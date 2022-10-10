New Fort William boss Alan Gray sets sights on forging strong local ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Fort William boss Alan Gray sets sights on forging strong local ties

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 5:23 pm
New Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson
New Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson

Connecting with the community is the first goal for new Fort William manager Alan Gray.

The well-travelled coach was last week confirmed as the Lochaber club’s permanent manager after impressing alongside assistant Darren Duncan on an interim basis, taking six points from nine.

Fort had no game last weekend, and sit seventh in the North Caledonian League after a 5-1 win against Orkney and a 6-1 victory against Halkirk was followed by a last-gasp loss at home to leaders Loch Ness last Saturday. Fort’s tally of nine points is the same as Alness United and St Duthus just above them.

Childrens’ chance to meet the squad

Gray is focused on blending the players from outwith the area – brought in by short-term predecessor Chris Baffour – with a range of locals, who want to help turn the club around after their demotion from the Highland League last term.

He said: “One of our main aims as we came in, from myself, Darren (Duncan, assistant boss), and Rebecca (Small, secretary, joining from South Lochaber Thistle) was to get the community more on board.

“It’s no one’s fault, but the club has not been as closely linked to the community as it could have been. We’re planning a lot of community engagement work.

“For example, on October 13, we’ve an open training session, so the primary children can come along and watch. They get a free lunch from one of the local charities, Lochaber Hope.

Alan Gray is keen to make Fort William competitive this season. Image: Iain Ferguson

“In the afternoon, they get to actually play with the players and get to know them and they will get a free ticket to come along with an adult to see the game on the Saturday (against Nairn County’s “A” side).

“The youngsters are who we want to see come through for the next generation, whether they are playing, coaching, or supporting the club.

“You have got to be attached to the community and that is one of our main targets this season, as well as trying to win the league and get into the play-offs.

“We also have the reserve team getting set for the Skye and Lochalsh League next year, so there are a lot of positives at Fort William.”

Coaching began with the Lilywhites

Gray’s coaching journey began in Inverness with the highly-rated Clachnacuddin youth set-up, but was well-travelled before taking root in Fort William eight years ago.

He said: “I was with Clach’s youth development under John Beaton and Gary Davidson for a good number of years. It was thanks to them I got into youth coaching.

“I moved away and went to university before moving to America and worked and coached with FC America, a youth side in Orlando.

“I then came back and coached in Glasgow, before moving to Fort William in 2014.

“A lot of the players were those I’d had at Clach and I came in and asked Calum MacLean and Ally Ewen whether I could help coach at the club. I was here for a year as a first-team coach.

“When Calum stepped down as manager, Ally took over and I was assistant for a brief spell.”

Gray’s creating ideal blend at Fort

His involvement at Claggan Park and the West Highlands in general opened his eyes to the shortfalls for footballers on the doorstep and he helped address that.

He added: “At that time, I noticed there were not many locals playing. There were a lot of players from Inverness, Oban and Skye.

“I then started a club called South Lochaber Thistle, which brought locals back to football, who perhaps could not commit (to Highland League level) due to work shift patterns and the like.

“I’ve been involved in football in the area for the last eight years and it seems right to take this on now, given all the work which has been put in with youth development.

“We’ve now got some top-quality locals as well as talented guys who have come up from England and we’re just trying to get that blend and the right level of quality to compete in the North Caledonian League.”

 

