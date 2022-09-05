Juniors: Rothie Rovers stun Dyce to reach Grill League Cup semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A superb 7-3 victory over Dyce at Ian Mair Park saw Rothie Rovers progress to the last four of the Grill League Cup where they will host Culter.

Jack Walker gave the hosts an early lead before Jake Stewart, a Morgan Cook own goal and Ethan Grant saw Rovers go in 3-1 at the break.

Gavin Byers netted twice for Dyce after the interval but second half strikes from Stewart, Grant, Fraser Reid and Shaun Faskin ensured a comfortable win for the visitors.

Culter, meanwhile, ended the hopes of Stoneywood Parkvale thanks to a seventh minute Ross Clark goal and a Cammy Fraser penalty midway through the second period.

In the other half of the draw, Callum Duncan, Anton Chauvin and Taylor Mason found the net to see Colony Park through against New Elgin and they now face East End who recorded the same scoreline at Lossiemouth United.

First league win for Nairn

In the McBookie.com Premier League Nairn St Ninian picked up their opening league win of the season, Gavin Chisholm and Charlie Fonweban on target at home to Bridge of Don Thistle.

A Keiran Thomson double gave Montrose Roselea the half-time lead against Stonehaven but second half efforts from Danny Anderson and Josh Christie gave Hive a share of the spoils.

At The Meadows, Fraser Gill and Callum Tremaine scored to give Ellon United the points against bottom of the table Dufftown while Maud edged it by a single goal over Banchory St Ternan at Pleasure Park.

Sunnybank remain clear at the top of the Championship after a 6-1 romp against Glentanar at Woodside with Josh Petrie (2), Clark Petrie, Jack Craigie, Adam Reid and Tom Mullan all on the scoresheet.

Liam Mewse (2), Jack Cowie and Ryan Cormack all found the net to give Newmachar United a 4-2 victory at Aberdeen University while at Spain Park, Connor Osprey, Charlie Rothnie and an own goal saw Banks O’Dee defeat Islavale 3-2.

Buchanhaven Hearts got the better of Deveronside with Peter Bruce and Lewis Brown on target and Forres Thistle won 3-1 at Cruden Bay thanks to Ewan Turner, Brandon Hutcheson and an own goal.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE – Ellon United 2, Dufftown o; Maud 1, Banchory St Ternan 0; Montrose Roselea 2, Stonehaven 2; Nairn St Ninian 2, Bridge of Don Thistle 0.

McBOOKIE.com CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 2, Newmachar United 4; Banks O’Dee JFC 3, Islavale 2; Buchanhaven Hearts 2, Deveronside 1; Burghead Thistle 1, Fraserburgh United 2; Cruden Bay 1, Forres Thistle 3; Glentanar 1, Sunnybank 6.

GRILL LEAGUE CUP – Quarter-finals: Colony Park 3, New Elgin 0; Dyce 3, Rothie Rovers 7; Lossiemouth United 0, East End 3; Stoneywood Parkvale 0, Culter 2.