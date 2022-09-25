Loch Ness move top of North Caledonian League with victory over St Duthus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Loch Ness move top of North Caledonian League with victory over St Duthus

By Andy Skinner
September 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Shane Carling.
Shane Carling.

Loch Ness moved to the top of the North Caledonian League after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 victory over St Duthus.

First half goals from Allan MacPhee and Calum Neil put the home side in command at the interval.

St Duthus pulled a goal back after the break courtesy of a stunning free kick by former Caley Thistle player Ross Tokely, however the Tain outfit were not able to find a leveller.

The victory means Shane Carling’s side now head up the league table, a point ahead of Fort William, Golspie Sutherland and Inverness Athletic.

Fort continued their fine form under interim boss Alan Gray, recording a 6-1 victory away to Halkirk United.

Goals from Logan Barker, Martin Munro, Michael Rodgers, Asad Ahmed, Amid Benyoucef as well as an own goal proved decisive, with Steven Anderson on target for the Caithness side.

Inverness’ 100% start to the season was ended by Invergordon, who emphatically secured their first points of the campaign with a 5-0 victory.

A Jordan Knight hat-trick, along with goals from Blair Morrison and Andrew Miller, got the league champions off the mark in stunning style.

Golspie also kept up pace at the top of the table, coming from behind to win 2-1 against Nairn County reserves.

Kieran Duffty gave Stuart Finnie’s side an early lead, however late goals from Andrew Bremner and Paul Gordon secured the victory for the home side.

Thurso claimed their second victory of the campaign, after a 5-1 triumph over Bonar Bridge.

Lewis Sheppard’s opener for Thurso was quickly cancelled out by Aiden Stainke, however goals from James McLean, Aaron Wilson, Chrissy Green and Robert McLean secured a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig
CR0031703 Superleague match between Hermes ( Blue) and Aberdeen East End (Black and Red ) Josh Bolton (N10) on the attack for east end against (N11) Macaw and (N4) Youngson for Hermes Picture by Paul Glendell 30/10 /2021
North clubs to meet in last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup
Scotland manager Steve Clarke celebrates his side making it 1-1 against Republic of Ireland.
Paul Third: There could be much to smile about for Steve Clarke - but…
0
Caption 2 New Aberdeen director Dave Cormack Friday 9th June 2017, Aberdeen, Scotland - Aberdeen FC appointment to the board of Directors (Photo: Newsline Media)Friday 9th June 2017, Aberdeen, Scotland - Aberdeen FC appointment to the board of Directors (Photo: Newsline Media)
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack urges SPFL clubs to accept new broadcast deal
0
Scotland's Jack Hendry scores to make it 1-1 against Republic of Ireland.
Scotland return to the top of their UEFA Nations League table with 2-1 comeback…
0
Scotland striker Che Adams in action against Ukraine in a 3-0 win.
Scotland's return to form will have Republic of Ireland worried, says striker Che Adams
0
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.
Richard Gordon: Scotland exceeded all expectations and why Jim Goodwin felt he had to…
0
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.
Joe Harper: Scotland boss Steve Clarke should be bold as he chases Nations League…
0
Shane Carling.
Loch Ness driven for fresh North Caledonian League title push after near miss last…
0
Culter's Liam Brady Todd takes a shot against Nairn. Pic by Kami Thomson.
Junior football: North teams set sights on last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks