Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit

The weather again affected the weekend card with the McBookie.com Premier League fixtures.

The games between Colony Park and Stoneywood Parkvale and Hermes and East End were postponed along with the Championship games scheduled at Buchanhaven Hearts, Cruden Bay, Lossiemouth United and Rothie Rovers.

Culter took full advantage to move five points clear in the top flight with a 6-1 Crombie Park victory over Ellon United in which there were doubles for Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser and Ross Clark with Calum Tremaine netting United’s consolation.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle were held to a share of the spoils with the home side’s Sam Muirhead cancelling out Jordan Andrew’s opener for Saints with Dyce moving up to third thanks to strikes from Glen Donald and Sam Garnham in the 2-0 win against Dufftown at Ian Mair Park.

Stonehaven came from behind to take the points against Montrose Roselea at Glenury Park where Murray Souter gave the visitors the interval advantage before Hive responded with late replies courtesy of Danny Anderson and Cameron Beattie.

Friday night Championship clash

In the Friday night Championship clash, leaders Sunnybank came out on top against Banks O’Dee JFC at Spain Park with goals from Chris Davidson, Mikey Taylor, Adam Reid and Keiran Munro doing the goal difference no harm whatsoever.

Fraserburgh United again moved level on points with Bank with Zak Conway firing the only goal of the game at Glentanar while Longside won 7-1 on the road at Burghead Thistle.

Brandon Hutcheson, Neil Moir (2) and Chris Hardie were the Forres Thistle marksmen in the 401 success at New Elgin with Keiran Johnson notching the home team’s consolation.

This week’s results…

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 0-0 Maud

Bridge of Don Thistle 1-1 Nairn St. Ninian

Colony Park P-P Stoneywood Parkvale

Culter 6-1 Ellon United

Dyce 2-0 Dufftown

Hermes P-P East End

Stonehaven 2-1 Montrose Roselea

CHAMPIONSHIP

Banks O’Dee JFC 0-4 Sunnybank

Buchanhaven Hearts P-P Newmachar United

Burghead Thistle 1-7 Longside

Cruden Bay P-P Aberdeen University

Glentanar 0-1 Fraserburgh United

Lossiemouth United P-P Deveronside

New Elgin 1-4 Forres Thistle

Rothie Rovers P-P Islavale