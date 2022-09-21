Scotland super-sub Lyndon Dykes hopes double in 3-0 defeat of Ukraine can fire him back into starting line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland two-goal hero Lyndon Dykes hopes his scoring heroics can force him back into boss Steve Clark’s starting line-up.

Super-sub Dykes came off the bench to net a late brace in Scotland’s 3-0 Nations League defeat of Ukraine.

The win moved the Scots to the top of Group B1, two points ahead of second-placed Ukraine.

Dykes hopes that can push him into the starting XI to face Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday.

Striker Dykes is the first substitute to score a brace for Scotland since Chris Burke against Bulgaria in May 2006.

Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser, now at Newcastle United, came off the bench to deliver both assists for Dykes from corners.

Dykes said: “Me and the manager have had a great relationship since I have come into the squad.

“Those two goals will remind him what I can do!

“I was disappointed to be on the bench, obviously.

“The manager said to me when I went on to make sure I try to impact the game.

“Just to make sure that when I came on we kept up the intensity.

“To make sure we keep playing well and that Ukraine don’t get back into it.

“Me and Ryan (Fraser) did that when we both came on.

“All in all, it was a good performance from everyone.”

Battle to start ahead of Che Adams

The win was marred by an injury to right-back Nathan Patterson who was stretchered off midway through the first-half.

Scotland next host Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday.

They then travel to Poland to face war torn Ukraine at a neutral venue on Tuesday.

Stand-in captain John McGinn put the Scots ahead in the 70th minute with a low drive before Dykes’ double in the 80th and 87th minute.

Dykes said: “I want to play every game, but it is the manager’s decision and Che (Adams) has been outstanding.

“He’s a good lad, Che, and we get on really well.

“We’ve got good competition there.

“I came on and did what I could and we’ll see what happens.”

‘Amazing work’ by manager Clarke

Queens Park Rangers striker Dykes had not scored for Scotland since netting in a 1-0 defeat of Faroe Islands in October last year.

His brace against Ukraine takes his tally to eight goals in 23 games for the Scots.

Scotland eradicated painful memories of losing the World Cup play-off semi-final 3-1 to Ukraine at Hampden in June.

Now they must make up for the 3-0 away loss in June to Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

Dykes said: “The last game against Ukraine the manager has probably gone back and watched it 100 times.

“To see what he could change for this one and what he can impact.

“In the last two days, he’s not had much time, but he’s done amazing work to give us information on what he wanted to do.

“I’m happy that it worked for him.

“He obviously went back and did that and we did it for him. It was good management.”

Striker Adams was ‘clothes-lined’

Scotland were raging when striker Che Adams was poleaxed by Ukraine defender Valeriy Bondar when racing in on goal near the end of the first half.

Bondar only received a yellow card for the reckless challenge.

Dykes insists Southampton striker Adams was ‘clothes-lined’ by the defender.

He said: “He was clothes-lined! But he’s a big boy.

“Che is a great lad and he’s come in and was unlucky himself not to score either when he hit the bar.

“All in all, it was a great performance from everyone.”