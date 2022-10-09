Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers

By Jamie Durent
October 9, 2022, 11:48 am
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS

Scotland will face two-time European champions Spain and Norway in qualifying for the 2024 European Championships.

The two sides have not faced each other since qualification for the 2012 competition, with Spain winning both ties before going on to secure their second Euros success a year later.

Joining them in the group will also be Norway, who missed out on the Qatar World Cup but have arguably the most talked about footballer on the planet at the moment in Erling Haaland.

Scotland, who were placed in pot two for the draw, will also take on Georgia and Cyprus.

Xabi Alonso and Darren Fletcher in action during a 2012 European Championship qualifier between Scotland and Spain. Image: PA
Xabi Alonso and Darren Fletcher in action during a 2012 European Championship qualifier between Scotland and Spain. Image: PA

The first two games will take place between March 23 and March 28 2023, with the final round of fixtures in November. The play-offs are scheduled for March 2024.

Scotland already have a play-off berth secured for the Euros, after winning their Nations League group last month.

The Scots picked up wins against Ukraine and Ireland, before a goal-less draw with the Ukrainians in their final game secured top spot and promotion to League A.

The top two teams from the 10 qualifying groups will join hosts Germany in automatically qualifying for the tournament, with the remaining three places taken by the play-off winners.

