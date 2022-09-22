Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in Republic of Ireland rematch, says defender Kieran Tierney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in Republic of Ireland rematch, says defender Kieran Tierney

By Sean Wallace
September 22, 2022, 10:30 pm
Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.

Defender Kieran Tierney insists Scotland will use this summer’s disastrous 3-0 loss to Republic of Ireland as motivation for the rematch.

The Scots have an opportunity to gain revenge for that chastening defeat when facing the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday.

Arsenal full-back Tierney was sidelined for that Dublin loss in June with a knee injury that required surgery.

Not being involved did not reduce the pain of watching his nation, and team-mates, slip to such a damaging defeat.

That it came  just 10 days after World Cup qualification hopes ended with a 3-1 play-off semi-final loss to Ukraine, rubbed salt in the wounds.

It was a tough summer for the Scots.

However Kierney insists the emphatic 3-0 UEFA Nations League defeat of Ukraine on Wednesday proves the Scots have put the turbulent summer behind them.

That win moved Scotland top of Group B1, two points ahead of second placed Ukraine.

Tierney warned the Scots are out to right the wrong of that Dublin loss on Saturday.

Scotland’s Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine at Hampden.

Tierney said: “It was disappointing after the Ukraine game and we wanted to bounce back with a good result (against Republic of Ireland).

“The boys want to win everything. I was gutted.

“I think you learn from that though, 100 per cent, and become a better team.

“You don’t want that feeling again, to feel down and for people to be on you.

“You use it as motivation to come back, to please the manager and play like you know you can.

“And give the fans something to cheer about.

“We did that with a good win and performance against Ukraine.

“I think that’s what we needed and the fans needed.

“It gives us confidence going into the last two games.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke (R) and Kieran Tierney during the 3-0 Nations League defeat of Ukraine.

‘The plan is to play like that again’

Scotland will also face a quick rematch against war-torn Ukraine at a neutral venue in Krakow, Poland on Tuesday.

Three Nations League matches are packed into six short days.

Tierney said: “It’s going to be tough with three games in such a short space of time.

“However we’ve got a lot of quality in the squad and we’ll look forward to it.

“We’ve had some good results in the past.

“But performance-wise that was right up there against a team that beat us 3-1 not so long ago.

“The plan is to play like that again.”

From three at the back to flat four

For the vast majority of his tenure as Scotland manager Steve Clarke has operated with a three-man central defence.

He opted to go with a flat back four against Ukraine, with Tierney in at left-back.

It was Tierney’s first appearance for Scotland since March when he suffered the season ending knee injury.

Tierney has primarily played in a three man back line for the Scots.

Kieran Tierney on the ball for Scotland

Captain Andy Robertson, the Liverpool left-back, was ruled out by injury for the defeat of Ukraine.

Tierney said: “I look forward to the roles I play here, even if it’s a back five.

“I really do like that role and it works well. We’ve had some really good results and we qualified for the Euros playing that way.

“It’s something I enjoy.

“Playing left back is great as well.

“It’s a different left back to Arsenal, where I’m maybe higher up the pitch.

“But I really enjoyed it out there against Ukraine.”

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes celebrates making it 2-0 during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.

Delighted to be back after knee injury

Tierney missed the final 10 games of last season for Arsenal having suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

He has played seven times this season for the Gunners who currently top the Premier League table.

Kieran Tierney of Scotland in action during the 3-0 defeat of Ukraine.

Tierney said: “It’s good to be back.

“I love playing for Scotland and I’m so happy to be here.

“I love the boys, the manager and the coaching staff. I’m buzzing.

“I’m just working hard on what I can control.

“I’ve been in some games and out others (for Arsenal).

“When I play I am going to give my all, no matter what position it is.

“I’m enjoying every minute of being back fit again.”

Scotland’s John McGinn celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ukraine.

Concerns for injured Patterson

The only negative from the defeat of Ukraine was an injury suffered by right-back Nathan Patterson in the first half.

Everton defender Patterson, 20, was stretchered off.

It is a bitter plow for the former Rangers defender after ankle surgery put his Everton career on hold last season following a January transfer.

National boss Clarke is waiting on an assessment from his medical team on Patterson.

Having suffered his own injury set-back recently Tierney has sympathy, and advice, for Patterson.

Scotland’s Nathan Patterson goes down injured against Ukraine.

Tierney said: “I felt for him. I knew straight away because I’ve been there.

“It’s football, isn’t it? What can you do?

“He won a tackle and bust a gut to get back and picked up an injury.

“He’s done it for us.

“I don’t know the extent of it but I hope it’s not too bad and he’s back soon.

“It’s just a shame because he’s been flying this season.

“The main thing with injuries is you have to accept it. There’s nothing you can do.

“You can’t not tackle. You have to give 100 per cent.

Scotland’s Nathan Patterson leaves the field on a stretcher during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.

“Nathan did that and he got an injury.

“But I’m sure he’ll work hard and come back strong.

“I’ve had a few myself and the longest I have been out is for two or three months.

“I had the knee operation in the summer and once you are back you are still managing it as well.

“It’s not like you are 100 per cent as soon as you are back.

“I missed pre-season so I’m still playing a bit of catch up, trying to get fit.

“I’m working hard every day and I’ve been looking forward to this run of games to get some game time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.
Scotland fan view: National team reaping the benefits of players willing to step out…
0
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates scoring their side's third goal against Ukraine.
Scotland super-sub Lyndon Dykes hopes double in 3-0 defeat of Ukraine can fire him…
0
John McGinn opens the scoring for Scotland against Ukraine.
'We're the best team in the world!' - Scotland fans react after impressive Nations…
Scotland's John McGinn celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ukraine.
Impressive Scotland beat Ukraine 3-0 to to move top of their Nations League group
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
A recent event with referees receiving VAR training at Hampden Park in March.
Craig Brown: Time is right to introduce VAR in Scotland
0
East End's Jordan Clark celebrates scoring the opening goal. Picture by Chris Sumner
Junior football: Culter and East End to contest Grill League Cup final
Paul Hartley pictured at his first press conference as Hartlepool manager on June 13.
Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley sacked by Hartlepool United
The AMEX Stadium, home to Brighton and Hove Albion, had been due to host Brighton v Aston Villa in the FA WSL last weekend.
Rachel Corsie: I felt for sides who missed out on record opening weekend crowds…
0
Pittodrie Stadium lay empty last Saturday.
Richard Gordon: It was a good call to postpone games including Aberdeen v Rangers…
1

More from Press and Journal

Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Tributes paid to Shetland helicopter crash of 1982 Picture shows; Tributes to Shetland helicopter crash of 1982. Sumburgh, Shetland. Supplied by His Majesty?s Coastguard and Bristow Helicopters Date; 22/09/2022
'We will not forget them': Wreath laid in memory of six crewmen who died…
0

Editor's Picks