Confidence and caution are watchwords for St Duthus ahead of cup clash with holders Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Confidence and caution are watchwords for St Duthus ahead of cup clash with holders Thurso

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 2:13 pm
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Photograph - James Gunn
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Photograph - James Gunn

St Duthus boss Alan Geegan reckons his high-flying side are in perfect shape to have a crack at Football Times Cup holders Thurso this Saturday.

However, the Saints manager remains cautious over the trip to St George’s Park, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs for the victors, insisting this will be their toughest test this term.

Tain team St Duthus have begun the new campaign in impressive fashion.

They kicked off their North Caledonian League season with a pulsating, topsy-turvy 4-2 home win against Halkirk United and added another three points to their tally with 4-1 victory against Nairn County A.

They also cruised into the last eight of the cup thanks to a no-nonsense 5-0 rout at Alness United.

Vikings have lots of quality – Geegan

Thurso, meanwhile, set up their home tie against the Saints by beating rivals Halkirk after sharing four goals and winning a penalty shoot-out.

Michael Bremner replaced Stevie Reid as the Vikings boss last November, with the side already in last season’s final.

He delivered the silverware after a penalty shoot-out triumph against Halkirk and Geegan is sure their hosts will be ready for the challenge.

He said: “Michael’s first game in charge last season was the cup final and he got off to a great start by winning that.

“We’ve played them twice with Michael in charge and managed to beat them twice in the league, so he will be desperate to get one over us in the cup.

“I really do expect this to be the toughest test of the season so far. It always is tough when you play up at Thurso, and last season with the quality they had in their team, their league position didn’t reflect that. They will always be one of our strongest opponents.”

St Duthus scoring freely so far

After scoring 13 goals in three outings, Geegan is confident his men can outgun most teams and hailed their eye-catching start.

He said: “I can’t ask for anything more than what I’ve had with three wins from three games.

“We had to dig in against Halkirk after going 2-0 up and they pulled it back to 2-2. The momentum was with them, but we dug deep to score a couple of late goals.

“I said last season we probably had the best forward players in the league. We’ve lost one or two from the front end, but we have taken in a couple as well and we’ve hit the ground running.

“We’ve also a few younger boys who are eager to improve and desperate to get into the team. It’s keeping everyone on their toes and goals are coming from all angles – hopefully, that continues.”

Saints targeting fresh trophy success

Last season, St Duthus bowed out of the Football Times Cup at the first stage when they lost 4-0 against Halkirk.

They did, however, lift the North Caledonian Cup in April when they edged past Halkirk 1-0 in the final.

Having tasted success, the Saints boss explained the group are determined to build upon it.

He added: “Even at the start of the season, the boys were talking about the feeling of winning a trophy together.

“We have a really close-knit changing room. Hopefully, we can build on that success and progress into the semi-final.”

Inverness are the new league leaders

Thurso will be looking to find form in their last-eight contest after they slipped to a 3-0 defeat against rivals Halkirk on Wednesday night.

Three goals within nine first-half minutes leading up to half-time put the game to bed, with Andrew Mackay, Aidan Reid and Alan Mathieson hitting the net for the now fifth-placed Anglers.

Inverness Athletic are the new league leaders after their hard-fought 3-1 victory at Alness United.

Second-half goals from Ryan MacLeod and Connel Gresham put the visitors on track, but Euan Henderson hauled Alness back into it.

Gresham netted a third goal for Inverness with six minutes remaining to seal a result which moves the Highland capital team two points clear of Loch Ness.

Golspie Sutherland – champions two years ago – made it two wins from two as they defeated Bonar Bridge 5-2.

Goals from Miller Mackay, Robbie Murray and Adam Sutherland had the hosts cruising within the first 10 minutes.

Bonar responded with a Scott MacDonald goal on 31 minutes, but Miller Mackay extended the advantage to 4-1 before the interval.

Jack Corbett’s goal six minutes into the second half offered fresh hope for Bonar Bridge, but Robbie Murray bagged a fifth for Golspie, who are joint-third with St Duthus.

Teams set sights on semi-finals

Elsewhere in the Football Times Cup quarter-finals this weekend, Invergordon host Bonar Bridge, Loch Ness welcome Nairn County A to Fortrose and Golspie Sutherland are home to Clachnacuddin A.

In the league, this Saturday, Fort William, who have the interim team of Alan Gray, Tommylee Taylor and Darren Duncan in charge, are due to take on Orkney in Alness in a 12.45pm start.

In line with sports across the country last weekend, the North Caledonian League postponed its fixtures following the death of the Queen as a mark of respect. Those matches will be rearranged.

Saturday’s fixtures, Football Times Cup quarter-finals – Invergordon v Bonar Bridge, Loch Ness v Nairn County A, Golspie Sutherland v Clach A, Thurso v St Duthus (all 1.30pm); North Caledonian League – Fort William v Orkney (12.45pm in Alness).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Pittodrie Stadium lay empty last Saturday.
Richard Gordon: It was a good call to postpone games including Aberdeen v Rangers…
1
CR0034391 Action from Culter v Colony Park in the McLennan Cup, which Culter won 1-0 with a late goal In pic........ Culter players celebrate the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 19-03-2022
Junior football: All to play for in Grill League Cup semi-finals
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.
Fort William interim boss reveals ex-Highland League players have returned to Claggan Park as…
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Scotland Women could be just two games from a second consecutive Women's World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0
Billy Dodds in action against England defender Martin Keown.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds shares memories of playing for Scotland at Pittodrie on…
0
Luka Modric in action against Celtic.
Richard Gordon: Champions League cash will make little difference to Celtic and Rangers' domestic…
Scotland Women captain Rachel Corsie. (Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports)
Scotland Women to play Austria in 2023 World Cup qualifying play-off
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks