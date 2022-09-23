Junior football: North teams set sights on last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: North teams set sights on last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup

By Reporter
September 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:20 am
Culter's Liam Brady Todd takes a shot against Nairn. Pic by Kami Thomson.
Culter's Liam Brady Todd takes a shot against Nairn. Pic by Kami Thomson.

It’s the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday with substantial local interest as sides look to reach the last 32 of the competition.

There’s an all McBookie.com NRJFA Premier league encounter at Glenury Park where Stonehaven are up against Grill League Cup finalists Culter while their opponents in that final, East End, make the short trip to Heathryfold to play Championship leaders Sunnybank.

At Milton Park, Banchory St Ternan will be hoping home advantage gives them the edge when Gartcairn make the journey north and at The Meadows, Ellon United will have their work cut out against East side Bathgate Thistle.

Thorniewood United are at Logie Park to face Forres Thistle, Montrose Roselea host Shotts Bon Accord at Links Park while in-form Newmachar United welcome Letham to Charlie Gordon Park with the winners meeting Sunnybank or East End in the third round.

Rothie Rovers host the biggest match of their history when Glenafton Athletic, winners of the Cup in 1993 and 2017 and managed by former Hearts star Ryan Stevenson, come to Rothienorman while Stoneywood Parkvale meets Bellshill Athletic at Arjo Wiggins Park.

On the road are Hermes who go to 2016 winners Beith and Glentanar, who are in East Ayrshire, at Darvel. All Scottish ties get underway at 2.30pm.

In the Premier League, Bridge of Don Thistle can go level on points with Culter, in second, with victory at Maud while bottom club Dufftown host Dyce and Colony Park entertain Nairn St Ninian.

In the Championship, both Fraserburgh United, who visit Aberdeen University and Banks O’Dee JFC, who are at Deveronside, have the chance to go level with Sunnybank at the head of the table with victories.

Elsewhere, Islavale are at home to Cruden Bay, Burghead Thistle travel to Lossiemouth United and New Elgin welcome Longside. League matches kick-off at 2pm.

