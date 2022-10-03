Culter are Grill League Cup winners following one-sided final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Culter are Grill League Cup winners following one-sided final

By Reporter
October 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:25 am
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Culter defeated East End 5-1 at Lochside Park yesterday to lift the Grill League Cup.

The Crombie Park side opened the scoring after seven minutes through Callum Dunbar and doubled their advantage seven minutes later, Cammy Fraser scoring from the spot after Ross Clark had been upended.

A Willie Mathers tap-in on 27 minutes made it three before Clark added a fourth in first half stoppage time.

Willie Mathers scored to make it 3-0 to Culter. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

The second half was understandably a fairly tame affair with Jay Cheyne firing through a ruck of players after 53 minutes and defender Lewis Masson firing a consolation with nine minutes remaining.

Hermes still unbeaten in Premier League

Hermes maintained their one hundred percent McBookie.com Premier League record thanks to Jack Craig’s 76th minute strike at Lochside Park against a resilient Stonehaven side.

Bridge of Don Thistle remain second with Stewart Rennie, David Booth, Sam Muirhead and Adam Joji finding the net at Stoneywood Parkvale while Lyall Keir fired both goals for Dyce in the Ian Mair Park victory over Ellon United.

Goals from Lewis Beattie, Austin MacLellan and Matty McDonald gave Maud a 3-1 interval advantage against Nairn St. Ninian, for who Charlie Fonweban had been on target.

However, a great second half display from the visitors saw Jack Anderson, Marc Macdonald, Lewis Taylor and Liam Robinson all score to give Saints a 5-3 win.

Callum Duncan, Ross Clelland and Jamie Brailsford all scored to give Colony Park a 3-1 success against Dufftown while Murray Thompson hit both as Banchory St Ternan defeated Montrose Roselea 2-0.

As you were in the Championship

The top three in the Championship all won with Adam Reid scoring the only goal of the game as Sunnybank won at Cruden Bay, Charlie Rothnie doing likewise at Spain Park for Banks O’Dee JFC against Forres Thistle and Fraserburgh United running out 3-1 victors at Newmachar United, where Tait Duthie fired a late consolation for the home side.

A Jake Stewart hat-trick and counters from Lewis Hendry and Ethan Grant gave Rothie Rovers a comfortable win against Burghead Thistle.

Jamie Brown scored as Glentanar won 2-0 at New Elgin and Aberdeen University ran out 3-1 winners against Longside.

Peter Bruce (2), Scott McLeod, Andrew Gardner and Adam Mckenzie were on the scoresheet in Buchanhaven Hearts’ 5-1 success over Lossiemouth United and Islavale defeated Deveronside by the odd goal in five.

RESULTS

GRILL LEAGUE CUP – Final: Culter L, East End L (at Lochside Park)

McBOOKIE.com NRJFA PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 2, Montrose Roselea 0; Colony Park 3, Dufftown 1; Dyce 2, Ellon United 0; Hermes 1, Stonehaven o; Maud 3, Nairn St Ninian 5; Stoneywood Parkvale 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 4.

McBOOKIE.com CHAMPIONSHIP – Aberdeen University 3, Longside 1; Banks O’Dee JFC 1, Forres Thistle 0; Buchanhaven Hearts 5, Lossiemouth United 1; Cruden Bay 0, Sunnybank 1; Islavale 3, Deveronside 2; New Elgin 0, Glentanar 2; Newmachar United 1, Fraserburgh United 3; Rothie Rovers 5, Burghead Thistle 0.

 

