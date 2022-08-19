Junior football: Free-scoring Hermes look to maintain momentum against Ellon United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Free-scoring Hermes look to maintain momentum against Ellon United

By Reporter
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Nikolas Wozniak and Hermes' Grant Mitchell. Picture by Chris Sumner
Bridge of Don Thistle's Nikolas Wozniak and Hermes' Grant Mitchell. Picture by Chris Sumner

NRJFA Premier League leaders Hermes, who have amassed a goal difference of plus 20 after just three games, welcome sixth placed Ellon United to Lochside Park, as they look to consolidate at the top of the table.

Culter, also on the nine-point mark, entertain a Nairn St Ninian side looking for their first point at Crombie Park.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven, with a 100% record after two outings, will be out to avenge their Grill League Cup exit when Stoneywood Parkvale visit and Dyce will be determined to get back to winning ways when Montrose Roselea make the trip to Ian Mair Park.

Colony Park travel to Maud while Bridge of Don Thistle host a Dufftown squad out to get off the mark at Aberdeen Sports Village.

In the Championship, early frontrunners Sunnybank meet Lossiemouth United at Heathryfold while Fraserburgh United will be keen to make it three league wins out of three when they face in-form Buchanhaven Hearts.

Glentanar, the only side still to register a point, go to Davidson Park to play Longside while Banks O’Dee JFC, currently sitting second, are at Burghead Thistle.

At Simpson Park, it’s Islavale versus Aberdeen University, New Elgin are along the coast at Deveronside, with Forres Thistle at home to Rothie Rovers and Newmachar United facing Cruden Bay at Charlie Gordon Park.

All matches kick-off at 2pm.

