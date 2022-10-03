Culter are Grill League Cup winners following one-sided final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter defeated East End 5-1 at Lochside Park yesterday to lift the Grill League Cup.

The Crombie Park side opened the scoring after seven minutes through Callum Dunbar and doubled their advantage seven minutes later, Cammy Fraser scoring from the spot after Ross Clark had been upended.

A Willie Mathers tap-in on 27 minutes made it three before Clark added a fourth in first half stoppage time.

The second half was understandably a fairly tame affair with Jay Cheyne firing through a ruck of players after 53 minutes and defender Lewis Masson firing a consolation with nine minutes remaining.

Hermes still unbeaten in Premier League

Hermes maintained their one hundred percent McBookie.com Premier League record thanks to Jack Craig’s 76th minute strike at Lochside Park against a resilient Stonehaven side.

Bridge of Don Thistle remain second with Stewart Rennie, David Booth, Sam Muirhead and Adam Joji finding the net at Stoneywood Parkvale while Lyall Keir fired both goals for Dyce in the Ian Mair Park victory over Ellon United.

Goals from Lewis Beattie, Austin MacLellan and Matty McDonald gave Maud a 3-1 interval advantage against Nairn St. Ninian, for who Charlie Fonweban had been on target.

However, a great second half display from the visitors saw Jack Anderson, Marc Macdonald, Lewis Taylor and Liam Robinson all score to give Saints a 5-3 win.

Callum Duncan, Ross Clelland and Jamie Brailsford all scored to give Colony Park a 3-1 success against Dufftown while Murray Thompson hit both as Banchory St Ternan defeated Montrose Roselea 2-0.

As you were in the Championship

The top three in the Championship all won with Adam Reid scoring the only goal of the game as Sunnybank won at Cruden Bay, Charlie Rothnie doing likewise at Spain Park for Banks O’Dee JFC against Forres Thistle and Fraserburgh United running out 3-1 victors at Newmachar United, where Tait Duthie fired a late consolation for the home side.

A Jake Stewart hat-trick and counters from Lewis Hendry and Ethan Grant gave Rothie Rovers a comfortable win against Burghead Thistle.

Jamie Brown scored as Glentanar won 2-0 at New Elgin and Aberdeen University ran out 3-1 winners against Longside.

Peter Bruce (2), Scott McLeod, Andrew Gardner and Adam Mckenzie were on the scoresheet in Buchanhaven Hearts’ 5-1 success over Lossiemouth United and Islavale defeated Deveronside by the odd goal in five.

RESULTS

GRILL LEAGUE CUP – Final: Culter L, East End L (at Lochside Park)

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 2, Montrose Roselea 0; Colony Park 3, Dufftown 1; Dyce 2, Ellon United 0; Hermes 1, Stonehaven o; Maud 3, Nairn St Ninian 5; Stoneywood Parkvale 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 4.

McBOOKIE.com CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 3, Longside 1; Banks O’Dee JFC 1, Forres Thistle 0; Buchanhaven Hearts 5, Lossiemouth United 1; Cruden Bay 0, Sunnybank 1; Islavale 3, Deveronside 2; New Elgin 0, Glentanar 2; Newmachar United 1, Fraserburgh United 3; Rothie Rovers 5, Burghead Thistle 0.