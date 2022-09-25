Loch Ness move top of North Caledonian League with victory over St Duthus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness moved to the top of the North Caledonian League after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 victory over St Duthus.

First half goals from Allan MacPhee and Calum Neil put the home side in command at the interval.

St Duthus pulled a goal back after the break courtesy of a stunning free kick by former Caley Thistle player Ross Tokely, however the Tain outfit were not able to find a leveller.

GOAL CLIP #NorthCaley #StDuthusFC

Just one goal for Saints yesterday from Ross Tokely, who returned to action for the first time since the cup final – and it was a cracker! pic.twitter.com/aQpzexcTIr — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) September 25, 2022

The victory means Shane Carling’s side now head up the league table, a point ahead of Fort William, Golspie Sutherland and Inverness Athletic.

Fort continued their fine form under interim boss Alan Gray, recording a 6-1 victory away to Halkirk United.

Goals from Logan Barker, Martin Munro, Michael Rodgers, Asad Ahmed, Amid Benyoucef as well as an own goal proved decisive, with Steven Anderson on target for the Caithness side.

Inverness’ 100% start to the season was ended by Invergordon, who emphatically secured their first points of the campaign with a 5-0 victory.

A Jordan Knight hat-trick, along with goals from Blair Morrison and Andrew Miller, got the league champions off the mark in stunning style.

Golspie also kept up pace at the top of the table, coming from behind to win 2-1 against Nairn County reserves.

Ft 2-1 goals from Andrew bremner and Paul Gordon great performance from the lads. on to the next game against Halkirk on Wednesday ⚪️🔵 — Golspie Sutherland (@GolspieSuthFC) September 24, 2022

Kieran Duffty gave Stuart Finnie’s side an early lead, however late goals from Andrew Bremner and Paul Gordon secured the victory for the home side.

Thurso claimed their second victory of the campaign, after a 5-1 triumph over Bonar Bridge.

Lewis Sheppard’s opener for Thurso was quickly cancelled out by Aiden Stainke, however goals from James McLean, Aaron Wilson, Chrissy Green and Robert McLean secured a comfortable victory for the visitors.