale 0-1 Maud

Montrose Roselea 0-1 Bridge of Don Thistle

East End 2-2 Colony Park

Hermes 6-0 Nairn St. Ninian

Dufftown 0-2 Culter

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA CHAMPIONSHIP

Rothie Rovers 0-1 Newmachar United

Burghead Thistle 0-4 Sunnybank

Buchanhaven Hearts 2-0 Forres Thistle

Cruden Bay 0-4 Islavale

New Elgin 1-4 Fraserburgh United

Lossiemouth United 1-5 Longside

Banks O’Dee JFC 6-1 Aberdeen University

Glentanar 1-2 Deveronside

