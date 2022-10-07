Clach starlets aiming for Football Times Cup final after two key away wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Clach starlets aiming for Football Times Cup final after two key away wins

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 7, 2022, 7:35 am
Clach reserve team manager Paul Maclennan. Image: Clach FC
Clach reserve team manager Paul Maclennan. Image: Clach FC

Clachnacuddin A team boss Paul Maclennan stressed his young side will go into Saturday’s Football Times Cup semi-final at St Duthus with bags of belief.

Newcomers to the North Caledonian League set-up this season, the under-20s group are finding their feet and making steady progress.

They have three points from three games so far, with a 2-1 opening day derby loss to Inverness Athletic followed by a sore score – a 7-1 defeat against high-fliers Loch Ness.

However, last weekend, they posted an impressive 5-2 victory at Halkirk United for their first league success.

And their best result of the campaign so far came in the quarter-finals of the Football Times Cup as they won 3-0 at Golspie Sutherland, a side yet to drop one point in the league so far.

To further put these results in context, Halkirk finished third last season, just one place and two points ahead of Golspie.

Clach’s cup semi-final opponents, the Tain Saints, have won three of their first four league fixtures, only losing 2-1 against Loch Ness.

Maclennan relishes tough Saints’ test

Maclennan expects – and welcomes – a strong challenge from their weekend hosts with a final up for grabs.

He said: “I know (manager) Alan Geggan and (assistant boss) Justin Rogers well at St Duthus. They are good football men with a well-drilled team. They have a good blend of experience and youth.

“They started their season off very well and would have been disappointed not to get something out of the Loch Ness game, which I believe was a close game.

“St Duthus will bring their A game. The better the teams are, the more it brings that little bit extra out of our young lads.

“We will go out there without any fear. It’s a cup semi-final and anything can happen.”

Proud of attacking brand of football

Maclennan explained winning at two tough venues so far shows his young group and learning fast.

He said: “We’re making progress. It was disappointing to lose our first two games, but we put that down to acclimatising to the league.

“It was the same when we were in the (Inverness) amateur league. Once the boys got used to it, we went on a run after that (and won the summer title).

“The brand of football we play is progressive, attacking and on the front foot. Everything is fitting in to place.

“Winning away to Golspie in the cup and away to Halkirk in the league shows there is no fear in the boys. We’re quite willing to take these teams on.

“We had a chat at the start of the season, explaining we had no expectation of these guys. We just wanted them to go out and compete. There are more than doing that at the moment and that’s all I can ask for.”

Youth given chance to shine at Clach

And Maclennan reckons the players deserve praise for showing bravery in the manner of their performances, which is taking them on with those two positive outcomes.

He added: “We still have four or five players missing at the moment. In the Golspie game, our oldest player was 19 and, for the Halkirk game, our oldest player was 20.

“We had nine players from both those squads who were playing under-18 football last season. You don’t get a lot of that in the North Caley and it shows we are progressing and giving youth its chance.

“The fact we are playing this attacking style of football and winning games such as those shows they are, in my eyes, ahead in terms of their progress.”

Invergordon and Loch Ness eye final

The other semi showdown sees Invergordon host league leaders Loch Ness, with both ties kicking off at 1.30pm.

These teams met on league business on September 3 when Loch Ness ran out 3-1 victors at Fortrose.

Golspie targeting top league position

With Loch Ness in cup action, Golspie Sutherland will hit top spot in the North Caledonian League if they score maximum points at home to Orkney in the 12.30pm kick-off.

Golspie, who were champions as recently as two years ago, have hit the ground running with five wins from five and a victory would edge them two points clear at the top of the division.

Inverness Athletic can rise as high as third spot should they return from Nairn County with a win, while Thurso and Alness United, who are locked on six points, meet at Sir George’s Park.

Bonar Bridge are the only club yet to register a point and they will aim to change that when they take on their visitors Halkirk, who have won two of their six matches.

Fort William, meanwhile, who have no game this weekend, have appointed interim manager Alan Gray as their permanent boss after he guided the club to two wins from three games after the departure of Chris Baffour. Coach Darren Duncan has been confirmed as Gray’s assistant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Picture of Stonehaven's Keith Horne being tackled by Stoneywood Parkvale's Liam Bain. Image: Kenny Elrick
Junior football: Stoneywood Parkvale on Scottish Cup duty while Culter take on Hermes in…
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Picture by Kenny Elrick
North Region Junior football: Culter staff delighted after Grill League Cup success gets trophy…
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Culter are Grill League Cup winners following one-sided final
Shane Carling.
North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness strike late to defeat Fort William
Sky Sports cameras before a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers. The broadcaster has struck a deal to screen Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) games for the first time.
Rachel Corsie: Sky deal looks game-changing for Scottish women's football - just look what…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army.
Richard Gordon: Steve Clarke has made international breaks fun again for Scotland fans
Orkney manager Charlie Alway.
Orkney boss Charlie Alway believes North Caledonian League has never been stronger
From left, East End captain Finlay Johnston and Culter captain Richie Petrie with the Grill League Cup. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football: Culter and East End ready to compete for the first silverware of…
Scotland's Aaron Hickey (left) and Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match at the Stadion Cracovii in Krakow, Poland.
Scotland fan view: An excellent Nations League campaign will mean easier nights ahead

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
3

More from Press and Journal

Strike action from RMT union members are expected to shut down most of ScotRail's services this weekend.
All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend
Post Thumbnail
Trains and ferries cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across north
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Elgin City manager Gavin Price gives instructions to his players
Top-class training transferring to pitch at Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Former Inverness Court Officer Bill Paterson receives Imperial Service Medal Picture shows; Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle presents the Imperial Service Medal to Bill Paterson. Inverness Justice Centre . Supplied by David Love Date; 06/10/2022
Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer
Scapa Distillery licensing
Scapa Distillery gets green light from licensing board as owners look ahead to opening…
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home

Editor's Picks