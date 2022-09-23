Loch Ness driven for fresh North Caledonian League title push after near miss last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Loch Ness driven for fresh North Caledonian League title push after near miss last season

By Andy Skinner
September 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 12:03 pm
Shane Carling.
Shane Carling insists Loch Ness have their eyes on nothing less than a North Caledonian League title push this season.

Loch Ness enjoyed a successful first full season in the division last term, finishing second in the table.

Carling’s side had led the title race for much of the campaign, but were eventually pipped by Invergordon who won the championship by just two points.

Having come so close last term, Carling insists his side is intent on going a step further.

Carling said: “Our target last year was top four, and we got that.

“At the end of the day we should have won the league, but we never. Fair play to Invergordon, who went on and won their games when we couldn’t.

“There’s only one thing we are looking to do this season, which is to do better than we did last year.

“Anything less than what we did last year is underachievement.

“Having come second, we really want to go for the title now. That’s the only thing we can really do.

“It’s going to be a hard ask but that, along with making the cup final, is our aim.”

Experience added to Loch Ness ranks

Although Loch Ness are still missing a number of players, Carling is hopeful the addition of some experienced campaigners bolstered his pool.

Carling added: “We have started off better than we did last year, when we won our first two games then got beaten by Invergordon.

“This year we drew our first game, but we have won our last two so we are a point better off.

“We also beat Invergordon, which was a big statement against the champions.

“We have added a lot more experience this year. There is Allan MacPhee, who has played Highland League since he was 16, and is a massive player for us.

Allan MacPhee in action for Forres Mechanics.

“James Fraser is another player with Highland League experience, who was part of Buckie Thistle’s side when they won the title. We have brought in Scott Morrison, along with Keith Mason who has won in the juniors, the North Caledonian League and the Highland Amateurs.”

Second-placed Loch Ness will aim to keep up their unbeaten start to the campaign when they host St Duthus on Saturday, with Carling anticipating a difficult encounter against a side sitting just a point behind them.

He added: “It’s a massive game on Saturday. They have started off really well.

“Alan Geegan is a good manager and good coach who has got them well drilled.

“It’s definitely a game I think we can win, and if we do it’s a massive three points.”

Champions stand in way of Athletic’s 100% record

Leaders Inverness Athletic host champions Invergordon, who are looking to register their first points of the campaign in an intriguing encounter.

Fort William will go into their trip to Halkirk United in a buoyant mood, following a 5-1 victory over Orkney last weekend.

The Islanders will be keen to bounce back from that loss, when they host Alness United.

Elsewhere, Golspie Sutherland are looking to keep up a 100% start to the campaign at home to Nairn County reserves, while Bonar Bridge host Thurso.

