Junior football: Culter make it eight wins out eight to keep pace with leaders Hermes

By Reporter
October 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Newmachar's Josh Reynolds and Sunnybank's Robbie Campbell. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Newmachar's Josh Reynolds and Sunnybank's Robbie Campbell. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Culter made it eight McBookie.com Premier League wins out of eight with an impressive 3-0 victory over Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Neale McTavish, Graeme Wilson and Ross Clark all found the net for the Deesiders.

The Crombie Park side now sit just a point behind table-toppers Hermes, who edged it 2-1 against Dyce at Ian Mair Park.

Callum Youngson’s penalty midway through the second period proved decisive after goals from the home team’s Lyall Kerr and Paul Esslemont for the Lochside Park side had seen the two level at the break.

East End ran out comfortable 5-1 winners at Nairn St Ninian. Liam Robinson had given the hosts the lead before Cai Matthew, Ross Chouman, Michael Keller, Bradley Masson and an own goal did the damage for the New Advocates Park outfit.

At The Meadows, Callum Tremaine, Sam Harrison, Scott Gray and Owen Morris all found the net as Ellon United notched up a 4-0 success against Stoneywood Parkvale while strikes from Wayne Barron and Adam MacLennan gave Stonehaven a 2-1 win over Banchory St Ternan at Glenury Park, David Ibezabo replying for Saints.

Luke Kinsella scored twice as Maud recorded a 2-1 success at bottom club Dufftown and Keiran Thomson’s brace gave Montrose Roselea the points at Colony Park.

Sunnybank remain top of the Championship despite being held to a share of the spoils by Newmachar United at Heathryfold. Andy Mutch scored early on for Bank with Greg Wood responding after the break.

At Raemoss Park, goals from Daniel Mair, Ethan Durno and Cameron Brown gave Buchanhaven Hearts an excellent 3-1 win over Banks O’Dee JFC, with a Marcus Lovell own goal giving the Spain Park team a consolation.

Newmachar’s Ryan Whelan and Sunnybank’s Andrew Mutch battle for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Jake Stewart scored four as Rothie Rovers hit New Elgin for seven without reply on the road with Ethan Grant, Murray Cormack and Lewis Hendry also on target.

Aberdeen University won 5-1 at Lossiemouth United with Ndouma Chilaka (2), Gregor Morgan, Dylan Forsyth and Oscar Forbes on the scoresheet while Branden Aitchison’s early counter was enough for Islavale to take all three points at Burghead Thistle.

A Neil Moir double and a Brandon Hutcheson goal saw Forres Thistle draw 3-3 at Longside while at Woodside, braces from Jamie Brown and Chris Fairley gave Glentanar a 4-2 scoreline against Cruden Bay for who Neil Esson found the net twice.

Fraserburgh United’s delayed Scottish Junior Cup 2nd round tie at Troon ended in disappointment as they went down 4-0 at Portland Park.

This weekend’s results…

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Second round:  

Troon 4-0 Fraserburgh United

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle 0-3 Culter

Colony Park 0-2 Montrose Roselea

Dufftown 1-2 Maud

Dyce 1-2 Hermes

Ellon United 4-0 Stoneywood Parkvale

Nairn St. Ninian 1-5 East End

Stonehaven 2-1 Banchory St. Ternan

McBOOKIE.com CHAMPIONSHIP

Buchanhaven Hearts 3-1 Banks O’Dee JFC

Burghead Thistle 0-1 Islavale

Glentanar 4-2 Cruden Bay

Longside 3-3 Forres Thistle

Lossiemouth United 1-5 Aberdeen University

New Elgin 0-7 Rothie Rovers

Sunnybank 1-1 Newmachar United

