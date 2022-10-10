New Fort William boss Alan Gray sets sights on forging strong local ties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connecting with the community is the first goal for new Fort William manager Alan Gray.

The well-travelled coach was last week confirmed as the Lochaber club’s permanent manager after impressing alongside assistant Darren Duncan on an interim basis, taking six points from nine.

Fort had no game last weekend, and sit seventh in the North Caledonian League after a 5-1 win against Orkney and a 6-1 victory against Halkirk was followed by a last-gasp loss at home to leaders Loch Ness last Saturday. Fort’s tally of nine points is the same as Alness United and St Duthus just above them.

Childrens’ chance to meet the squad

Gray is focused on blending the players from outwith the area – brought in by short-term predecessor Chris Baffour – with a range of locals, who want to help turn the club around after their demotion from the Highland League last term.

He said: “One of our main aims as we came in, from myself, Darren (Duncan, assistant boss), and Rebecca (Small, secretary, joining from South Lochaber Thistle) was to get the community more on board.

“It’s no one’s fault, but the club has not been as closely linked to the community as it could have been. We’re planning a lot of community engagement work.

“For example, on October 13, we’ve an open training session, so the primary children can come along and watch. They get a free lunch from one of the local charities, Lochaber Hope.

“In the afternoon, they get to actually play with the players and get to know them and they will get a free ticket to come along with an adult to see the game on the Saturday (against Nairn County’s “A” side).

“The youngsters are who we want to see come through for the next generation, whether they are playing, coaching, or supporting the club.

“You have got to be attached to the community and that is one of our main targets this season, as well as trying to win the league and get into the play-offs.

“We also have the reserve team getting set for the Skye and Lochalsh League next year, so there are a lot of positives at Fort William.”

Coaching began with the Lilywhites

Gray’s coaching journey began in Inverness with the highly-rated Clachnacuddin youth set-up, but was well-travelled before taking root in Fort William eight years ago.

He said: “I was with Clach’s youth development under John Beaton and Gary Davidson for a good number of years. It was thanks to them I got into youth coaching.

“I moved away and went to university before moving to America and worked and coached with FC America, a youth side in Orlando.

“I then came back and coached in Glasgow, before moving to Fort William in 2014.

“A lot of the players were those I’d had at Clach and I came in and asked Calum MacLean and Ally Ewen whether I could help coach at the club. I was here for a year as a first-team coach.

“When Calum stepped down as manager, Ally took over and I was assistant for a brief spell.”

Gray’s creating ideal blend at Fort

His involvement at Claggan Park and the West Highlands in general opened his eyes to the shortfalls for footballers on the doorstep and he helped address that.

He added: “At that time, I noticed there were not many locals playing. There were a lot of players from Inverness, Oban and Skye.

“I then started a club called South Lochaber Thistle, which brought locals back to football, who perhaps could not commit (to Highland League level) due to work shift patterns and the like.

“I’ve been involved in football in the area for the last eight years and it seems right to take this on now, given all the work which has been put in with youth development.

“We’ve now got some top-quality locals as well as talented guys who have come up from England and we’re just trying to get that blend and the right level of quality to compete in the North Caledonian League.”