Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley sacked by Hartlepool United

Former Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has been dismissed by Hartlepool United.

The former Celtic, Hearts and Aberdeen midfielder and his assistant Gordon Young have left United after just three months in charge with the club second bottom of League Two in England.

Hartlepool have yet to win a league game this season with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Sutton United leaving the club with four points from their opening nine games of the season.

Club Statement: Paul Hartley and Gordon Young — Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) September 18, 2022

Hartlepool announced the duo’s departure on their website.

The statement read: “Hartlepool United can confirm that they have today parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.

“A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a win so far this season.

“A further update on succession plans will follow in due course.”

Hartley was appointed Hartlepool United boss on June 3 after leaving Cove Rangers, where he guided the club from Scottish League Two to promotion to the Scottish Championship in his three years in charge.