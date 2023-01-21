Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North Caledonian League

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 21, 2023, 3:17 pm
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock

Fort William are now third in the North Caledonian League thanks to their 6-1 victory away to Nairn County reserves.

In the only NCL game to beat the weather, the Lochaber side got the job done courtesy of quick-fire first half goals from Andrew McLean and Asad Ahmed on 17 and 19 minutes.

Kyle MacDonald pulled one back for the hosts at Nairn Academy soon after, but Andrew McLean added a third for the visitors 10 minutes into the second half.

A swift hat-trick from Iain Maclellan within a 17-minute spell completed the rout.

The result places Fort one spot and one point below St Duthus, while opening up a two-point advantage over Inverness Athletic.

Next Saturday’s top match sees leaders Loch Ness, who are 10 points clear of St Duthus, travel to Nairn.

