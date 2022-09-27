Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is a case of so near, yet so far for Scotland as the finish line of the Uefa Nations League comes into view.

Three wins in a row have put Scotland in the driving seat to win Group B1.

But the final task will be a huge one against a Ukraine side who no doubt will want to redress the balance following their Hampden mauling last week.

I will be interested to see what changes head coach Oleksandr Petrakov makes to his Ukraine team for the game in Krakow.

His side responded well to their 3-0 defeat in Glasgow with a fine 5-0 win in Armenia on Saturday, but tonight is win or bust for Scotland’s opponents and how that plays into Petrakov’s approach will be fascinating.

For Steve Clarke, I expect his approach to be largely unchanged. Yes, a point is enough to win the group for Scotland, but playing for a draw won’t figure into Steve’s approach.

That scenario only alters a manager’s approach when a game is in the last five or 10 minutes and it’s all square.

Scotland won’t play for a draw

Steve will want to win the game and the fact this match is in neutral territory in Poland should help Scotland.

Home advantage is vital in international football as Scotland know only too well given the fact they are unbeaten in eight home games in the Nations League.

I cannot stress enough how impressive a feat that is.

The two wins for Scotland in the last week have been hugely impressive but also different.

The 3-0 win against Ukraine was as impressive a 90-minute display as we’ve seen from Scotland in recent years and every player played their part in an outstanding team performance.

Saturday’s 2-1 win against the Republic of Ireland was where we saw the other side of the team as they had to rally from adversity of trailing at the break to win the game.

The pressure on Ryan Christie as he stepped up to take the match-winning penalty was enormous, but he delivered in style to score the goal which now puts us within touching distance of so many prizes.

Defensive concerns ahead of the big game

Promotion to the A section in the Nations League, elevation to the pot of second seeds for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw and a back-up of a play-off place already in the bag would make for a fine night’s work tomorrow.

But it will be easier said than done due to the litany of defensive issues facing the manager.

Captain Andy Robertson was ruled out before this three-match run due to injury and he has been joined by Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Scott McKenna in missing tonight’s vital game.

With Scott McTominay also sitting out the game in Krakow due to suspension, we’re looking at a potential back four of Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Declan Gallagher and Greg Taylor in Poland.

Steve could throw a curveball and switch to a back three against Ukraine, but, given how successful his 4-3-3 formation was at Hampden a week ago, it would be a bold call to change a system which worked so effectively.

Clearly, even though that finish line is in sight, crossing it first is not going to be easy.

Derek McInnes deserves a warm welcome back to Pittodrie

You do not last eight years at a club without making a positive impression and I am sure Derek McInnes’ contribution to Aberdeen will be given the recognition it deserves on Saturday.

The former Dons boss makes his return to Pittodrie this weekend when he takes his current club Kilmarnock up to the Granite City.

Derek would have hoped to have won one or two more trophies than the League Cup he brought to Pittodrie in 2014, but his consistency was excellent.

The club was a top-four challenger throughout his time in charge and that can only be achieved due to the power of work which was done by Derek and his assistant Tony Docherty.

To qualify for Europe every year was outstanding, too, and I think it is only since he moved on from the Dons that the impact he made can really be analysed.

No-one will appreciate the job Derek did more than the current Dons boss Jim Goodwin.

He’s still adjusting to the demands of managing a club the size of Aberdeen and I am sure he has a deep admiration of the level Derek had the club competing at on an annual basis.

I expect Derek will be warmly welcomed back, but, once the match gets under way, all Dons fans will be looking for is a home win.

The 3-1 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road was a hugely disappointing one for Aberdeen and this weekend’s match against Killie, who arrive at Pittodrie second bottom of the division, is vital.

These are the type of games Aberdeen have to be winning if they harbour genuine ambitions of competing in the top four of the table.

Brechin City showed why they are the team to beat in the Highland League

Caley Thistle squeezed through in the SPFL Trust Trophy – but all credit should go to Brechin City for their contribution to a cracking game.

Billy Dodds made eight changes to his side, but his team did well before switching off in the closing stages.

Credit to Brechin for refusing to give up, though, and their efforts were rewarded when they scored twice to take the tie to penalties.

I watched Brechin play at Clach last season and the difference between the team I watched then compared to Saturday was incredible.

It’s no surprise to see they have won all seven of their opening fixtures in the Highland League and on the basis of their performance in Inverness they are going to take some stopping for the championship.

As far as Caley Jags are concerned, I’m not sure if there would have been much despondency had they been knocked out.

The squad is even tighter than last season’s was and the league is their priority this season. A couple of extra games could have a big impact as the season progresses.