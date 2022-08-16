North Region Junior football: Colony Park’s young team ‘incredibly hungry for success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Region Junior football: Colony Park’s young team ‘incredibly hungry for success’

By Reporter
August 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 7:39 am
Kevin Bonarius. Picture by Scott Baxter
Kevin Bonarius. Picture by Scott Baxter

East End and Colony Park shared the spoils in their McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League encounter – which was played at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

All the goal action came after the break in the clash.

Two quick goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half courtesy of Josh Bolton and Craig Mackie gave city side East End the advantage, before Anton Chauvin reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

Adam Gordon then levelled for Colony when he fired home from a Taylor Mason cutback to complete the scoring and maintain the Inverurie outfit’s unbeaten record.

Colony finished the game a man short when Campbell Marr picked up a controversial second yellow card for diving inside the East End box.

Colony Park boss Kevin Bonarius was pleased with his side’s attitude, saying: “I genuinely thought we should have been a couple of goals to the good in the first half and then we nearly threw it away early in the second.

“Both of our goal-scorers are 17 years old. We have a very young squad having signed 11 players in the close season, but, although they’re young, they are incredibly hungry for success.

“And I did think it was a definite spot kick when Campbell Marr picked up his second card.”

Colony host early league pacesetters Hermes on Tuesday (7pm) and Bonarius is expecting a tough 90 minutes, adding:  “Hermes will be up there as one of the main sides this season and it’ll be a really tough test for my players.”

On Saturday, Colony face a visit to Maud, also on league duty.

Colony are also through to the last eight of the Grill League Cup, with a home tie against New Elgin to come early next month.

Bonarius said: “I believe it’s the first time as a club that we’ve qualified from the group stages, which is nice.

“That one is on the backburner for the moment, though, as we want to concentrate on getting as many points on the board as we possibly can.”

Host of Tuesday night Junior tussles

There’s almost a full McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League and Championship programme on Tuesday with an intriguing clash in Inverurie anticipated in the top flight when top-of-the-table Hermes travel to unbeaten Colony Park.

Elsewhere, East End face Bridge of Don Thistle at Denmore Park, Ellon United welcome Dyce to The Meadows, Culter go to Maud and Stoneywood Parkvale are at home to Banchory St. Ternan.

Early Championship pacesetters Sunnybank are on the road at Buchanhaven Hearts, while Rothie Rovers will be out to get back to winning ways when they entertain Longside.

In the other matches, Banks O’Dee JFC face Newmachar United at Spain Park, Deveronside are at Cruden Bay, Islavale host Forres Thistle and Burghead Thistle visit New Elgin.

All games start at 7pm.

