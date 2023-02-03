Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park

By Reporter
February 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 7:30 am
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

McBookie.com Premier League leaders Culter face Maud, who are currently sitting twelfth, at Crombie Park on Saturday while challengers Hermes are also at home when Colony Park visit Lochside Park.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, it’s fourth versus third when Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Dyce knowing that victory would see the hosts leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Elsewhere, Stonehaven meet Nairn St Ninian at Glenury Park, Stoneywood Parkvale travel to Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan and Montrose Roselea host Dufftown at Links Park.

In the Championship, pacesetters Sunnybank are up against neighbours Glentanar at Woodside while it should be a cracker at College Park where Fraserburgh United, level on points at the top, take on third-placed Rothie Rovers.

At Charlie Gordon Park, it’s Newmachar United against Aberdeen University while Buchanhaven Hearts are on the road at Deveronside, Forres Thistle host Cruden Bay, New Elgin make the trip to Longside and Lossiemouth United are at home to Islavale.

The outstanding North Regional Cup second round clash between Burghead Thistle and East End goes ahead at Forest Park. All games get under way at 1.30pm.

