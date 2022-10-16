Drama galore as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness sneak late win at Golspie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drama galore as North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness sneak late win at Golspie

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Loch Ness won 4-3 at Golspie Sutherland with a last-minute own goal.
Loch Ness won 4-3 at Golspie Sutherland with a last-minute own goal.

Loch Ness are four points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after winning a pulsating clash 4-3 late on at rivals Golspie Sutherland.

Golspie, who were champions two years ago, were looking to recover from their shock 6-1 defeat against Orkney.

They knew a home win would take them into first position against their opponents who lost to Invergordon last week in the semis of the Football Times Cup.

Allan MacPhee gave Loch Ness the early lead, but Billy Cairns made it 1-1 after just 10 minutes.

MacPhee pushed the visitors in front just before the interval and, when Scott Morrison stretched it to 3-1, it looked over.

However, Cairns struck twice for his hat-trick and the match was heading for a 3-3 draw until an own goal in the final minute sunk gutted Golspie, who remain second.

Both teams had men sent off, with Scott Maclean given his marching orders in the first half and Golspie’s Steven Sutherland red-carded in the second half.

 

Athletic see off battling Bonar Bridge

Inverness Athletic occupy third spot, two points adrift of Golspie, following their 3-1 win at basement side Bonar Bridge.

Dean Allison’s first half goal for Inverness was all that separated the sides until Adam Mackay’s 71st-minute leveller offered hope to the hosts.

However, they slid to their seventh straight defeat as quickfire goals for Luke Mackay and Ryan MacLeod earned the points for Athletic.

Four-goal victory takes Alness fourth

Alness United’s steady rise continued as they ran out impressive 4-0 winners away to Clachnacuddin A at the Bught Park, Inverness.

Stuart Michael’s goal as the only difference in the first half and the young Lilywhites were in the contest until Ryan Stewart doubled the scoreline on the hour mark.

Alexander Mackay added a third goal soon after and Ryan McFee rounded it off on 77 minutes to push Alness up to fourth position.

Munro treble keeps Fort in title chase

Fort William are level on points with Alness and with a game in hand after their 4-0 home victory against Nairn County A.

Martin Munro was the star of the show for Alan Gray’s side as he bagged a second half hat-trick, with Amin Benyoucef also on the scoresheet after a goalless first 45 minutes.

The afternoon was enjoyed by the Essex Boys Fort William Supporters Club, who made the long journey to Claggan Park for the match.

Invergordon net win away to Halkirk

Champions Invergordon got a much-needed three points when they ran out 2-1 winners at Halkirk United.

Jordan Knight gave them a lead in the first minute and Benjamin Kelly added to that on 28 minutes.

Kuba Koziol halved the deficit seven minutes later, but the ninth-placed Anglers could not find a leveller.

Invergordon, who had lost two of their four opening games, are 10 points off the top, but have two games in hand.

Saints strike back to keep the heat on

St Duthus will be happy with their weekend’s work as their 3-1 comeback victory over Thurso makes it four wins from five fixtures.

The Tain team fell behind to a Aaron Wilson goal on 14 minutes, but Jake Lockett, on his birthday, soon equalised and 1-1 was the interval scoreline.

Stefan McRitchie edged the Saints ahead on 65 minutes and Shaun Marshall ensured no way back for the Vikings with a last-minute third goal.

Saturday’s games (2pm unless stated) – Alness United v St Duthus, Inverness Athletic v Golspie Sutherland, Invergordon v Clach A, Bonar Bridge v Nairn County A, Loch Ness v Halkirk United, Thurso v Orkney (2.15pm).

