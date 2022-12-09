In-form Orkney look to home fixtures to help push up North Caledonian League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney manager Charlie Alway hopes playing most of their remaining North Caledonian League matches at home can help push them up the division.

The Vikings, who hosts Thurso this Saturday, are one of six sides on 21 points in a congested middle section of the NCL.

And they go into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Clach reserves and a 2-1 victory at Inverness Athletic.

They’ve competed well away from home, such as crushing Golspie Sutherland 6-1 and drawing 2-2 at St Duthus in October.

Having main goal-grabbers Liam Delday and Chris Hellewell largely sidelined with injuries has hampered their cause, but Alway has reason to be cheerful as their second round of matches gets set to start.

He said: “We have got eight home games within the second 12 games. We beat Inverness away at the weekend, so we got into the next period with a bit of hope.

“Hopefully we can do a bit better than we did in the first half of the season, so we can look up the league table rather than down it. We can look forward with a fair amount of optimism.

“If you take Loch Ness out of it, the league is so tight. To have six sides on 21 points is remarkable. We always thought the league would be tight and it’s proved to be exactly that.

“When you lose a game, you might think ‘they were good’, then they might slip up. Everyone is beating everyone and it’s a fascinating league.”

Players filling Vikings’ attacking void

And Alway praised his players for helping to remain an attacking force, despite their two key strikers being out of action.

He said: “I have high hopes we will get a game on Saturday. We don’t have a game on December 17.

“Liam Delday, our top scorer has been out injured this season, while Chris Hellewell, our second-top scorer, has played two games and got injured both times and been out for weeks.

“The squad has adapted really well to losing their two main scorers. Toby Macleod and Jamie Flett have also moved on to Wick Academy, so we’ve had to rethink what we’re doing at the top of the pitch a couple of times. I’m really pleased by how we’ve responded to that.

“We’ve got some new, young lads who have come in and blended well with the more experienced core.”

Tight contest on the cards – Alway

Second-bottom visitors Thurso have not won since posting a 5-1 win at basement hosts Bonar Bridge on September 24.

However, Alway, who welcomes John Pickles back from suspension, is taking nothing for granted.

He added: “This is always traditionally a good game with a bit of rivalry. Thurso are our nearest rivals.

“We know a lot about each other. We drew there 1-1 a couple of months ago and there was not a lot in it, so we’d expect another tough game.

“I hope we get a day of filthy weather, but still enough for the game to go ahead.”

Halkirk next up for red-hot leaders

Elsewhere, strong title favourites Loch Ness will be seeking to at least maintain their 10-point advantage at the top when they travel to eighth-placed Halkirk United, who have seven wins and seven defeats on the board.

Any slip-up will need to be fully taken advantage of by St Duthus, who are home to Alness United in a derby contest.

Defending champions Invergordon are all but out of the running after losing 3-1 against Loch Ness last week.

At 1.30pm at Inverness Royal Academy, they could well be tested by Clachnacuddin ‘A’ on the back of the young Liles’ 6-0 cruise against basement side Bonar Bridge.

There’s also an interesting fixture set for Golspie Sutherland, who are ninth – but also level fourth on points – as they take on visitors Inverness Athletic.

Fort William’s home fixture against Bonar Bridge has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Claggan Park.

