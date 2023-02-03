Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

McBookie.com Premier League leaders Culter face Maud, who are currently sitting twelfth, at Crombie Park on Saturday while challengers Hermes are also at home when Colony Park visit Lochside Park.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, it’s fourth versus third when Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Dyce knowing that victory would see the hosts leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Elsewhere, Stonehaven meet Nairn St Ninian at Glenury Park, Stoneywood Parkvale travel to Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan and Montrose Roselea host Dufftown at Links Park.

In the Championship, pacesetters Sunnybank are up against neighbours Glentanar at Woodside while it should be a cracker at College Park where Fraserburgh United, level on points at the top, take on third-placed Rothie Rovers.

At Charlie Gordon Park, it’s Newmachar United against Aberdeen University while Buchanhaven Hearts are on the road at Deveronside, Forres Thistle host Cruden Bay, New Elgin make the trip to Longside and Lossiemouth United are at home to Islavale.

The outstanding North Regional Cup second round clash between Burghead Thistle and East End goes ahead at Forest Park. All games get under way at 1.30pm.