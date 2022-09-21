Scotland super-sub Lyndon Dykes hopes double in 3-0 defeat of Ukraine can fire him back into starting line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland super-sub Lyndon Dykes hopes double in 3-0 defeat of Ukraine can fire him back into starting line-up

By Sean Wallace
September 21, 2022, 11:01 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 11:25 pm
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates scoring their side's third goal against Ukraine.
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates scoring their side's third goal against Ukraine.

Scotland two-goal hero Lyndon Dykes hopes his scoring heroics can force him back into boss Steve Clark’s starting line-up.

Super-sub Dykes came off the bench to net a late brace in Scotland’s 3-0 Nations League defeat of Ukraine.

The win moved the Scots to the top of Group B1, two points ahead of second-placed Ukraine.

Dykes hopes that can push him into the starting XI to face Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday.

Striker Dykes is the first substitute to score a brace for Scotland since Chris Burke against Bulgaria in May 2006.

Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser, now at Newcastle United, came off the bench to deliver both assists for Dykes from corners.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes celebrates making it 2-0 during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.

Dykes said: “Me and the manager have had a great relationship since I have come into the squad.

“Those two goals will remind him what I can do!

“I was disappointed to be on the bench, obviously.

“The manager said to me when I went on to make sure I try to impact the game.

“Just to make sure that when I came on we kept up the intensity.

“To make sure we keep playing well and that Ukraine don’t get back into it.

“Me and Ryan (Fraser) did that when we both came on.

“All in all, it was a good performance from everyone.”

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scores to make it 3-0 during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.

Battle to start ahead of Che Adams

The win was marred by an injury to right-back Nathan Patterson who was stretchered off midway through the first-half.

Scotland next host Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday.

They then travel to Poland to face war torn Ukraine at a neutral venue on Tuesday.

Stand-in captain John McGinn put the Scots ahead in the 70th minute with a low drive before Dykes’ double in the 80th and 87th minute.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.

Dykes said: “I want to play every game, but it is the manager’s decision and Che (Adams) has been outstanding.

“He’s a good lad, Che, and we get on really well.

“We’ve got good competition there.

“I came on and did what I could and we’ll see what happens.”

‘Amazing work’ by manager Clarke

Queens Park Rangers striker Dykes had not scored for Scotland since netting in a 1-0 defeat of Faroe Islands in October last year.

His brace against Ukraine takes his tally to eight goals in 23 games for the Scots.

Scotland eradicated painful memories of losing the World Cup play-off semi-final 3-1 to Ukraine at Hampden in June.

Now they must make up for the 3-0 away loss in June to Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Ukraine.

Dykes said: “The last game against Ukraine the manager has probably gone back and watched it 100 times.

“To see what he could change for this one and what he can impact.

“In the last two days, he’s not had much time, but he’s done amazing work to give us information on what he wanted to do.

“I’m happy that it worked for him.

“He obviously went back and did that and we did it for him. It was good management.”

Striker Adams was ‘clothes-lined’

Scotland were raging when striker Che Adams was poleaxed by Ukraine defender Valeriy Bondar when racing in on goal near the end of the first half.

Bondar only received a yellow card for the reckless challenge.

Dykes insists Southampton striker Adams was ‘clothes-lined’ by the defender.

Scotland’s Che Adams (R) is fouled by Ukraine’s Valeriy Bondar.

He said: “He was clothes-lined! But he’s a big boy.

“Che is  a great lad and he’s come in and was unlucky himself not to score either when he hit the bar.

“All in all, it was a great performance from everyone.”

 

