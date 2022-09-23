Junior football: North teams set sights on last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday with substantial local interest as sides look to reach the last 32 of the competition.

There’s an all McBookie.com NRJFA Premier league encounter at Glenury Park where Stonehaven are up against Grill League Cup finalists Culter while their opponents in that final, East End, make the short trip to Heathryfold to play Championship leaders Sunnybank.

At Milton Park, Banchory St Ternan will be hoping home advantage gives them the edge when Gartcairn make the journey north and at The Meadows, Ellon United will have their work cut out against East side Bathgate Thistle.

Thorniewood United are at Logie Park to face Forres Thistle, Montrose Roselea host Shotts Bon Accord at Links Park while in-form Newmachar United welcome Letham to Charlie Gordon Park with the winners meeting Sunnybank or East End in the third round.

Rothie Rovers host the biggest match of their history when Glenafton Athletic, winners of the Cup in 1993 and 2017 and managed by former Hearts star Ryan Stevenson, come to Rothienorman while Stoneywood Parkvale meets Bellshill Athletic at Arjo Wiggins Park.

2ND ROUND – ROUND 2 OF #ClydebuiltHomeImprovements #juniorcup is just days away, 30 ties take place across the country as 60 clubs battle to join @PetershillFC & @CraigmarkOff in #round3. HERE's a reminder of this weekends ties. @OnlySportLTD1 pic.twitter.com/xTZa0kfHQI — Scottish Junior FA (@scottishjuniors) September 20, 2022

On the road are Hermes who go to 2016 winners Beith and Glentanar, who are in East Ayrshire, at Darvel. All Scottish ties get underway at 2.30pm.

In the Premier League, Bridge of Don Thistle can go level on points with Culter, in second, with victory at Maud while bottom club Dufftown host Dyce and Colony Park entertain Nairn St Ninian.

In the Championship, both Fraserburgh United, who visit Aberdeen University and Banks O’Dee JFC, who are at Deveronside, have the chance to go level with Sunnybank at the head of the table with victories.

Elsewhere, Islavale are at home to Cruden Bay, Burghead Thistle travel to Lossiemouth United and New Elgin welcome Longside. League matches kick-off at 2pm.