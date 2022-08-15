Junior football: Hermes hit Nairn St Ninian for six while Culter edge Dufftown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hermes did their goal difference no harm whatsoever with another comfortable McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League victory.

This time it was against Nairn St Ninian at Lochside Park with Paul Esslemont (2), James McMahon (2), Jack Tait and Callum Innes all on the scoresheet.

Cammy Fraser and Ryan Wallace found the net as Culter won at Dufftown while Stonehaven’s impressive start to the campaign continued with a 2-1 Glenury Park success over Dyce where Keith Horne and Josh Peters had Hive two up before Craig Mackie reduced the deficit.

An Owen MacIntosh effort gave Maud the points at Stoneywood Parkvale with Bridge of Don Thistle’s Adam Joji scoring the game’s only goal against Montrose Roselea at Links Park.

At The Meadows, strikes from Frazer Thomson and Callum Tremaine gave Ellon United the win against Banchory St Ternan who replied via Jamie Boylan and at Balmoral Stadium it ended 2-2 between East End and Colony Park.

Sunnybank top the Championship on goal difference after a Jack Craigie double, Keiran Munro and Euan Smith did the damage at Burghead Thistle and Greg Wood’s first half counter gave Newmachar United an excellent win at Rothie Rovers.

At Spain Park, strikes from Charlie Rothnie, Scott Milne, Josh Robb, Harvey Yeats, Jos McLaren and an own goal saw Banks o’ Dee JFC run out 6-1 winners over Aberdeen University while a Peter Bruce brace gave Buchanhaven Hearts the points against Forres Thistle.

Liam Wood, Saul Phimister, Brodie Christie and Stuart Thomson were the Islavale goal heroes in the comfortable win at Cruden Bay, Ryan Matheson and Jack Brown were the Deveronside marksmen in the 2-1 victory at Glentanar and there were away successes for Fraserburgh United at New Elgin and Longside at Lossiemouth United.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE

Ellon United 2-1 Banchory St. Ternan

Stonehaven 2-1 Dyce

Stoneywood Parkvale 0-1 Maud

Montrose Roselea 0-1 Bridge of Don Thistle

East End 2-2 Colony Park

Hermes 6-0 Nairn St. Ninian

Dufftown 0-2 Culter

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA CHAMPIONSHIP

Rothie Rovers 0-1 Newmachar United

Burghead Thistle 0-4 Sunnybank

Buchanhaven Hearts 2-0 Forres Thistle

Cruden Bay 0-4 Islavale

New Elgin 1-4 Fraserburgh United

Lossiemouth United 1-5 Longside

Banks O’Dee JFC 6-1 Aberdeen University

Glentanar 1-2 Deveronside