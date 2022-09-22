Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in Republic of Ireland rematch, says defender Kieran Tierney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Kieran Tierney insists Scotland will use this summer’s disastrous 3-0 loss to Republic of Ireland as motivation for the rematch.

The Scots have an opportunity to gain revenge for that chastening defeat when facing the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday.

Arsenal full-back Tierney was sidelined for that Dublin loss in June with a knee injury that required surgery.

Not being involved did not reduce the pain of watching his nation, and team-mates, slip to such a damaging defeat.

That it came just 10 days after World Cup qualification hopes ended with a 3-1 play-off semi-final loss to Ukraine, rubbed salt in the wounds.

It was a tough summer for the Scots.

However Kierney insists the emphatic 3-0 UEFA Nations League defeat of Ukraine on Wednesday proves the Scots have put the turbulent summer behind them.

That win moved Scotland top of Group B1, two points ahead of second placed Ukraine.

Tierney warned the Scots are out to right the wrong of that Dublin loss on Saturday.

Tierney said: “It was disappointing after the Ukraine game and we wanted to bounce back with a good result (against Republic of Ireland).

“The boys want to win everything. I was gutted.

“I think you learn from that though, 100 per cent, and become a better team.

“You don’t want that feeling again, to feel down and for people to be on you.

“You use it as motivation to come back, to please the manager and play like you know you can.

“And give the fans something to cheer about.

“We did that with a good win and performance against Ukraine.

“I think that’s what we needed and the fans needed.

“It gives us confidence going into the last two games.”

‘The plan is to play like that again’

Scotland will also face a quick rematch against war-torn Ukraine at a neutral venue in Krakow, Poland on Tuesday.

Three Nations League matches are packed into six short days.

Tierney said: “It’s going to be tough with three games in such a short space of time.

“However we’ve got a lot of quality in the squad and we’ll look forward to it.

“We’ve had some good results in the past.

“But performance-wise that was right up there against a team that beat us 3-1 not so long ago.

“The plan is to play like that again.”

From three at the back to flat four

For the vast majority of his tenure as Scotland manager Steve Clarke has operated with a three-man central defence.

He opted to go with a flat back four against Ukraine, with Tierney in at left-back.

It was Tierney’s first appearance for Scotland since March when he suffered the season ending knee injury.

Tierney has primarily played in a three man back line for the Scots.

Captain Andy Robertson, the Liverpool left-back, was ruled out by injury for the defeat of Ukraine.

Tierney said: “I look forward to the roles I play here, even if it’s a back five.

“I really do like that role and it works well. We’ve had some really good results and we qualified for the Euros playing that way.

“It’s something I enjoy.

“Playing left back is great as well.

“It’s a different left back to Arsenal, where I’m maybe higher up the pitch.

“But I really enjoyed it out there against Ukraine.”

Delighted to be back after knee injury

Tierney missed the final 10 games of last season for Arsenal having suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

He has played seven times this season for the Gunners who currently top the Premier League table.

Tierney said: “It’s good to be back.

“I love playing for Scotland and I’m so happy to be here.

“I love the boys, the manager and the coaching staff. I’m buzzing.

“I’m just working hard on what I can control.

“I’ve been in some games and out others (for Arsenal).

“When I play I am going to give my all, no matter what position it is.

“I’m enjoying every minute of being back fit again.”

Concerns for injured Patterson

The only negative from the defeat of Ukraine was an injury suffered by right-back Nathan Patterson in the first half.

Everton defender Patterson, 20, was stretchered off.

It is a bitter plow for the former Rangers defender after ankle surgery put his Everton career on hold last season following a January transfer.

National boss Clarke is waiting on an assessment from his medical team on Patterson.

Having suffered his own injury set-back recently Tierney has sympathy, and advice, for Patterson.

Tierney said: “I felt for him. I knew straight away because I’ve been there.

“It’s football, isn’t it? What can you do?

“He won a tackle and bust a gut to get back and picked up an injury.

“He’s done it for us.

“I don’t know the extent of it but I hope it’s not too bad and he’s back soon.

“It’s just a shame because he’s been flying this season.

“The main thing with injuries is you have to accept it. There’s nothing you can do.

“You can’t not tackle. You have to give 100 per cent.

“Nathan did that and he got an injury.

“But I’m sure he’ll work hard and come back strong.

“I’ve had a few myself and the longest I have been out is for two or three months.

“I had the knee operation in the summer and once you are back you are still managing it as well.

“It’s not like you are 100 per cent as soon as you are back.

“I missed pre-season so I’m still playing a bit of catch up, trying to get fit.

“I’m working hard every day and I’ve been looking forward to this run of games to get some game time.”