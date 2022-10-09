Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland will face two-time European champions Spain and Norway in qualifying for the 2024 European Championships.

The two sides have not faced each other since qualification for the 2012 competition, with Spain winning both ties before going on to secure their second Euros success a year later.

Joining them in the group will also be Norway, who missed out on the Qatar World Cup but have arguably the most talked about footballer on the planet at the moment in Erling Haaland.

Scotland, who were placed in pot two for the draw, will also take on Georgia and Cyprus.

The first two games will take place between March 23 and March 28 2023, with the final round of fixtures in November. The play-offs are scheduled for March 2024.

Scotland already have a play-off berth secured for the Euros, after winning their Nations League group last month.

The Scots picked up wins against Ukraine and Ireland, before a goal-less draw with the Ukrainians in their final game secured top spot and promotion to League A.

The top two teams from the 10 qualifying groups will join hosts Germany in automatically qualifying for the tournament, with the remaining three places taken by the play-off winners.