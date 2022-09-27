Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland

By Duncan Shearer
September 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 8:22 am
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

It is a case of so near, yet so far for Scotland as the finish line of the Uefa Nations League comes into view.

Three wins in a row have put Scotland in the driving seat to win Group B1.

But the final task will be a huge one against a Ukraine side who no doubt will want to redress the balance following their Hampden mauling last week.

I will be interested to see what changes head coach Oleksandr Petrakov makes to his Ukraine team for the game in Krakow.

His side responded well to their 3-0 defeat in Glasgow with a fine 5-0 win in Armenia on Saturday, but tonight is win or bust for Scotland’s opponents and how that plays into Petrakov’s approach will be fascinating.

For Steve Clarke, I expect his approach to be largely unchanged. Yes, a point is enough to win the group for Scotland, but playing for a draw won’t figure into Steve’s approach.

That scenario only alters a manager’s approach when a game is in the last five or 10 minutes and it’s all square.

Scotland won’t play for a draw

Steve will want to win the game and the fact this match is in neutral territory in Poland should help Scotland.

Home advantage is vital in international football as Scotland know only too well given the fact they are unbeaten in eight home games in the Nations League.

I cannot stress enough how impressive a feat that is.

The two wins for Scotland in the last week have been hugely impressive but also different.

The 3-0 win against Ukraine was as impressive a 90-minute display as we’ve seen from Scotland in recent years and every player played their part in an outstanding team performance.

Saturday’s 2-1 win against the Republic of Ireland was where we saw the other side of the team as they had to rally from adversity of trailing at the break to win the game.

The pressure on Ryan Christie as he stepped up to take the match-winning penalty was enormous, but he delivered in style to score the goal which now puts us within touching distance of so many prizes.

Defensive concerns ahead of the big game

Former Don Declan Gallagher could feature against Ukraine

Promotion to the A section in the Nations League, elevation to the pot of second seeds for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw and a back-up of a play-off place already in the bag would make for a fine night’s work tomorrow.

But it will be easier said than done due to the litany of defensive issues facing the manager.

Captain Andy Robertson was ruled out before this three-match run due to injury and he has been joined by Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Scott McKenna in missing tonight’s vital game.

With Scott McTominay also sitting out the game in Krakow due to suspension, we’re looking at a potential back four of Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Declan Gallagher and Greg Taylor in Poland.

Steve could throw a curveball and switch to a back three against Ukraine, but, given how successful his 4-3-3 formation was at Hampden a week ago, it would be a bold call to change a system which worked so effectively.

Clearly, even though that finish line is in sight, crossing it first is not going to be easy.

Derek McInnes deserves a warm welcome back to Pittodrie

You do not last eight years at a club without making a positive impression and I am sure Derek McInnes’ contribution to Aberdeen will be given the recognition it deserves on Saturday.

The former Dons boss makes his return to Pittodrie this weekend when he takes his current club Kilmarnock up to the Granite City.

Derek would have hoped to have won one or two more trophies than the League Cup he brought to Pittodrie in 2014, but his consistency was excellent.

The club was a top-four challenger throughout his time in charge and that can only be achieved due to the power of work which was done by Derek and his assistant Tony Docherty.

To qualify for Europe every year was outstanding, too, and I think it is only since he moved on from the Dons that the impact he made can really be analysed.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

No-one will appreciate the job Derek did more than the current Dons boss Jim Goodwin.

He’s still adjusting to the demands of managing a club the size of Aberdeen and I am sure he has a deep admiration of the level Derek had the club competing at on an annual basis.

I expect Derek will be warmly welcomed back, but, once the match gets under way, all Dons fans will be looking for is a home win.

The 3-1 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road was a hugely disappointing one for Aberdeen and this weekend’s match against Killie, who arrive at Pittodrie second bottom of the division, is vital.

These are the type of games Aberdeen have to be winning if they harbour genuine ambitions of competing in the top four of the table.

Brechin City showed why they are the team to beat in the Highland League

Caley Thistle squeezed through in the SPFL Trust Trophy – but all credit should go to Brechin City for their contribution to a cracking game.

Billy Dodds made eight changes to his side, but his team did well before switching off in the closing stages.

Credit to Brechin for refusing to give up, though, and their efforts were rewarded when they scored twice to take the tie to penalties.

Kevin McHattie celebrates netting for Brechin City against Inverness.

I watched Brechin play at Clach last season and the difference between the team I watched then compared to Saturday was incredible.

 

It’s no surprise to see they have won all seven of their opening fixtures in the Highland League and on the basis of their performance in Inverness they are going to take some stopping for the championship.

As far as Caley Jags are concerned, I’m not sure if there would have been much despondency had they been knocked out.

The squad is even tighter than last season’s was and the league is their priority this season. A couple of extra games could have a big impact as the season progresses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Scotland's Callum McGregor calls for balance of aggression and calm heads in Nations League…
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Anthony Ralston ready to answer Scotland full-back SOS for Nations League clash with Ukraine
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
North clubs to meet in last 32 of Scottish Junior Cup
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Paul Third: There could be much to smile about for Steve Clarke - but…
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Loch Ness move top of North Caledonian League with victory over St Duthus
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack urges SPFL clubs to accept new broadcast deal
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Scotland return to the top of their UEFA Nations League table with 2-1 comeback…
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Scotland's return to form will have Republic of Ireland worried, says striker Che Adams
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Richard Gordon: Scotland exceeded all expectations and why Jim Goodwin felt he had to…
0

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
Scotland boss Steve Clarke.
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks