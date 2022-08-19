Junior football: Free-scoring Hermes look to maintain momentum against Ellon United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NRJFA Premier League leaders Hermes, who have amassed a goal difference of plus 20 after just three games, welcome sixth placed Ellon United to Lochside Park, as they look to consolidate at the top of the table.

Culter, also on the nine-point mark, entertain a Nairn St Ninian side looking for their first point at Crombie Park.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven, with a 100% record after two outings, will be out to avenge their Grill League Cup exit when Stoneywood Parkvale visit and Dyce will be determined to get back to winning ways when Montrose Roselea make the trip to Ian Mair Park.

Colony Park travel to Maud while Bridge of Don Thistle host a Dufftown squad out to get off the mark at Aberdeen Sports Village.

In the Championship, early frontrunners Sunnybank meet Lossiemouth United at Heathryfold while Fraserburgh United will be keen to make it three league wins out of three when they face in-form Buchanhaven Hearts.

Glentanar, the only side still to register a point, go to Davidson Park to play Longside while Banks O’Dee JFC, currently sitting second, are at Burghead Thistle.

At Simpson Park, it’s Islavale versus Aberdeen University, New Elgin are along the coast at Deveronside, with Forres Thistle at home to Rothie Rovers and Newmachar United facing Cruden Bay at Charlie Gordon Park.

All matches kick-off at 2pm.