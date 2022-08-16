North Region Junior football: Colony Park’s young team ‘incredibly hungry for success’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East End and Colony Park shared the spoils in their McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League encounter – which was played at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

All the goal action came after the break in the clash.

Two quick goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half courtesy of Josh Bolton and Craig Mackie gave city side East End the advantage, before Anton Chauvin reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

Adam Gordon then levelled for Colony when he fired home from a Taylor Mason cutback to complete the scoring and maintain the Inverurie outfit’s unbeaten record.

Colony finished the game a man short when Campbell Marr picked up a controversial second yellow card for diving inside the East End box.

Colony Park boss Kevin Bonarius was pleased with his side’s attitude, saying: “I genuinely thought we should have been a couple of goals to the good in the first half and then we nearly threw it away early in the second.

“Both of our goal-scorers are 17 years old. We have a very young squad having signed 11 players in the close season, but, although they’re young, they are incredibly hungry for success.

“And I did think it was a definite spot kick when Campbell Marr picked up his second card.”

Colony host early league pacesetters Hermes on Tuesday (7pm) and Bonarius is expecting a tough 90 minutes, adding: “Hermes will be up there as one of the main sides this season and it’ll be a really tough test for my players.”

On Saturday, Colony face a visit to Maud, also on league duty.

Colony are also through to the last eight of the Grill League Cup, with a home tie against New Elgin to come early next month.

Bonarius said: “I believe it’s the first time as a club that we’ve qualified from the group stages, which is nice.

“That one is on the backburner for the moment, though, as we want to concentrate on getting as many points on the board as we possibly can.”

Host of Tuesday night Junior tussles

There’s almost a full McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League and Championship programme on Tuesday with an intriguing clash in Inverurie anticipated in the top flight when top-of-the-table Hermes travel to unbeaten Colony Park.

Elsewhere, East End face Bridge of Don Thistle at Denmore Park, Ellon United welcome Dyce to The Meadows, Culter go to Maud and Stoneywood Parkvale are at home to Banchory St. Ternan.

Early Championship pacesetters Sunnybank are on the road at Buchanhaven Hearts, while Rothie Rovers will be out to get back to winning ways when they entertain Longside.

In the other matches, Banks O’Dee JFC face Newmachar United at Spain Park, Deveronside are at Cruden Bay, Islavale host Forres Thistle and Burghead Thistle visit New Elgin.

All games start at 7pm.