Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit

By Reporter
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 9:40 am
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson

The weather again affected the weekend card with the McBookie.com Premier League fixtures.

The games between Colony Park and Stoneywood Parkvale and Hermes and East End were postponed along with the Championship games scheduled at Buchanhaven Hearts, Cruden Bay, Lossiemouth United and Rothie Rovers.

Culter took full advantage to move five points clear in the top flight with a 6-1 Crombie Park victory over Ellon United in which there were doubles for Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser and Ross Clark with Calum Tremaine netting United’s consolation.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle were held to a share of the spoils with the home side’s Sam Muirhead cancelling out Jordan Andrew’s opener for Saints with Dyce moving up to third thanks to strikes from Glen Donald and Sam Garnham in the 2-0 win against Dufftown at Ian Mair Park.

Stonehaven came from behind to take the points against Montrose Roselea at Glenury Park where Murray Souter gave the visitors the interval advantage before Hive responded with late replies courtesy of Danny Anderson and Cameron Beattie.

Friday night Championship clash

In the Friday night Championship clash, leaders Sunnybank came out on top against Banks O’Dee JFC at Spain Park with goals from Chris Davidson, Mikey Taylor, Adam Reid and Keiran Munro doing the goal difference no harm whatsoever.

Fraserburgh United again moved level on points with Bank with Zak Conway firing the only goal of the game at Glentanar while Longside won 7-1 on the road at Burghead Thistle.

Brandon Hutcheson, Neil Moir (2) and Chris Hardie were the Forres Thistle marksmen in the 401 success at New Elgin with Keiran Johnson notching the home team’s consolation.

This week’s results…

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 0-0 Maud

Bridge of Don Thistle 1-1 Nairn St. Ninian

Colony Park P-P Stoneywood Parkvale

Culter 6-1 Ellon United

Dyce 2-0 Dufftown

Hermes P-P East End

Stonehaven 2-1 Montrose Roselea

CHAMPIONSHIP

Banks O’Dee JFC 0-4 Sunnybank

Buchanhaven Hearts P-P Newmachar United

Burghead Thistle 1-7 Longside

Cruden Bay P-P Aberdeen University

Glentanar 0-1 Fraserburgh United

Lossiemouth United P-P Deveronside

New Elgin 1-4 Forres Thistle

Rothie Rovers P-P Islavale

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

John Mcleod celebrates scoring for Buckie Thistle, where he won the Highland League title.
Scoring drives John Mcleod as ex-Buckie striker makes Inverness Athletic playing comeback after hip…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
The national football team sing Flower of Scotland before matches.
Neil Drysdale: What's the best alternative anthem if Flower of Scotland needs replacing?
2
Striker John McLeod has joined Inverness Athletic.
North Caledonian Cup: Invergordon, Golspie and Nairn through, as Inverness Athletic make signing coup
Fort William's Andy MacLean and Shaqille Wynter-Cole celebrate their joint attack which resulted in Fort's first goal in Saturday's 4-2 win against Alness United. Images: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William target win over St Duthus to keep North Caledonian League chances alive
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac challenges Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Big games at Spain Park and Crombie Park
Photos of Mike Christie who was involved with Burghead Thistle, Elgin Boys Club and Elgin City who died aged 85 on December 30 2022 Pictures supplied by son Craig Christie
Tributes paid to Moray football stalwart Mike Christie
Hermes' James McMahon, right, and East End's Ryan Corthals. Image: DC Thomson/Chris Sumner
North Region Juniors: Hermes beat East End to reach quarter-finals of Quest Engineering Cup
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter go clear at top of Premier League

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented