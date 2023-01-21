Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North Caledonian League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William are now third in the North Caledonian League thanks to their 6-1 victory away to Nairn County reserves.

In the only NCL game to beat the weather, the Lochaber side got the job done courtesy of quick-fire first half goals from Andrew McLean and Asad Ahmed on 17 and 19 minutes.

Kyle MacDonald pulled one back for the hosts at Nairn Academy soon after, but Andrew McLean added a third for the visitors 10 minutes into the second half.

Iain MacLellan 62’, 66’, 79’ Congratulations to Maccy on a magnificent second half hattrick😍 pic.twitter.com/72rfhvDh9v — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) January 21, 2023

A swift hat-trick from Iain Maclellan within a 17-minute spell completed the rout.

The result places Fort one spot and one point below St Duthus, while opening up a two-point advantage over Inverness Athletic.

Next Saturday’s top match sees leaders Loch Ness, who are 10 points clear of St Duthus, travel to Nairn.